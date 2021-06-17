10 Best Older Women Dating Sites for Younger Men to Meet Cougars

Dating, so-called cougars, comes with its upsides. There’s just something special about going out with an older woman who doesn’t like to play games. Cougars know what they want and how to get it. Most older women dating younger men just want to feel wanted and young again.

The good news is that finding a cougar ready for a date is easier these days than it’s ever been. There are plenty of older women dating sites that will help younger men find a cougar prepared to have some fun.

If you’re one of those younger women attracted to single older women, the following ten cougar sites are the best place to find a date or a serious relationship.

Adult Friend Finder is, without a doubt, one of the most famous dating sites in the world. It's been popping up in online ads and websites all over the internet for the past decade, at least. Even though it’s not a site that only focuses on dating single cougars, many older women looking to find some dates use it regularly. The best thing about this site is that you can find partners with all kinds of kinks without too much trouble. The site is known as the number one dating platform for nontraditional dating.

As you can already expect, creating a profile is for free, but you have to get a paid subscription to access features such as messaging and video chat. The profile creation takes about 10 minutes, after which you can freely browse members, forums, and live cams. If you want to land a date, you’ll have to get a paid subscription, but since the site focuses on real connections, it shouldn’t be too hard to find someone interested in a hot date. Adult Friend Finder is the place for meeting cougars ready to have some fun.

eHarmony is a dating app where you can find thousands of older women looking for younger men, especially in the US. However, unlike many other dating platforms, most older women who join this site want to find a serious relationship rather than a casual hookup. With that said, it’s still a place where you can find compatible cougars ready to date a younger man. The platform has an excellent matching system that will help you find a compatible older woman in no time at all.

If you don’t mind the detailed and time-consuming profile creation and that you have to get a paid subscription to talk to other members, eHarmony is a great place for meeting cougars. The site has the highest percentage of women (over 35%) of all dating platforms out there. The best part about it is that you can communicate with other members through an app, making it easy to stay in touch with hot single mature ladies no matter where you are. Give it a try, and you’ll like it.

With a name like Cougar Life, you know that this dating site focuses on connecting older women, AKA cougars, with younger men, AKA cubs. It’s a specific niche dating site that revolves around one thing - dating with older women. The registration process is quite simple, and the site has many useful features designed to help you find the perfect cougar. For example, once you get a paid subscription, you can exchange photos with other members in private, which should help you find a date in no time.

The platform is available in a website version and an app, making it easy to stay in touch with other members no matter where you are. It has an excellent match-making system that will help you find the ideal cougar based on the available filters. You can send gifts to other members as an ice-breaker, and you will always see a list of the newest members. You should also know that the site has plenty of younger women ready to have some fun, so it might be an ideal choice if you like cougars as well as kittens.

CougarD is one of the newest mature ladies dating apps that’s quickly gaining a large user base. It’s currently much smaller than most popular cougar apps, but its user base is growing at a steady 150,000 new unique users every month. The app focuses only on connecting younger men with older women looking for a relationship or simply a quick date. The app allows you to look for single cougars near you, and once you find one, you can send out a heart to show your interest.

If the other party returns the favour, you can start a private conversation where you can exchange photos and voice messages. The app uses an advanced matching system based on the user's interests. It will connect you with single ladies who share a similar view on life and other interests. With a dual security system in place, the app is very safe and has almost no fake profiles. It works on Android and iOS devices alike, and it’s one of the best choices if you’re looking to have some fun with an experienced woman.

Silver Singles is one of the most popular dating apps for singles over 50, so it’s definitely a place where you can find some experienced cougars. It’s been around since 2002, and after two name changes over the years and a massive facelift, the app has reached new heights. Even though it’s not solely a place where older women meet younger men, it’s a good place to date a real cougar. With over 800,000 monthly users, easy registration, and the option to view profiles for free, it’s worth checking out.

The best thing about Silver Singles is that you can use most of the features for free. That includes chatting with other members, sending photos, and viewing profiles. The app version is modern, practical, and very simple, since it’s designed for people over 50. While it might be a little harder to find an older lady to have some fun with, the large user base will definitely land you a few dates. The search filters allow you to find a match based on many different preferences but know that all women here are over 50.

