FitSpresso Reviews (Scam or Legit?) Ingredients That Work or Side Effects?

FitSpresso is a weight loss supplement featuring natural ingredients in vegetarian capsules.

Available exclusively online through GetFitSpresso.com, the supplement claims to support weight loss using vitamins, minerals, plants, and herbs.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about FitSpresso and the morning coffee ritual today in our review.

What is FitSpresso?

FitSpresso is a nutritional supplement marketed as part of a morning coffee weight loss routine.

By taking two capsules of FitSpresso with your coffee each morning, you can accelerate weight loss results using a blend of proven herbs and plants.

Each serving of FitSpresso contains vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, antioxidant plants, and other ingredients linked to weight loss.

FitSpresso was developed in partnership with a woman named Christie. After suffering a humiliating incident as a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding, Christie was motivated to find a good weight loss supplement.

After taking FitSpresso, Christie claims to have lost 67lbs without significant dieting or exercising, including dropping 5 dress sizes in 7 weeks. Now, Christie is confident anyone can enjoy similar weight loss effects by taking FitSpresso.

FitSpresso Features & Benefits

According to GetFitSpresso.com, the supplement can lead to the following benefits:

Lose 67lbs of weight without starving yourself or spending hours at the gym each week

Reignite your body’s natural metabolism

Lock your body into 24/7 fat burning mode

Torch even the most stubborn fat

Lose weight at any age

Look years younger

Take advantage of a natural weight loss breakthrough

Easy to implement as part of a 7-second morning breakfast and coffee routine

According to the official website, “countless people have lost 30 pounds or more” while “eating all their favorite foods” thanks to FitSpresso. The supplement naturally encourages you to eat less while boosting your metabolism, allowing you to lose weight quickly without dieting or exercising.

How Does FitSpresso Work?

Plenty of diet pills claim to lead to significant weight loss results. Unfortunately, many of those diet pills don’t work. What makes FitSpresso unique? How does the formula work?

Developed by Christie, a mom from Ohio, FitSpresso works by giving your body a blend of plants, herbs, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to accelerate weight loss results.

The ingredients tackle weight loss in different ways. Some of the ingredients manage stress, making it easier to prepare your body for further weight loss. Other ingredients boost metabolism or support healthy inflammation, helping your body burn more calories at rest while releasing the fat you do have.

Most importantly, the makers of FitSpresso claim the formula works without requiring you to diet or exercise. If you want to lose significant weight in a short period while exerting little to no effort and eating whatever you like, then FitSpresso could be the right choice for you.

Here’s how Christie explains the miraculous weight loss effects of FitSpresso after losing 67lbs on the supplement:

“I lost 67lbs without ever stepping foot in a gym, touching a dumbbell, or doing a single sit-up…I continued to eat whatever I wanted totally guilt-free, because it was like every calorie I ate instantly become totally incinerated like butter on a sizzling hot pan.”

Instead of storing your calories as far, FitSpresso blocks your body from absorbing the calories, passing the weight harmlessly out of your body. You can eat whatever you like and still lose substantial amounts of weight, according to the manufacturer.

What is the FitSpresso 7-Second Coffee Trick?

FitSpresso is based on a 7-second coffee trick. That coffee trick works whether you have 10lbs or 100lbs to lose, and it works whether you’re 20 or 100 years old.

By making one simple tweak to your morning coffee ritual, you can boost your metabolism, burn fat, and rapidly lose weight.

The trick works no matter what type of coffee you drink – including whether you have lattes, espressos, drip coffee from home, a Starbucks Frappuccino, or any other drink.

The 7-second coffee trick is simple: just take two capsules of FitSpresso each morning while drinking your morning cup of coffee, and you can switch your body into fat burning mode for the rest of the day.

FitSpresso is designed to complement some of the natural ingredients in coffee, including the caffeine and antioxidants linked to weight loss.

FitSpresso Ingredients

FitSpresso contains a blend of over a dozen plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals. There are well-known weight loss ingredients – like resveratrol, green tea, and cayenne pepper. There are also lesser-known weight loss compounds, including alpha lipoic acid, berberine, and banaba leaf extract, among others.

