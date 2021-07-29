Dentitox Pro Reviews: Is It Worth the Money? Scam or Legit?

Dentitox Pro is a nutritional supplement formulated to improve and maintain tooth and gum health.

Billions of people around the world face the terrible challenges of poor dental health.

Going to the dentist can be expensive. This is true even in countries with subsidized medicine. Going to the dentist can also be scary, stressful, intimidating, humiliating and even downright painful.

The maker of Dentitox Pro promises that his product can reverse severe dental health issues in no more than three months. Interested? So were we! Join us as we explore our findings.

What Is Dentitox Pro?

Dentitox Pro is a nutritional dental health supplement that is formulated to reverse serious dental issues and to help maintain good dental health. There are no pills involved. This supplement comes in a liquid formula, and the average user will take six drops a day to bolster their oral health.

The Dentitox Pro liquid drop formula also works as a strong breath freshener and an effective tooth whitener. According the designer of the supplement, this is all made possible through nutritious substances that have long been used in traditional dental medicine. In addition, only locally sourced plants that have been grown organically are considered for use in manufacturing the product.

How Is Dentitox Pro Effective?

The premise behind Dentitox Pro is that many dental health issues are caused by deficiencies in the various nutrients that your teeth and gums require. The Dentitox Pro sales page claims that through the perfect formula of nutritional ingredients that these issues cannot only be avoided but reversed.

This is not without scientific merit. Tooth enamel does regenerate and cavities that have not eroded the enamel completely can be reversed. Gum disease that has not progressed to periodontitis can be reversed as well. Collagen and MSM are ingredients that can help rebuild your gums.

Elderberry has antibacterial qualities that can than can stabilize the oral microbiome, and the transformative effect that an optimized mouth microbiome can have on oral health should not be underestimated. There are also ingredients that can improve your breath in a sustainable way, whiten your teeth and even make teeth less sensitive so that you can enjoy the beverages and foods you love.

Who Created Dentitox Pro?

The Dentitox Pro proprietary formula was developed by Marc Hall, a man of 50 some odd years who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Marc is not a dentist or a medical professional of any kind, and we appreciate the skepticism this causes because it was our initial reaction as well.

What Marc Hall is, however, is an expert on plants. He has deep understanding of using plants and plant extracts for their medicinal properties. Mr. Hall is also someone who does not like going to dentist. It got to the point where he was in real pain and, as he tells it, his wife did not want to kiss him because she was so disgusted. He actually walked in on his wife having a telephone conversation with a friend in which she described his breath as smelling like a rotting corpse and how it terribly embarrassed her.

This was the last bit of motivation Hall needed. He began studying his options and learned about a primitive African tribe that practices a ritual that keeps their teeth and gums in great health. Hall found the recipe at the core of this ritual and began experimenting with it using ingredients he had available. Within six months, Hall claims to have reversed most of his dental issues, and within the year, he packaged his formula as Dentitox Pro and began selling it to other people who were like him.

What Does Dentitox Pro Do?

Based on a traditional African medicine, Dentitox Pro:

Rebuilds your gums

Treats inflammation and infections

Triggers tooth enamel regeneration

Supports strong dental health and systemic health

You can watch a video on the Dentitox Pro sales page that goes into greater detail on what the formula does and how it works. The Dentitox Pro team now extends far beyond just Marc Hall, and that team claims that the formula not only targets the teeth and gums but saliva, bone and other aspects of your oral cavity that are necessary for optimal oral health. Not only does the formula bolster oral health but systemic health, and there is a positive cycle that occurs when all of these systems are working well.

The Ingredients in Dentitox Pro

Note that the makers of Dentitox Pro never refer to the product with the term all-natural. The Dentitox Pro ingredients include a mix of natural and synthetic ingredients. All of the ingredients are naturally occurring. However, the synthetic ingredients are created in a lab, and this happens for a number of reasons, including that natural acquisition in some cases is difficult or because the body has difficulty digesting the substance in its natural form but can when it has been processed in a certain way.

While this section is not exhaustive, here are some of the core active ingredients:

- Vitamins

Dentitox Pro includes four vitamins, and they are present in amounts that range from 50% to 100% of the Daily Value per the Food and Drug Administration. These vitamins are vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D3 and vitamin K2. Vitamin D3 is essential to strong tooth health, and vitamin K2 is essential to your body being able to absorb D3. Both D3 and K2 have many other benefits as well, including bolstering your immune system and reducing inflammation. Vitamin A and C are two of the most effective antioxidants known to science and are essential to overall health and oral health in particular.

