PhenQ Reviews - Disturbing Scam Complaints from Real Customers?

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement made in the United States and United Kingdom. Featuring a blend of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, caffeine, and plant extracts, PhenQ can support weight management by suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism, and raising energy. PhenQ is proven to work, and the ingredients within the formula are backed by double-blind, placebo-controlled trials proving as such. And, with a 67-day moneyback guarantee, PhenQ is a risk-free purchase for anyone seeking to lose weight.

PhenQ Customer Review

PhenQ is a fat burning formula available exclusively online through PhenQ.com.

Just take two tablets of PhenQ daily to release 5 proven fat burning ingredients into your body, accelerating weight loss by boosting your metabolism.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about PhenQ and whether or not it lives up to the hype.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a diet pill that targets 5 key areas of metabolic health to help shed excess fat, suppress cravings, and support natural energy.

The makers of PhenQ advertise the diet pill to anyone who wants to lose weight. By taking two tablets of PhenQ daily, you can purportedly lose weight and support healthy body composition.

To date, PhenQ has sold 190,000+ bottles to satisfied customers around the world.

In 2022, the makers of PhenQ relaunched their formula with new ingredients, refined dosages, and other changes. The new and improved PhenQ formula helps incinerate excess weight, balance mood and energy levels, and crush appetite cravings, among other additional benefits.

PhenQ Features & Benefits

PhenQ uses science-backed ingredients to provide the following features and benefits:

Safe, natural formula made with science-backed ingredients

Support peak metabolic health to help incinerate excess weight

Crush cravings to naturally eat less at mealtimes

Help burn fat and make you feel slimmer

Balance mood and energy levels for better drive and motivation

New formula made in the United States and United Kingdom in GMP-approved facility

By blending multiple fat-burning thermogenic ingredients into a single, easy-to-take formula, the makers of PhenQ aim to have created the ultimate weight loss aid. Just take PhenQ daily, then lose weight by boosting metabolism.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ is designed to help you lose weight in various ways.

Some of the ingredients boost metabolism, for example, which means you burn more calories at rest. Other ingredients suppress appetite and food cravings, helping you naturally eat less food. Some promote feelings of fullness, while others target other areas of appetite within your brain.

Some of the key features and functions of PhenQ include:

Help Burn Fat: PhenQ contains multiple proven fat-burning ingredients. The main fat burning ingredient in PhenQ is alpha-Lacys Reset, which is a combination of alpha lipoic acid, a cysteine base, and magnesium. This ingredient has been shown to create a thermogenic effect, which means it helps your body burn fat. PhenQ also contains Capsimax powder, which uses the active ingredient in cayenne pepper (capsaicin) to ignite fat burning within your body. Together, these two proven fat burners can purportedly reduce excess weight, suppress appetite, and give you sustainable, all-day energy according to the makers of PhenQ.

Reduce Fat Accumulation: As you eat, your body accumulates fat. The more you eat, the more fat accumulates. Over time, this can make you overweight or obese – especially if you avoid eating right or exercising. PhenQ can reduce fat accumulation by reducing the body’s ability to store excess fat cells. In fact, the makers of PhenQ claim their formula could “even stop fat cells from growing.” Instead of accumulating fat when you eat excess calories, your body could burn excess calories as energy, helping you stay slim and maintain healthy weight long-term – all without drastically changing your eating habits.

Suppress Appetite: PhenQ claims to crush food cravings using a combination of chromium, nopal cactus, and caffeine. These ingredients improve insulin sensitivity, which helps manage blood sugar. Fluctuating blood sugar levels can make it difficult to control your appetite. As blood sugar fluctuates, it tells your body to eat more or less, leading to cravings for sweet foods. PhenQ can reduce cravings for sweet, crush carb cravings, and promote a feeling of fullness, among other benefits, according to the official website.

Boost Energy: PhenQ can boost energy using a blend of natural metabolism boosters and energy boosters. The formula contains ingredients to help “stoke our thermogenic fireplace,” allowing you to skyrocket energy levels naturally. Natural caffeine and Capsimax, for example, are particularly linked to higher metabolism levels and better energy, and PhenQ contains both.

Balance Mood and Target Daily Mental Fatigue: Weight loss is not just a physical journey; it’s also a mental journey. PhenQ contains ingredients to help balance mood and target daily mental fatigue. The formula contains L-carnitine, for example, a naturally-occurring amino acid linked to energy and cognition. According to the makers of PhenQ, these ingredients can help you feel motivated and positive while losing excess weight.

Instead of taking multiple weight loss supplements to achieve all of these effects, you can take a single supplement to help you lose weight in multiple ways. That’s why PhenQ advertises itself as “unlike any other weight management formula.”

