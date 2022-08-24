Buy Delta 9 Gummies: Top Delta 9 THC Edibles Of 2022

Delta 9 THC is the exciting cannabinoid that you'll never get tired of. With the decriminalization of marijuana in some states and the 2018 Farm Bill on a federal level, you can now enjoy it without worrying about legal implications.

Delta 9 gummies are a discreet and tasty way to enjoy the cannabinoid. They offer a wide range of flavors and colors, making the entire experience much more fun. With many THC and CBD retailers, you can now purchase these tasty treats online.

So if you're curious about the gummies we ended up with, here they are:

Best Delta 9 Gummies Of 2022

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 9 THC Gummies, Editor’s Pick

BudPop - Strongest THC Edibles For Pain Relief

Delta Extrax - Most Potent Delta 9 THC Gummies On Sale

Mr. Hemp Flower - Organic & Vegan-friendly Delta 9 THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 9 THC Gummies, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a sound name in the Delta 8 industry, and recently, they've also established themselves as top-notch Delta 9 suppliers as well. Their Delta 9 palette follows the unmatched quality of the Delta 8 products that all hemp enthusiasts are raving about.

The company is based in Los Angeles and is praised for producing only premium quality organic products. Exhale emphasizes quality, purity, and potency, so their Delta 9 THC gummies are a must-try.

Features

If you've already tried Exhale's Delta 8 gummies, it goes without saying that their Delta 9 THC gummies taste absolutely delicious. Each bottle contains a vibrant mix of fruity flavors that'll have your taste buds dancing with joy.

These Delta 9 treats come in two sizes and shapes. You can choose between gummy drops with 7.5mg of Delta 9 per gummy, or 225mg total, and gummy cubes, doubling the potency of the drops with 15mg per gummy or 450mg per bottle. Each bottle contains 30 sticky treats.

The manufacturer is committed to producing the ultimate quality and does a remarkable job at it. Each ingredient in these gummy chews is carefully selected and hand-picked to offer supreme quality. The Delta 9 THC used in the gummies is derived from legally derived hemp, so you don't have to worry about legal compliance. The gummies are cruelty-free, 100% natural, and organic, without harsh synthetic agents or chemicals.

The cherry on top is the reasonable price. These gummies are reasonably priced, and if you want to ensure you never run out of your favorite gummies, you can make a subscription order and get 25% off. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 15-day grace period for the ultimate convenience of risk-free shopping.

Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

Pros

Excellent choice of different potencies

Naturally colored and flavored

Legally compliant gummies - less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

These gummies also contain CBC, CBG, and CBN

Cons

Only available for online purchase through the official website

Exhale doesn't ship outside the United States

Customer experiences

Exhale's Delta 9 gummies are fairly new to the market, so there aren't a lot of customer reviews yet. However, the people who have tried these gummies absolutely loved them. Users say they make them feel relaxed and that they're an excellent sleeping aid.

The sensation with these gummies is subtle and pleasant. They give a giggly mood that lasts for quite a while, so if you're looking for something to brighten up your day, they're a perfect choice.

#2. BudPop - Strongest THC Edibles For Pain Relief

BudPop is a well-known CBD and THC manufacturer. They have established a reputation for maintaining high standards. BudPop has a team of cultivators who are focused on research. This hemp gummies are natural and organic, with no artificial or foreign additives. Even though this firm is relatively new to the market, it has had a lasting impact on clients and business practices.

Exhale's gummies are made with all-natural, vegan ingredients and are 100 percent organic. All of the hemp used in the products comes from Colorado farms that are certified organic and environmentally friendly. Independent laboratories test BudPop’ Delta 9 THC gummies.

BudPop also sells hemp flower tinctures, vape carts, and soft gels in addition to potent gummies. These products are available in various strains and flavors on their websites. Exhale is one of the few Delta 9 companies that offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with no questions asked. They also offer free shipping on every order.

Features

When compared to other CBD gummies, these BudPop gummies contain a small amount of Delta 9 THC and are more euphoric. The legal THC gummies are made up of hemp-derived cannabinoids, which are beneficial.

The best THC gummies are made from hemp flowers and contain the maximum Delta 9 THC allowed by federal law. The CBD gummies are available 2mg CBC, 2mg CBG & 2mg CBN per Gummy. BudPop gummies contain full-spectrum CBD in addition to THC to help you relax. As a result, the hemp product allows you to reap the full range of hemp's benefits while avoiding any negative side effects. These include pain relief, sleep assistance, and relaxation after a long day.

Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

Pros

Organic full-spectrum hemp

Excellent flavors

30-days money-back guarantee

Third-party lab-tested products

Gummies contain CBC, CBG, and CBN

Free shipping

Vegan-friendly and non-GMO

Cons

Available only online

Customer experience

The majority of online reviews for BudPop are positive, as is the feedback from customers who have tried it. Customers like these gummies because of their high quality and strength.

They also appreciate the long-lasting effects and high potency of the Delta 9 THC gummies. As well as the company's customer service policies, which include a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on all orders.

#3. Delta Extrax - Most Potent Delta 9 THC Gummies On Sale

Delta Extrax is an experienced brand in the Delta industry, which you may know under the name of Delta Effex. The company strives to deliver impeccable products to its clients. They surpass their competitors by introducing simple yet high-quality products.

The number of ingredients despite the Delta extracts is limited and carefully selected, so you won't have to worry about any out-of-place ingredients when shopping with Delta Extrax.

Features

Delta Extrax offers a broad variety of Delta 9 THC gummies. It has anything between peach-citrus-pomegranate gummies and tropical raspberry treats, but their Guavaberry fruit premium gummies seem to be the most popular option. A pack of the Guavaberry fruit gummies contains 100mg of Delta 9 THC. It comprises 10 gummies, meaning you'll get 10mg of Delta 9 goodness per gummy.

These gummies are also vegan-friendly. They contain no animal-derived ingredients or animal by-products, so you can relax and pop one up knowing that no animals were harmed during the production process.

All of Delta Extrax's products, including the gummies, are always reasonably priced. The Delta 9 THC gummies range between $25.99 and $39.99, but if you hurry up, you can catch them at a discount of up to 42%. Additionally, subscription orders are 15% off, and each order brings reward points.

The Delta 9 extracts used in the gummies are pulled through carbon dioxide extraction using premium quality Colorado hemp. To ensure the quality and purity of the products, Delta Extrax runs rigorous lab tests at accredited independent labs. The lab results for each gummy pack are available next to the product description.

Click here to visit the official website of Delta Extrax

Pros

Lab tested at a third-party lab, with the results publicly available on the company's website

A wide variety of Delta 9 flavors to spoil your taste buds and give them an amazing treatment

Excellent value for money, as these gummies offer high-quality at a reasonable price

Cons

Indecisive customers might find the sheer number of gummy flavors overwhelming

Customer experience

Although Delta Extrax relentlessly works to upgrade its range of THC gummies, both the older and the newer gummy flavors enjoy an incredible reputation. Almost every gummy option features an impeccable 5-star rating, with many users sharing positive experiences with these Delta 9 treats.

People are satisfied with every aspect of the gummy pack. They appreciate the sturdy packaging, which does an incredible job at maintaining the gummies fresh, delivering a mouth-watering experience as soon as you pop one out of the container. The delicious flavors and the carefully measured potencies are spot-on, offering everything a hemp enthusiast wishes.

#4. Mr. Hemp Flower - Organic & Vegan-friendly Delta 9 THC Gummies

Last but not least, on our list of the best Delta 9 gummies are Mr. Hemp Flower's Delta 8 treats. Mr. Hemp Flower is a reputable hemp supplier delivering an impressive Delta 9 arsenal to the market. The retailer insists on the ultimate quality and potency and never disappoints its customers.

The company offers a broad palette of Delta 9 and other THC products and CBD-derived goods as well. It is well known for offering affordable prices without compromising quality or strength.

Features

Let's begin with the flavor variety of Mr. Hemp Flower's Delta 9 THC gummies. They come in two different flavors: blue raspberry and watermelon. Both options rate highly among users, but if we had to pick one, we'd say you go with the watermelon first, but also give blue raspberry a try.

Experimenting with flavors is easy with Mr. Hemp Flower, as their gummies are also available in smaller containers. You can choose between a 5, 30, or 60 pack. Regardless of the size you pick, each gummy contains 10mg of Delta 9 goodness, enough for a pretty amazing experience.