While Plenty Of Fish isn’t the most popular dating site for single mature women, you can still find thousands of them looking for a date. There are many diverse members, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find an experienced woman looking for a date. Unlike many similar apps, this one has an excellent matchmaking system. That’s why you have to go through the in-depth registration process that can take up to 20 minutes to complete.

Once you create a profile and upload a few photos, you can start looking for a mature lady near you. However, you have to get a premium subscription to gain access to most communication features and other advanced features such as video chat. Some areas of the world don’t have many members, so it might be hard to find a date. However, you can use the complimentary app to look for dates anytime you’re on a trip across the US. If you live in a big city, you will surely get matches the first day you join.

Mature Dating is a popular dating website for people over 40. As such, it’s one of the best places for finding single older women ready for a relationship. The site has been up and running for over 18 years, and it has helped tens of thousands of single ladies start a relationship. The site offers all kinds of advanced features, including the ability to find members based on age, gender, location, and so on. You can either connect with people through the site or the app version, which is the better option for you personally.

The signup process is straightforward and takes less than 5 minutes. After filling out your basic information, you have to wait 24 hours until your profile is validated. Once that is done, you can start searching for single mature women immediately. However, you won’t be able to communicate with them a lot until you get a premium subscription. There are close to 2 million registered members, but most of them are from the US and Canada, so this app might not be the best option for people from other countries.

Bumble is a female-oriented dating app where women make the first move. That makes it the perfect platform for older women looking for younger men and vice versa. The platform has one of the best security and privacy features of all dating apps, and it’s got a fantastic interface. Male members can’t communicate with female members until they show interest first. The system works great because you can land a date as soon as someone shows interest.

The registration process is similar to most dating apps. However, you can use your Facebook credentials or your phone number to become a member. Once you fill out your basic information, you’ll have to answer some interesting questions, and your answers will define the matchmaking process. While it’s a great place to meet single older women, it’s also a place where you can meet friends and business partners. You can use most features for free, but a paid membership will unlock advanced features for easier matching.

Older Women Dating is a specific niche dating site designed for older women looking for younger men. It might not be the most revolutionary app with the best features, but it gets the job done. The platform has been connecting older women with young men successfully since 2004. It sadly still looks like it belongs in that era, so if you don’t mind the outdated design, it’s a great place where you can meet so-called “sugar mommas.” Some profiles are fake, but many of them are genuine.

The signup process takes about 5 minutes to complete, and you can even use your Facebook credentials to speed things up even more. Once you fill in the information and verify your profile, you can start browsing members. However, you can’t communicate with others without a paid membership, and you can’t use any advanced features either. Overall, it’s one of the most popular mature ladies dating sites with members from all over the globe, so it’s a good place for young men looking for older women.

Age Match is a site designed to gap the age difference between younger men and older women. Age is just a number, and this site uses that to help connect singles from all over the globe. The site has been around for 20 years, and it’s one of the pioneers of age gap dating. It promotes serious relationships, friendships, as well as casual dating. The site has millions of users worldwide, with about 800,000 of them originating from the US. 60% of members are females, and 40% are men.

After completing the 5-minute registration process and verifying your email, you can build your profile and interact with premium users. You can send winks, add people to your favourites list and send private messages for free. The profile quality is excellent, and you’ll get to answer fun questions that will help you find a match faster. The available app is free as well, and it feels like the desktop version of the site. A paid subscription unlocks all features, making it easier to find a single mature woman looking for a date.

Older Women Younger Men Dating Sites Q&As

Should I use free mature women dating apps?

Many young men looking for older women are trying to figure out if free mature dating sites are as good as those that come with a paid subscription. While both can be successful, most women using free dating apps usually only want the attention without actually meeting anyone. That’s why a paid dating website is a much better option.

Are these dating platforms suitable for meeting older women?

Yes, they are. All of the older women dating platforms we covered above are considered the best choices available. You can read plenty of success stories and positive reviews on each one.

Why are cougar dating sites so popular?

The truth is that men are attracted to experienced women who know what they want. Most single men don’t have a problem with dating single older women, as long as they have a good time together.