PhenQ Ingredients

All weight loss supplements claim to help you lose weight. What makes PhenQ different, however, are the ingredients within the formula. Instead of simply flooding your body with caffeine and dangerous stimulants, PhenQ uses a combination of amino acids, minerals, and natural extracts to stimulate weight loss in multiple ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in PhenQ and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Alpha-Lacys Reset

Alpha-Lacys Reset, also known as α-Lacys Reset, is a science-backed formula combining three natural ingredients into one, helping you trigger thermogenesis and lose weight.

In one trial on the ingredient, participants took α-Lacys Reset or a placebo, then experienced significantly better weight loss, energy gains, and recovery after exercise compared to a placebo. The group also had a noticeably lesser appetite.

Other science-backed benefits of α-Lacys Reset, according to various studies, include:

7.24% drop in excess body fat

3.44% drop in overall body weight

3.80% boost in overall muscle mass

Other proven results on weight loss, muscle mass, body weight, and body fat over a 1 to 5 month period

Capsimax Powder

PhenQ also contains Capsimax powder, a proprietary formula made from a concentrated version of cayenne powder. Cayenne powder is rich with capsaicin, a natural ingredient linked to metabolism and fat burning.

By concentrating and condensing capsaicin, the makers of Capsimax concentrate the active effects of the formula without harming your digestive tract. The Capsimax in PhenQ can improve slimming efforts by increasing your thermogenic abilities, supporting your natural fat burning production.

Chromium Picolinate

PhenQ contains chromium picolinate, an essential mineral in a form that’s particularly easy for your body to digest. Some experts recommend diabetics take chromium daily to support healthy blood sugar. In diabetics and non-diabetics alike, chromium is crucial for insulin production.

The makers of PhenQ added chromium to the formula to help curb cravings for sugar and carbs. When your blood sugar levels fluctuate, you naturally craving unhealthy sweets and carbs. This can inhibit your weight loss goals and throw off your diet. PhenQ fixes that with an ample dose of chromium picolinate.

Caffeine

Caffeine is the world’s most popular weight loss supplement ingredient. Many people drink caffeine daily without considering its weight loss effects. Caffeine naturally boosts reaction time and focus, reduces fatigue, and boosts thermogenesis to help shed excess weight.

By taking the caffeine in PhenQ daily, you can raise metabolism to help your body naturally burn more calories at rest, making it easier to achieve your weight loss goals.

Nopal Cactus

PhenQ contains a special type of cactus called nopal. Rich in fiber, nopal cactus can boost satiety, helping you feel full even when eating less food.

Fiber works to make you feel full because it soaks up water in your stomach, which makes it take up more space. As the fiber expands to fill your stomach, your stomach sends signals to your brain that it’s full. Studies show people eat less when following a high-fiber diet because of this effect.

The makers of PhenQ added nopal cactus to the formula to reduce fat accumulation as well: studies show nopal cactus can bind itself to dietary fat and remove it from the body via your normal digestive processes. Instead of having your body absorb every ounce of fat you eat, you can transport fat out of your body using the fiber in nopal cactus.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

PhenQ contains L-carnitine, one of the best-known amino acids in the supplement space. Found in red meat, nuts, and green vegetables, L-carnitine can turn your body’s excess fat stores into energy, helping you lose weight while reducing tiredness.

Many people take L-carnitine supplements before a workout to boost energy during and after a workout. Others take L-carnitine after a workout to accelerate post-workout recovery.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to PhenQ.com, some users have lost significant weight in a short period by taking PhenQ regularly.

Here are some of the weight loss testimonials, including before-and-after pictures with dramatic transformations, shared on the PhenQ.com official website:

One 21-year old woman lost 44lbs in 3 months while taking PhenQ, pairing the supplement with a healthy diet and exercise routine to lose weight

A 31-year old man had tried “countless” diets and lifestyle changes without success, but he found PhenQ helped him lose weight when nothing else worked

A 36-year old reviewer lost 14lbs in 9 weeks while taking PhenQ; she started to see results in just 2 weeks, and she ultimately lost 11.5 inches from her waist while dropping from a UK size 12 to 10

One 35-year old woman used PhenQ to lose her baby weight, describing the supplement as “amazing”

Another reviewer claims she dropped 3 dress sizes in 12 weeks using PhenQ

One customer used PhenQ to help achieve her goals of losing her belly fat and love handles while improving her body shape

Overall, there are multiple stories of customers losing significant weight while taking PhenQ. However, PhenQ doesn’t claim to work without diet and exercise, nor does the supplement make absurd claims about customers dropping 50lbs in a month; instead, the company emphasizes real, sustainable weight loss and recommends pairing PhenQ with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Scientific Evidence for PhenQ

Although PhenQ hasn’t completed clinical trials on the formula as a whole, the individual ingredients within the formula have completed clinical trials to verify they work as advertised. According to research, the ingredients in PhenQ could help you lose weight by boosting metabolism, suppressing appetite, and accelerating fat burning. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

First, PhenQ’s contains a significant dose of alpha-Lacys Reset, a proprietary weight loss formula created by Nutraceuticals International Group in 2013. Alpha-Lacys Reset is a combination of alpha lipoic acid and L-cysteine. It’s specifically designed for weight loss. The company describes alpha-Lacys Reset as a “radical scavenger” that can support healthy inflammation and oxidation throughout the body – similar to other natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. It’s primarily designed for weight management, exercise recovery, and energy.