Here are all of the ingredients in FitSpresso and how they work:

Milk Thistle: Milk thistle, also known as silymarin, has antioxidant effects, which could make it effective for fat burning and weight loss. If your body is overly inflamed, then you may struggle to lose weight – even if you’re eating right and exercising. The natural antioxidant effects of silymarin can help activate fat burning throughout your body and support healthy inflammation, preparing your future for future weight loss.

Cayenne: Cayenne is one of the best-known weight loss ingredients available today. Cayenne is rich with an ingredient called capsaicin, which is the natural chemical that gives chili peppers their spiciness. Studies show this same chemical can accelerate fat burning, boost metabolism, and enhance weight loss results. In this 2017 study, researchers found extensive evidence that capsaicin and cayenne pepper had anti-obesity potential, which could make cayenne a valuable weight loss aid.

Ginseng: Popular in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine, ginseng is also linked to anti-obesity effects. In this 2018 review, for example, researchers found ginseng could help you lose weight through the presence of ginsenosides, which are natural compounds within ginseng that increase energy expenditure. The more energy you spend, the more calories you burn and the easier it is to lose weight by maintaining a caloric deficit.

Banaba Leaf Extract: Banaba is a plant native to the Philippines and Southeast Asia, and the leaf of that plant is used to make medicine. Popular consumed as a tea, banaba leaf extract supplements are also popular with diabetics and anyone seeking to lose weight. In one study, researchers found participants lost significantly more weight than a placebo when taking banaba leaf extract over 12 weeks.

L-Carnitine: L-carnitine is a popular amino acid commonly found in preworkout and post-workout supplements. Your body produces L-carnitine from lysine and methionine. If you aren’t getting enough meat in your diet, then you may be low in L-carnitine, which could impact the kidneys, liver, and brain. L-carnitine is also crucial for helping the body turn fat into energy, which is why it’s useful in weight loss aids like FitSpresso.

Berberine: Berberine is a plant alkaloid backed by centuries of use in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, where it’s used to manage a range of health conditions. Today, we know berberine is rich with certain natural plant compounds that can help with blood sugar, weight management, and more. In a 2020 study, researchers found berberine influenced gut microbiota while helping with cholesterol and blood sugar, which could help with obesity, which is why it is also in the high profile weight loss supplement Exipure too.

Resveratrol: Resveratrol is one of the most popular antioxidants in the supplement space today. Resveratrol is a polyphenol, or plant-based antioxidant compound, that is thought to protect the body against damage from inflammation. Naturally present in grapes and wine, resveratrol has been linked to weight loss and healthy inflammation in multiple studies. You can also get resveratrol from blueberries, peanuts, and certain other foods.

Green Tea Leaf: Out of all of the ingredients in FitSpresso, green tea leaf extract may be the one most connected to weight loss results. Numerous studies have connected green tea, and its natural compounds like EGCG, to significant weight loss. In one of the largest reviews on green tea, for example, researchers found people taking green tea extract lost, on average, 0.2 to 3.5kg more than people taking a placebo.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid is an antioxidant your body produces naturally. You can also get it from certain foods. It plays an important role for weight loss because it helps your body break down carbs and make energy. Found in every cell, alpha lipoic acid can force your body to burn glucose for energy instead of storing it as fat, making it easier to lose weight.

Chromium: Many diabetics take chromium supplements to support healthy blood sugar. Chromium is an essential mineral found in certain foods, and it’s important for blood sugar management and other crucial functions. When you control blood sugar, you can control food cravings, making it easier to stick to your dietary goals (although FitSpresso specifically claims to work without restricting your diet or food preferences).

Zinc: Finally, zinc is another essential mineral involved in functions throughout the body – from immunity to hormone production. Although it’s not best-known as a weight loss aid, zinc has demonstrated weight loss effects in some studies. In this study, for example, researchers found combining zinc supplements with a calorie-restricted diet led to significant improvements in inflammation, insulin resistance, and appetite, which could make it valuable for weight loss. Again, however, the makers of FitSpresso claim the formula works without restricting your diet.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to customer testimonials featured on GetFitSpresso.com, many customers have lost significant weight in a short period of time by taking FitSpresso. They’ve experienced dramatic weight loss results, with some appearing to lose 50lbs or more – all without extensive dieting or exercising.