- Minerals

This nutritional supplement also contains five minerals, and they are present in amounts that range from 1% to 50% of the DV. These include calcium, iron, phosphorous, zinc and potassium in two forms. Calcium needs no introduction. It is crucial to both bone and tooth health, and it plays an integral role in the regeneration of tooth enamel. The other minerals all play various roles in health, but one thing they all have in common is bolstering your immune response. If we could improve Dentitox Pro, one change we would make would be to increase the calcium content to 100% of the DV rather than just 5%.

- Xylitol

Xylitol is an alcohol that was first discovered in the 1960s. It would first be used for human consumption during the diet soda craze. It is now an additive in many different foods not only because it is effective as a sugar-free sweetener but because it is actually a healthy substance for humans, which is not the case with many artificial sweeteners. Xylitol is also great for oral health and helps to break down plaque. It is so effective that many dentists now recommended regular chewing of xylitol gum.

- Elderberry

Elderberry has been used in traditional medicine for centuries, but its regular use in the United States is a relatively new phenomenon. It is considered one of the best natural ways to bolster your immune system and maintain its elevated state. Many nutritional experts recommend it as a superfood that when taken everyday infuses your body with nutrients—many of which are difficult to get through other means. Throughout Europe, it has long been used as a remedy for the common cold, and there is more elderberry in Dentitox Pro than any other ingredient with the exception of water and glycerin.

- Licorice

This may seem like an odd ingredient if you are not familiar with the history that licorice has in dental medicine. In fact, it was one of the first medicines used to treat dental issues, and it was still in use in America in the 1900s. Be mindful that this is not the same as candy. Candy licorice often has sugar and other ingredients added. Dentitox Pro uses the pure extract from the licorice root.

- Essential Oils and Other Plant Extracts

Dentitox Pro contains a wide range of essential oils and other plant extracts. If you would like a comprehensive list, you can find that on the official website. Many of these oils are added to freshen your breath. These include cinnamon and peppermint. They help the formula smell nice but also have a tangible effect in terms of soothing soft tissues in the mouth and helping them heal faster.

- Collagen and MSM

Collagen and methylsulfonylmethane—abbreviated MSM—are naturally occurring substances in humans and other animals and can be recreated in a lab. These are popular health supplements that are often taken together for bone and joint health and for skin health. While these two substances work in different ways, they both have the effect of helping bone and tissue regenerate. They are also integral to cartilage function and can have a transformative effect in the mouth for those with dental issues.

- Other Ingredients

Dentitox Pro also includes stabilizing agents that bind the formula and keep it together, such as glycerin. There are also natural and synthetic additives to keep the mixture fresh. Each serving size of this dietary supplement contains just 10 calories. It is worth mentioning that it contains less than 1 gram of carbs, but that amount should not be a problem even for those on a ketogenic diet.

Dentitox Pro: Dosage and Usage

The recommended serving size is six drops, and each bottle contains 180 drops—or 30 servings. You can take the drops whenever you like. While a strict schedule is not required, we recommend a routine, such as your morning bathroom ritual. The makers of Dentitox Pro do recommend taking it when you brush your teeth. That allows the mixture to be spread evenly over your teeth, gums and other soft oral tissues. This formula is compatible with all of the toothpastes that are sold commercially.

Scientific Evidence Supporting Dentitox Pro

While there have not yet been any clinical trials performed on the supplement itself, the company behind Dentitox Pro references numerous studies in which the individual ingredients have been clinically reviewed and proven to be effective for oral health. These include high-profile studies, such as the one that first demonstrated the link between licorice root and avoiding tooth decay. Saliva is integral to good oral health. There are often saliva deficiencies in people with oral health problems, and the site references a number of studies that demonstrate that flooding your saliva with antiviral and antibacterial agents, such as through a product like this one, can do wonders for your oral health.

The scientific studies and other research can be found here on the official website.

Dentitox Pro and Side Effects

There are no known Dentitox Pro side effects that will affect the general population, and you can vet all of the active ingredients through reputable scientific websites online. All of the substances contained in Dentitox Pro are approved for human consumption and used in many foods. That does not mean that side effects are not possible. Some people are allergic to wheat after all. In rare cases, this supplement has led to headaches, indigestion and even nausea. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking the supplement, and do not continue until you have first discussed the side effects with a doctor.

Dentitox Pro Pricing

Dentitox Pro pricing ranges from $49 to $69 per bottle. Each bottle provides a 30-day supply. If you buy a single bottle, the cost is $69, and shipping is free in the U.S. If you purchase a 90-day supply, the cost is $177 or $59 per bottle. If you purchase a 180-day supply, the cost is $294 or $49 per bottle. If you intend to use the supplement for an extended period, there is certainly great savings to be had in multi-bottle purchases. Be mindful that you can buy bulk without risk due to the moneyback guarantee.