Alpha lipoic acid, one of two active ingredients in alpha-Lacys Reset, has demonstrated weight loss effects on its own. In this 2017 study, researchers found alpha lipoic acid could be effective for weight loss. Researchers analyzed dozens of trials on alpha lipoic acid and weight loss compared to placebo, finding that participants taking alpha lipoic acid lost significantly more weight (1.27kg or 2.8lbs) on average than those taking a placebo.

Capsaicin, in the form of Capsimax, is another extensively studied ingredient in PhenQ. Capsimax has been shown to decrease body fat percentage and fat mess compared to a placebo. In one study, participants took capsaicin supplements or a placebo for 12 weeks, then experienced significant benefits in fat loss and weight management compared to a placebo. Plus, you don’t need a large dose of Capsimax for the formula to work. In this 2016 study, researchers found 2mg and 4mg doses of Capsimax increased the metabolic rate, satiety, and calorie burning in volunteers after a meal, which could have a significant effect on weight loss.

Each tablet of PhenQ contains approximately the same amount of caffeine as one cup of coffee (100mg of caffeine per tablet). Caffeine is one of nature’s best-known fat loss stimulants. Studies show it can help you lose weight by boosting metabolism, raising your basal metabolic rate to help you burn more calories at rest or when exercising. Although adding caffeine alone to your diet won’t unlock immediate weight loss, it can be very effective when combined with a healthy diet and exercise program.

95% of Americans don’t get their daily recommended intake of fiber. That’s bad, because fiber is associated with weight loss and healthy digestion. PhenQ aims to solve that problem with a small dose of nopal cactus. Nopal is a special type of fiber-rich cactus. Although it’s not as extensively studied as other ingredients in PhenQ, nopal could help excrete dietary fat as advertised by the makers of PhenQ. In this 2014 study, for example, researchers found nopal fiber could increase the secretion of dietary fat. Researchers analyzed the feces of participants taking nopal cactus or a placebo, then observed significant fat loss benefits.

One of the best ways to lose weight is to manage appetite and control blood sugar. Chromium can help control fluctuating blood sugar levels, making it easier to stick to your weight loss goals and avoid overeating. In this 2010 study, researchers found adding chromium to your diet led to a 5.1% drop in body fat compared to a placebo. Participants took 1,000mcg of chromium picolinate, or around 12 times the dose in PhenQ, daily for 12 weeks to lose weight.

Overall, PhenQ contains a blend of unique ingredients designed to support weight loss, appetite management, and metabolism. Instead of flooding your body with stimulants and nutrients, PhenQ contains a small blend of unique natural ingredients to encourage weight loss when paired with a healthy diet and exercise program.

PhenQ Ingredients Label

The makers of PhenQ disclose all ingredients and dosages upfront, allowing us to easily compare the formula to other weight loss supplements sold online today.

The full list of ingredients includes:

230mg of calcium (as calcium carbonate) (23% DV)

150mg of L-carnitine fumarate

100mg of caffeine anhydrous

50mg of Capsimax Plus Blend with caffeine anhydrous, Capsimax capsicum fruit extract (with 2% capsaicinoids), niacin, and black pepper fruit extract (with 50% piperine)

25mg of alpha-Lacys Reset (with alpha lipoic acid and L-cysteine)

20mg of nopal cactus fiber

80mcg of chromium (as chromium picolinate) (67% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including microcrystalline cellulose, blue crystals (made from gum Arabic, glycerine, FD&C blue #1, and potassium sorbate), croscarmellose sodium, stearic acid, film coating (made from hypromellose, polyethylene glycol, and hydroxypropyl cellulose), magnesium stearate, and silica

How to Take PhenQ

The makers of PhenQ recommend taking one tablet daily to support weight loss.

Because PhenQ contains approximately the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee (100mg), the manufacturer recommends taking PhenQ no later than mid-day.

