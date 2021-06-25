Best Rich Dating Sites to Meet Wealthy Millionaires - 5 Sites That Offer Free Trials - Updated for 2023

Dating a millionaire truly sounds like a fairytale for a lot of men and women. Just imagine the candle-lit dinners, luxurious vacations, and overall comfortable lifestyle.

However, finding a wealthy and successful partner can be just as hard as it may sound. They likely will have endless dating options and people to choose from. For millionaires, it all comes down to timing and finding a partner that's a good fit - and not solely interested in the fortune.

There are various millionaire dating sites that exclusively help millionaires and attractive singles find a significant other.

5 Best Millionaire Dating Sites

The following dating websites make it easier to find both attractive singles and successful individuals with millions in the bank.

Seeking - Best site for serious relationships RichMeetsBeautiful - Best site to date a millionaire Millionaire Match - Best reviews and success stories EstablishedMen - Best site to find rich singles EliteSingles - Best dating site for educated professionals

Seeking Arrangement is a fantastic millionaire dating website. The platform provides a space for consenting adults to find a relationship where members immediately define the terms of the relationship. It's specifically designed to help wealthy men who want to date attractive women or vice versa.

As the website's name points to - it's a dating site for those looking to date a successful partner.

How It Works

This dating site has over 10 million active users, including 8 million younger members and over 2 million rich men. Users are active in over 139 countries, making the community diverse and widespread.

Seeking Arrangement double checks that the wealthy men are wealthy. They are required to confirm that their net worth is $1 million or more. If so, users will be awarded a millionaire badge. This then opens up a pool of attractive users that are seeking millionaires and a luxurious lifestyle.

On this dating site, you can share private photos with other users, favorite certain profiles, live chat, and send invites to exclusive parties and online events.

Seeking Pricing

This millionaire dating site offers several premium features and services to let wealthy men and women find potential partners. The company aims to build a community and platform that's secure and free of scammers. Plus, you get a diverse, quality pool of singles all for an affordable price.

Free services:

Receive matches

Use the chat feature

Use the search feature

Upload photos to your profile

Premium perks:

Get featured in search results

Hide last login date and time

Ability to share your wishlist

See if another user has read your messages

Access to advanced search filters to view net worth, income, lifestyle budget, etc.

RichMeetsBeautiful is another quality millionaire dating site popular in the United States and Europe. It's mainly a dating site for rich men and women who are looking to enjoy the company of a youthful, fun, and independent individual. They welcome individuals from all walks of life, regardless of status or income. However, the platform is mainly used by successful men and fun singles.

How It Works

Creating an account with RichMeetsBeautiful is quick, easy, and should only take a few minutes. You must answer some personal questions surrounding your personality, background, and what kind of relationship you're interested in.

This matchmaking service includes comprehensive search filters that are automatically saved every time you log in. But, men cannot send messages or contact proposals on this dating service. It's all up to the individuals seeking millionaires to send the initial message.

Profiles are broken down into several different categories - finances, appearance, background, interests, hobbies, and lifestyle. This will give you a detailed look into each member's profile and what kind of dating experience they're interested in. It's also very clear whether the person is looking for millionaires or is the millionaire themselves. Some profiles do not have display pictures, which may indicate potentially fake accounts. But, the website has an extensive verification process to ensure there are no scammers or fake profiles.

RichMeetsBeautiful Pricing

If you want the full dating experience on this millionaire dating site, a premium membership is required to access all the benefits and features the platform has to offer. To upgrade, you can click the "Premium" button beside your profile picture. Your paid plan will automatically renew after each month to ensure your matches and relationships don't disappear.

You can also boost your profile and personality without actually paying for anything. All you need to do is add more information and photos to your profile. To boost your personality to 100%, however, a premium plan is needed.

Free services:

Search for other users

View of photos of members

Send winks to various profiles

Upload photos to your profile

Read the site's blog

Paid features and services:

Send messages

See who visited your profile

See which elite singles sent gifts to you

Send gifts to other users

The Millionaire Match website and platform has a great reputation among both wealthy singles and those seeking millionaire matches. The company was established around 2 decades ago and has countless success stories and reviews, making it well-trusted by millionaires and elite singles.

How It Works

The verification requirements are very strict, catering exclusively to successful and attractive people. Most of the wealthy members have "Certified Millionaire" badges to ensure authenticity and true wealth. Because profiles are thoroughly verified and personally viewed by the Millionaire Match staff, there are no fake users or scammers.

Millionaire Match Pricing

You can join Millionaire Match for free, but to access the full suite of benefits and features, a paid membership is better. While you can interact with other members with a free account, upgrading your plan affords you your very own account manager to ensure your online dating experience is going well.

EstablishedMen is one of those millionaire dating sites that do a great job of connecting wealthy men and millionaires with attractive singles.

How It Works

This millionaire match website has in-depth profiles to help you find compatible relationships. To sign up for an account, you will need to fill out your profile with some basic information and give details regarding your dating goals. For example, you can outline exactly the type of person you’re looking for.

All profiles are immediately active after registering, but photos and videos can take up to 24 hours to get approved.

EstablishedMen Pricing

There are both free and paid subscriptions available on this online dating millionaire match site. With a free plan, you can see who messaged you or viewed your profile, search for other people's profiles, and more. The fee-based service will allow you to read messages and view private photos. But, there is a no refund policy if you decide to get the premium membership.

This is one of the best millionaire dating sites for educated, successful singles looking to find a long-lasting match. Most of the members are over the age of 30 and university-educated. Elite Singles is all about matchmaking fellow millionaires interested in finding love.

How It Works

This millionaire match dating website connects educated professionals across the globe. Every user must fill out an extensive personality survey to ensure compatible matches and relationships among successful singles.

Other than that, the registration process is quick and straightforward. The overall sign-up process will take around 20 minutes to an hour. Then you will be redirected to a site page where you can sort through members who are compatible with your personality quiz results.

EliteSingles Pricing

You will have limited functionality without a premium membership. Fee-based plans will give you the personality test results and the ability to begin making matches with other members. You can also see who visited your profile, send messages, and leave comments.