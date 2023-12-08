Cleveland State Basketball – a Downtown Destination and Affordable Family Fun

By Cleveland State University on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 12:53 pm

Cleveland State Basketball – a Downtown Destination and Affordable Family Fun
With the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four taking place in Cleveland this April, there’s no better time to be a Vike! The 2023-24 Cleveland State Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons offer an accommodating variety of ticket packages that fit every fan’s schedule and budget.


Check out all our great packages and come cheer on your Cleveland State Vikings!

216 HOOPY HOUR

 Celebrate Cleveland’s Division 1 basketball team with $2.16 tickets for all fans! Get to the Wolstein Center early and take advantage of 216 Hoopy Hour on the concourse at all weeknight games featuring $2 drafts, $1 popcorn and a special $6 food package.

Live or work in downtown Cleveland? Join us for Downtown Deals at select games. Downtown Deals is one of the best Cleveland sports offers which includes all you can eat and drink beer and wine and a lower-level game ticket for just $35. Parking at all Cleveland State games, enjoy a              great night downtown for under $50!
  • Thursday, Dec. 21 vs Western Michigan – 6PM
  • Thursday, Dec. 28 vs Oakland – 7PM
  • Thursday, Jan. 25 vs Wright State – 7PM

Cleveland State Basketball provides a fun, family friendly experience at all weekend games. Purchase the Hoop Diggity Dog package which offers a lower-level game ticket and a concession voucher for a hot dog, popcorn and drink for $15 per person. Weekend games may also feature bounce houses, games on the concourse, photos with Magnus and post-game layups on the court. Hoop Diggity Dog ticket package is available at both Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games

Men’s Basketball
  • Sunday, Jan. 7 vs Northern Kentucky – 4PM
  • Saturday, Jan. 20 vs Purdue Fort Wayne – 2PM
  • Sunday, Jan. 28 vs Robert Morris – 1PM
  • Saturday, Feb. 17 vs Youngstown State – 3PM
  • Saturday, Mar. 2 vs Green Bay – 7PM

Women’s Basketball
  • Sunday, Dec. 10 vs Akron – 2PM
  • Saturday, Jan. 6 vs Youngstown State – 1PM
  • Saturday, Jan. 13 vs Purdue Fort Wayne – 1PM
  • Saturday, Jan. 20 vs IUPUI – 5PM
  • Saturday, Feb. 3 vs Green Bay – 2PM
  • Saturday, Feb. 17 vs Milwaukee – 12PM
  • Saturday, Mar. 2 vs Northern Kentucky – 2PM

GROUP EXPERIENCES
Viking Basketball games are an ideal location for group outings. CSU provides opportunities for youth basketball teams to play at halftime, be a part of the fan tunnel and welcome the team onto the court, celebrate birthdays and more!

DRESS LIKE A VIKE 
  • Lower level game ticket (10 ticket minimum)
  • Replica Cleveland State Basketball jersey
  • Jerseys must be picked up in person

PERFORMANCE GROUPS
  • Book your group for halftime and pregame performance.
  • Groups can include singing ensembles, dance troupes, unique routines and activities
  • Special ticket discounts and fundraising opportunities
  • Limited openings for 2023-24

BIRTHDAY PARTIES
  • Ages 12 & Under
  • $10 lower level game tickets (10 ticket minimum)
  • Gift for the birthday person
  • May participate in the pregame fan tunnel
  • Concessions vouchers can be added for $8 per person which includes a hot dog, popcorn and soda