PhenQ Pricing

PhenQ is priced at $69.99 per bottle, with discounts available when purchasing multiple bottles. Here’s how pricing breaks down when buying PhenQ:

1 Bottle: $69.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping

3 Bottles: $139.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping

5 Bottles: $209.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping

only buy from the official PhenQ website for the unconditional refund policy

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of PhenQ, or 60 tablets. You take two tablets daily to support weight loss.

PhenQ Refund Policy

PhenQ has a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Customers who are unsatisfied with PhenQ for any reason within 60 days of their purchase can request a complete refund with no questions asked. Just return the first two empty bottles of PhenQ and any additional unopened bottles within 67 days to receive a complete refund.

About PhenQ

PhenQ is made in the United States and the United Kingdom in FDA-registered facilities. The manufacturer is based in South Portland, Maine.

You can contact the makers of PhenQ via the following:

Mailing Address: 165 Pleasant Ave, South Portland, ME 04106

Phone: (646) 513-2632

Email: [email protected]

PhenQ is a subsidiary brand of Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, a Glasgow-based supplement company.

PhenQ Diet Pills Compared to Other Weight Loss Pills

Before you buy PhenQ fat burner diet pills, it is always a wise thing to do to see how it stacks up against the competition. For example, there are other top-rated weight loss supplements on the market that may be worthy considerations such as Exipure, Protetox, Revive Daily or a weight loss powder like Ikaria Lean Belly Juice. Let's review the PhenQ weight loss formula against these other popular options to see which one is the best pick to make today.

PhenQ Versus Exipure

Both PhenQ and Exipure are backed by flashy online marketing campaigns, but they work in different ways to support weight loss. Both are made in FDA-registered facilities and contain 8 or fewer ingredients to support weight loss.

However, PhenQ tends to contain more science-backed ingredients than Exipure; Exipure contains ginseng, perilla, kudzu, and holy basil, for example, which are popular herbs in traditional medicine but little-known in the weight loss community.

Exipure also tends to make more dramatic marketing claims: the manufacturer claims weight loss is not linked to diet and exercise, for example, and that people have lost 26lbs to 40lbs in weeks taking Exipure, despite limited evidence. PhenQ, on the other hand, recommends a diet and exercise program and emphasizes more realistic weight loss.

Overall, both PhenQ and Exipure are popular weight loss pills, but PhenQ is the superior option for many reasons.

PhenQ Versus Protetox

Protetox is another popular weight loss supplement made in the United States. Like PhenQ, the supplement is designed to support weight loss using a blend of natural ingredients.

Protetox, however, focuses more on detoxifying your body and supporting inflammation to lose weight, while PhenQ focuses more on adding stimulants to your body for weight loss. Protetox is also backed by limited scientific evidence and has little transparency in its ingredients label, making it difficult to determine what you’re putting inside your body.

In fact, Protetox’s ingredients seem virtually identical to diabetes supplements sold online today. The formula contains bitter melon, banaba, vanadium, and gymnema sylvestre, for example, all of which are popular in diabetes formulas for supporting healthy blood sugar.

If you’re concerned about the impact blood sugar has on weight loss, then Protetox may be the right choice. Otherwise, PhenQ is the more conventional weight loss supplement.

PhenQ Versus Revive Daily

PhenQ and Revive Daily are two popular supplements that work in different ways to support fat burning. Although both feature a 60 day moneyback guarantee and similar weight loss claims, PhenQ and Revive Daily work in different ways to support weight loss and fat burning.

Revive Daily is a very good weight loss aid that emphasizes an underrated part of weight loss: sleep. If you aren’t getting enough sleep, then you’ll struggle to lose weight because your body fails to recover from exercise.

The best part about PhenQ and Revive Daily is that you can take both supplements at the same time. PhenQ contains caffeine, which means you should take it in the morning to burn fat during the day. Revive Daily contains melatonin and other relaxation ingredients, which means you should take it at night to help your body relax. The two make an effective weight loss tandem that could lead to significant results.

Overall, PhenQ and Revive Daily are two completely different weight loss aids that target weight loss in two different ways, but they could complement each other nicely to help you achieve superior results.

As consumers can see, the PhenQ fat-burning weight loss diet pills do stack up well against some of the most effective supplements money can buy.

Final Word

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement designed to support metabolism, weight loss, and energy. Featuring a blend of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, caffeine, and plant extracts, PhenQ can support weight management when paired with a normal diet and exercise program.

When consumers zoom out far enough to see the entire PhenQ truth, there is quite a lot to be impressed by for these popular diet pills. Despite all of the due diligence and discernment that went into this real PhenQ customer review, it is hard to ignore this fat-burning appetite suppressant out of all the other options on the market.

The only thing left to do is buy this weight loss supplement and see how it helps burn fat and suppress appetite naturally. PhenQ is priced at $69 per bottle on the official website PhenQ.com, made in the United States ,and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.