These Delta 9 edibles are one of the cleanest you'll find. They're manufactured using sustainable and organic growing practices, with the ultimate respect for the environment. The hemp for the gummies is sourced from the finest Colorado farms, ensuring legal compliance and premium quality. The cleanly grown hemp is processed through clean CO2 extraction, leaving no room for impurities.

For peace of mind, these gummies come with transparent lab results. You can read the entire cannabinoid profile of the package, kick back, and relax, knowing exactly what you're consuming. Encore Labs is the name behind the lab tests, so you can rest assured that they're accurate.

Pros

A perfect balance between the juiciness and the chewiness of the gummy texture

Two delicious flavors, three size options

10mg of Delta 9 THC, with 10 to 15mg of CBD and some Delta 8 also added to each gummy

Tested and certified at a third-party laboratory

Cons

Only available for online purchase through Mr. Hemp Flower's official website

Customer experience

Customers say that these gummies are the perfect Delta 9 treat. They say they've helped them get a good night's sleep and greatly aid physical discomfort and pain. The flavor is also on point, as both the watermelon and blue raspberry options receive countless praises for their delicious taste.

Customer convenience is also on a very high level, with free shipping and a flexible return policy to help you place an order without any additional concerns in mind.

How Did We Pick the Best Delta 9 Gummy Brands?

With all the fuzz and buzz around Delta 9 THC gummies, sourcing a good pack of these chews isn't all that straightforward. New Delta 9 retailers continue to emerge every day, and with the vast choices come some not very reliable suppliers.

That's why you have to be very careful when purchasing a pack of these Delta 9 goodies. To help you with the task, we've taken it into our hands to conduct extensive market research and introduce you to some of the best brands for Delta 9 THC gummies.

We considered dozens of reputable options and rated each on several factors. If you want to know how we ended up with the below products, here are the criteria we used:

Brand reputation

If you're trying to find the best Delta 9 gummy treats, you probably have your hands full, and so did we. To narrow down the extensive choices, we decided to start with the brand reputation as the best way to eliminate the less reliable market options.

We carefully looked for the top-rated Delta 9 brands across many reviewing platforms and cannabis forums. We read what their customers had to say about the brand, their gummies, and the overall service as well.

After going through hundreds of user reviews, we shortlisted the best candidates and continued with the other criteria.

Hemp sources

You cannot make a good product without using good ingredients. The main ingredient for the Delta 9 THC gummies is the Delta 9 extract, so we decided to dig a little deeper and see how manufacturers get their Delta 9 extracts.

First of all, we researched where these companies sourced their hemp. For better freshness and quality, we insisted on locally sourced hemp. Using locally sourced hemp contributes to a legally compliant product, so we managed to kill two birds with one stone here.

After ensuring hemp quality, we also inspected how the hemp was processed to extract the precious Delta 9 THC. With carbon dioxide extraction as the safest and purest method, all the gummies we reviewed contain pure Delta 9 THC extracted using carbon dioxide.

Lab testing

Whether it is entirely decriminalized or only legal in small concentrations, Delta 9 doesn't come with great customer protection. Very little is done to regulate the Delta 9 market and the consumers of these products.

Therefore, checking the lab results before purchasing any Delta 9 product is a must - so that's exactly what we did before introducing our top picks for the best THC gummies.

While inspecting the lab results, we only considered gummies that were tested independently at accredited laboratories. That guaranteed that the results we were reading were authentic and reliable.

With reliable lab results to look at, we carefully went through these certificates, looking for any impurities and elements that shouldn't be there. After eliminating any less pure products, we looked at the cannabinoid profiles to double-check that the Delta 9 concentrations were within the legal boundaries, guaranteeing a legally compliant product.

Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Delta 9 THC Gummies

Even with such incredible choices at your disposal, it might still seem difficult to pick a single pack of gummies, so you should probably order a bag of each. We're obviously kidding. If you cannot decide on the best bag of Delta 9 THC gummies for your preference, there are still a couple of things you can consider to help you make up your mind.

If you aren't very experienced with Delta 9 edibles, you might not know what you need to be looking at. In that case, here are some factors that'll help you with your search:

Ingredients

Gummies are probably the most challenging Delta 9 product to shop for but trust us - they're worth the trouble. To make a good gummy, many manufacturers might reach out for some less desirable ingredients, such as artificial colors, flavorings, etc.

If you want to stay safe while munching on these Delta 9 goodies, we suggest you ditch any chemically infused gummies and stick to 100% natural and organic products. Avoid any synthetic agents, as they're not worth the potential risks they carry along.