Here are some of the weight loss testimonials featured on the official website:

Christie, the Ohio mom who helped create FitSpresso, claims to have lost 67lbs while taking the supplement. She also claims to have dropped 5 dress sizes in just 7 weeks, and that FitSpresso helped her look years younger.

while taking the supplement. She also claims to have dropped 5 dress sizes in just 7 weeks, and that FitSpresso helped her look years younger. One customer “lost 70lbs” with FitSpresso and 7 inches from her waistline.

with FitSpresso and 7 inches from her waistline. Another customer “lost 10 dress sizes and 163lbs” while taking FitSpresso. Now, she claims none of her old clothes fit. That woman has also boosted her confidence and self-esteem thanks to the formula. “This really has changed everything for me.”

These are very compelling FitSpresso customer testimonials too, even on par with some of the best weight loss pills money can buy right now.

FitSpresso Ingredients Label

The makers of FitSpresso disclose all ingredients and most dosages upfront. Although some active ingredients are hidden within a proprietary formula, we know all of the ingredients within the supplement overall and looks to be on par with other highly effective diet pills such as PhenQ or Protetox.

Here’s what you get in each two capsule serving of FitSpresso:

150mg of alpha lipoic acid

150mg of green tea extract with 98% polyphenols, 80% catechins, and 50% EGCG

100mg of berberine

40mg of resveratrol

112mg of a FitSpresso proprietary blend with milk thistle seed extract (with 80% silymarin), cayenne fruit (40,000 HU), Korean ginseng (with 8% ginsenosides), banaba leaf extract (with 2% corosolic acid), and L-carnitine

11mg of zinc

100mcg of chromium

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (to create the capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

Oddly, the makers of FitSpresso claim to use “vegetable capsules” in the formula. The bottle of FitSpresso lists “vegetable capsules” inside. However, the formula lists “gelatin” on its ingredients label. Gelatin is an animal product typically made from beef or pork, and it’s not considered vegetarian or vegan-friendly.

FitSpresso Pricing

FitSpresso is priced at $69 per bottle, although you can pay as little as $49 per bottle by taking advantage of the online promotional offer.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering FitSpresso online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.99 Shipping

$69 + $9.99 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping ($59 Per Bottle)

$177 + Free US Shipping ($59 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping ($49 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains 30 servings (60 capsules). The manufacturer recommends taking two capsules daily to lose weight.

FitSpresso Refund Policy

FitSpresso is backed by a 180-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days of your purchase date.

If you did not lose significant weight with FitSpresso, or if you’re unhappy with the effects of the supplement for any reason, then you are entitled to a complete refund. Contact the FitSpresso customer service team to initiate the refund process.

About FitSpresso

FitSpresso is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The manufacturer is based in Englewood, Colorado, which is in the greater Denver metro area.

The manufacturer partnered with a woman named Christie to develop the FitSpresso formula. Christie created FitSpresso after a humiliating wedding disaster motivated her to lose weight. Ultimately, Christie lost 67lbs with FitSpresso without dieting or exercising.

You can contact the makers of FitSpresso via the following:

Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: 1-800-366-0289

1-800-366-0289 Mailing Address: 37 Inverness Drive E, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112, USA

Final Word

FitSpresso is a capsulated weight loss formula featuring a blend of green tea extract, alpha lipoic acid, antioxidants, and other compounds to make it easier to lose weight. While consumers are in love with the weight loss gummies right now, there is still plenty of reason to opt for a high quality weight loss pill like FitSpresso today.

By taking two capsules of FitSpresso daily, you can purportedly lose weight, burn fat, and switch your body to fat burning mode.

To learn more about FitSpresso and how it works, or to buy FitSpresso today, visit the official website at GetFitSpresso.com.