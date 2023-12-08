Cleveland State Basketball – a Downtown Destination and Affordable Family Fun

Check out all our great packages and come cheer on your Cleveland State Vikings!
216 HOOPY HOUR
Celebrate Cleveland’s Division 1 basketball team with $2.16 tickets for all fans! Get to the Wolstein Center early and take advantage of 216 Hoopy Hour on the concourse at all weeknight games featuring $2 drafts, $1 popcorn and a special $6 food package.
- Thursday, Dec. 21 vs Western Michigan – 6PM
- Thursday, Dec. 28 vs Oakland – 7PM
- Thursday, Jan. 25 vs Wright State – 7PM
Men’s Basketball
- Sunday, Jan. 7 vs Northern Kentucky – 4PM
- Saturday, Jan. 20 vs Purdue Fort Wayne – 2PM
- Sunday, Jan. 28 vs Robert Morris – 1PM
- Saturday, Feb. 17 vs Youngstown State – 3PM
- Saturday, Mar. 2 vs Green Bay – 7PM
Women’s Basketball
- Sunday, Dec. 10 vs Akron – 2PM
- Saturday, Jan. 6 vs Youngstown State – 1PM
- Saturday, Jan. 13 vs Purdue Fort Wayne – 1PM
- Saturday, Jan. 20 vs IUPUI – 5PM
- Saturday, Feb. 3 vs Green Bay – 2PM
- Saturday, Feb. 17 vs Milwaukee – 12PM
- Saturday, Mar. 2 vs Northern Kentucky – 2PM
GROUP EXPERIENCES
Viking Basketball games are an ideal location for group outings. CSU provides opportunities for youth basketball teams to play at halftime, be a part of the fan tunnel and welcome the team onto the court, celebrate birthdays and more!
DRESS LIKE A VIKE
- Lower level game ticket (10 ticket minimum)
- Replica Cleveland State Basketball jersey
- Jerseys must be picked up in person
- Book your group for halftime and pregame performance.
- Groups can include singing ensembles, dance troupes, unique routines and activities
- Special ticket discounts and fundraising opportunities
- Limited openings for 2023-24
BIRTHDAY PARTIES
- Ages 12 & Under
- $10 lower level game tickets (10 ticket minimum)
- Gift for the birthday person
- May participate in the pregame fan tunnel
- Concessions vouchers can be added for $8 per person which includes a hot dog, popcorn and soda