Dentitox Pro Refund Policy

The makers of Dentitox Pro provide a 100% moneyback guarantee for 60 days no matter how many bottles you purchase. You do have to pay for return shipping, and if you live outside the U.S. and paid initial shipping, that will not be refunded. But the entire price will be and with no questions asked.

Final Thoughts

What impressed us as we started the review process was the sheer amount of positive Dentitox Pro reviews from people who were using the product. These were real consumers who we could verify and were willing to let us interview them through email. One woman was so thrilled with the results that she purchased additional bottles to give out to family members for Christmas.

It is the widespread satisfaction among users that empowers us to recommend this product, and we even have team members who have begun regularly using it while brushing their teeth as a preventive. It is also nice knowing that if the product does not work for you, you can get a refund.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the 10 most common questions we encountered while reviewing Dentitox Pro:

1. Are There Customer Complaints About Dentitox Pro?

Whether Dentitox Pro is a scam and whether there is a notable amount of customer complaints are two issues that we were hyperaware of as this Dentitox Pro review unfolded. What we found is that verified Dentitox Pro customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive. We did not find any indication that the product is a scam, and the few unsatisfied customers we were able to vet all received a full refund.

2. Is Dentitox Pro Safe?

Yes. All of the ingredients used in the Dentitox Pro formula are known and safe to use. In fact, you can review all of the ingredients yourself via reputable online resources like Healthline. In addition, the drops are manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified plant. Finally, there are no known side effects associated with the use of this supplement for the general population.

3. Do You Need a Prescription to Take Dentitox Pro?

No. The Dentitox Pro formula does not contain any controlled substances. It is considered a dietary supplement. That means that it is not controlled by the FDA and can be sold over the counter.

4. Is It Safe to Take Dentitox Pro With Other Supplements?

Yes. You can combine dietary supplements in general. However, heed a word of caution when it comes to mixing supplements. Be aware of what you are putting into your body. Calculate the total amounts of each nutrient. Note the recommended dietary allowances and adjust intake accordingly.

5. Is It Safe to Take Dentitox Pro With Medications?

While there are no known Dentitox Pro side effects caused by interactions with medications, you should always seek medical advice in such matters. We recommended consulting with any relevant physicians, your dentist, if applicable, and your pharmacist to determine if the combination is safe. Even in most cases where there is a potential interaction, the remedy is usually adjusting the intake schedule.

6. What Are the Expected Results and How Long Should It Take?

The most obvious effect that you will experience from taking the Dentitox Pro drops are that your teeth will be whiter, and we recommend taking some before photos so that you can compare. This supplement can also help to eliminate bad breath, regenerate tooth enamel, prevent bleeding gums and even reverse gum disease. Surface results, such as whiter teeth and fresher breath, can occur within seven days. More substantial results will generally not occur until around day 30, and the average person will not see the full results of taking Dentitox Pro until about 90 days of continued use.

7. How Long Does It Take to Receive an Order?

Customers in the United States can expect their orders to arrive within five to seven business days of the order being placed and the payment clearing. It can arrive as soon as 48 business hours later. Customers outside of the U.S. should expect a wait of 14 business days. It can arrive much sooner than that, but there are numerous factors involved, including customs and various small couriers.

8. Where Can You Purchase Dentitox Pro?

You can purchase the Dentitox Pro supplement through the Dentitox Pro official website called Dentitox.com. The manufacturer does not currently sell the product through retailers and other third parties.

9. Is Dentitox Pro Sold With a Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes. Dentitox Pro is sold with a 100% refund policy. That guarantee covers all opened and unopened bottles. It does not cover shipping and handling fees, but those are waived for U.S. customers. You have 60 days to request a refund, which is plenty of time to determine if you are satisfied with the product. If you determine you want a refund, contact customer support at contact[at]dentitox.com. That will begin the refund process. You will then need to send the opened and unopened bottles to 37 Inverness Drive, East Suite 100, Englewood, Colorado, 80112. Once the product has arrived at the return center, the seller will process your return, and you will see it posted to your account within 48 business hours.

10. What About Dentitox Pro Sold Through Other Retailers?

As of this writing, Dentitox is only sold through the official website. Full stop. Products sold through other sellers are dangerous at worst and fraudulent at best. Many of the products you will find outside of the official channel are knockoff products—often a sugar solution—sold by Chinese companies. Some genuine product does get outside the official supply chain due to theft or acquisition of product marked for destruction. While these are genuine products, the drops are no longer safe for consumption.