Another ingredient you might want to be careful with is gelatin. The gelatin is responsible for the chewy texture of gummies, but most hemp suppliers use animal-derived gelatin, which can be a real bummer. The good news is there are plant-based alternatives, so vegetarians and vegans, and all animal lovers should look for plant-based gummies.

Legal compliance

Legal compliance is one thing you should be extremely cautious about when shopping for THC gummies. Depending on the part of the United States you live in, Delta 9 THC may be decriminalized for recreational use, legally compliant according to the 2018 Farm Bill, or entirely banned. Therefore, you will need to check your area's legal regulations before placing an order.

In most of the United States, Delta 9 is enjoyed following the 2018 Farm Bill, meaning that a product mustn't contain more than 0.3% THC in dry weight. If you live in an area where Delta 9 THC isn't decriminalized, you'll have to be careful with the Delta 9 concentration.

Manufacturers are usually pretty transparent about this and stamp the Delta 9 content on each product. You can check the lab results and see the Delta 9 levels displayed there for extra reassurance.

Customer reviews

The best way to find out more about a product before purchasing it is to read the customer reviews. Cannabis consumers aren't shy to share their experiences, and you should take advantage of that.

If you check out a couple of cannabis forums and communities or ask for their advice, you'll get genuine feedback from consumers just like you. They'll tell you what you should and shouldn't expect, significantly aiding your decision.

Customer feedback will teach you more about the aroma, flavor, potency, and unique experiences of specific gummy brands and strains, bringing you closer to the perfect bag of gummies for your Delta 9 enjoyment.

Delta 9 THC - FAQ’s

Q1. How many THC gummies should I take?

There is no recommended number of gummies to take, as each gummy is different. Furthermore, each consumer reacts differently to these gummies, so there is no 'golden rule' for you to follow.

First of all, you need to pay close attention to the potency of the gummies. Not all gummies are created equal; some may hit you stronger than others. That's because manufacturers make different decisions about how much THC they're going to include in their gummies.

The maximum hemp derived THC content for products following the 2018 Farm Bill is 0.3% in dry weight. From there on, manufacturers can decide whether they're targeting consumers with high THC tolerance and take advantage of the highest Delta 9 content they can or focus on beginners who need modest amounts of the cannabinoid to get high.

Your unique bodily structure is the second factor determining how much THC you'll need. You might have a natural tolerance to the substance or be extremely sensitive to it. That's why we recommend you get started with a modest THC concentration and work your way up, if necessary.

Q2. Do THC gummies have any side effects?

THC gummies shouldn't produce any hefty side effects when taken in moderation. However, several adverse reactions are always a potential risk when consuming cannabinoids. Dry eyes and cottonmouth are the most common side effects you can expect to experience when consuming any type of THC-derived product, not just gummies. These are signs of dehydration, meaning they can be eliminated if you hydrate properly.

THC consumers also report nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms usually occur when consuming more than what your body can handle, and are triggered as the body's defense mechanism, to clear out the excess cannabinoids. So if you stick to the recommendations without exceeding them, you should be able to avoid these side effects.

Q3. How long does it take for THC gummies to kick in?

THC gummies are edibles, so they will take some time to manifest. Depending on your metabolism, it may take any time between 30 minutes and several hours before the Delta 9 high kicks in. Therefore, you shouldn't jump to conclusions and rush into taking another gummy, thinking that the initial dose wasn't enough. Be patient, and give the gummies some time to work their magic.

If you manage to wait for the good part, you'll be greatly rewarded. Many users are pushed back by the slightly longer time it takes for gummies to kick in, but the wait is very rewarding since the edible high tends to last much longer than the high you get when smoking or vaping, sometimes for up to 4 or 5 hours.

Conclusion: What Are the Best Delta 9 Gummies to Buy?

Although many legally compliant cannabinoids have recently emerged, good old Delta 9 THC is undoubtedly the real deal. It delivers a euphoric high and a proper THC experience. Therefore, if you still haven't decided on the cannabinoid for your enjoyment, we recommend you go with Delta 9 gummies.

They will spoil your cannabinoid receptors and give your taste buds an amazing treat, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience. So if you're excited to give legal THC gummies a try, you now know the best brands that you can turn to. Just remember to stay safe and have fun.