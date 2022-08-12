Kerassentials Reviews - Horrible Customer Side Effects or Real Ingredients Results?

Itchy nails and skin, redness around the cuticles of your toes, fungus growing between your fingers leading to many more skin infections - do you relate to all or any of this? Does it almost feel like you have been trying to find a solution? But you haven't succeeded yet?

Well, let us just tell you, you are not alone!

Many people are dealing with the same things, the same issues, and the same questions.

So after rigorously looking around for a cure, we stumbled upon a natural toenail support oil - Kerassentials. It is one such product that is being loved by many across the globe for how effective and efficient it is. This product can turn the tables around when it comes to treating toenail infection.

So, in this Kerassentials Review, we will be talking about every little detail of this product, its ingredients, benefits it offers, pricing, etc.

But before we begin, let us have a look at the Kerassentials Product Table.

Product Overview Table Product Name Kerassentials Manufacturing Company Kerassentials Category Essential Oil Product Form Liquid Size of the bottle 0.5 oz / 15 ml Product Description It is a special oil that fights fungus resistance and maintains healthy nails and skin. Usage Apply 4 times daily (twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon). Use an enclosed brush applicator to apply the oil. Characteristics Natural formula

Chemical-free

Stimulant-free

Non-GMO

Plant ingredients

GMP-Certified

Made in an FDA-approved facility

Easy to use Ingredients Used in Making Lavender Oil

Aloe Vera

Tea Tree Oil

Organic Flaxseed Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Manuka Honey

Almond Oil

Isopropyl Palmitate

Clove Bud Oil

Undecylenic Acid

DL-alpha-Tocopherol

Chia Seeds Key Benefits Fights the root cause of the toenail fungus

Moisturizes the skin

Prevents skin-aging

Improves nail and skin health Price Buy 1 Bottle - $69 per bottle + free shipping (supply lasts for 30 days)

Buy 3 Bottles - $59 per bottle + free shipping (supply lasts for 90 days)

Buy 6 Bottles - $49 per bottle + free shipping (supply lasts for 180 days) Money-Back Guarantee 60-day 100% money-back guarantee Where to Buy Kerassentials Official Website How to Buy Click Here

What Is Kerassentials Oil?

It is a special oil that fights fungus resistance and supports healthy nails and skin.

It is GMP-Certified (Good Manufacturing Practice) and is made in an FDA Registered Facility following strict quality and safety standards.

The formula was created by a team of specialists headed under the leadership of Dr. Kimberly Langdon, a fungal expert. Dr. Kimberly is a leading fungal expert who knows much about plant-based extract and chemicals.

Kerassentials Oil is made up of all-natural ingredients and is plant-based, so you can keep up with personal care without any side effects. It is non-GMO, chemical-free, stimulant-free, contains no harmful toxins, and is easy to use. It has the goodness of a lot of antibiotics that are committed to the cause of treating a fungal nail infection.

As per the customer reviews and the brand itself, it is an extremely powerful combination of oils and skin-supporting vitamins that can be applied every day.

As per the makers of the Oil, its formula is unlike anything you've tried or experienced in your life before. It is the only complete formula that maintains the health of your skin and nails in many ways.

The natural formula of this oil also boosts your immunity and ensures that your nails are protected from any further fungal infections.

It is one such product that will be able to get rid of all fungal infections, itching, brittle nails, or foul smells. You will then enjoy flawless and healthy skin.

It does not cause adverse effects on your body.

Working Of The Kerassentials Oil On Fungal Infections

The Kerassentials oil helps get rid of the fungal infections in your nails and skin due to its antifungal properties. A fungal nail infection isn't painful unless it takes the form of something severe.

It maintains your nail and skin health with the help of its plant-based natural ingredients. It soothes the infected part by reducing the itching and burning sensation.

The Oil works by cutting off the source of life of the fungus, making it numb, and then finally detaching it from the surface, thus eliminating the toenail fungus. Numerous Kerassentials reviews have claimed that the product works wonders.

It is the best solution for all males, females, and other genders who are dealing with any fungal infection.

Any natural solution takes time to show results, but then regular usage of the oil also makes your toenail grow all fresh and new with no future scope of having fungal infections again.

Scientific Evidence Behind Kerassentials Oil

The oil contains various valuable plant-based ingredients like - Aloe Vera Gel, Flaxseed Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil, Almond Oil, Clove Bud Oil, and Lavender Oil which degenerate the toenail fungus, keeping the fungus out of your skin.

The Kerassentials oil also contains precious minerals whose every drop is very valuable and helpful in keeping your nail and skin healthy.

It has been found that many people are suffering from the problem of toenail fungus, but they have been taking care of it the wrong way.

It has been scientifically proven that the oil does not let resistance develop in the fungus, thus eliminating its breeding and growing ground. All of this is done through its antifungal properties.

Ingredients Used In Kerassentials Oil

As per the official website, Kerassentials Oil contains a bespoke proprietary formula of 4 special high-quality oils, along with a powerful mix of 9 oils and minerals.

It contains Almond Oil, Organic Flaxseed Oil, Lavender Oil, Aloe Vera, Lemongrass Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Manuka Honey, Undecylenic Acid, and Isopropyl Palmitate, Clove Buds, and DL-alpha-Tocopherol. Along with these, it also contains various other valuable minerals and oils.

Let us have a brief discussion about the benefits offered by the ingredients in Kerassentials.

Lavender Oil

Lavender Oil is one of the most widely known essential oils used in aromatherapy.

This oil provides several health benefits like -

it is used to treat fungal infections

It helps keep toenail infections at bay

It helps prevent certain skin conditions such as dry skin and helps promote beautiful skin

it relieves stress, anxiety, and depression

it is also helpful during menstrual cramps

it is beneficial for your skin - it can be applied to dry and flaky skin

it helps eliminate toenail fungus and also prevents its return

Lavender Oil is essential in protecting nail keratin and fighting against the mutating fungus. It also supports the development of strong nails and glowing smooth skin.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a powerful antifungal natural ingredient that helps you take preventive measures to keep toxic intruders at bay.

It is extensively used in the cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries due to its varied health benefits.

It has antibacterial, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties, because of which it inhibits the growth of infections in our body and thus protects it. This is the reason it helps treat skin problems and heal wounds.

Studies suggest that Aloe Vera gel is an effective topical treatment for first and second-degree burns. It also helps prevent redness and itching.

The healing of mouth ulcers and nail growth can be accelerated with the use of Aloe Vera.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is also called melaleuca oil. It is an essential oil that comes from steaming the leaves of the Australian tea tree.

It has antibacterial properties and is used for treating nail fungus, insect bites, and acne.

It also has antiseptic and antifungal properties that make it a much more beneficial ingredient in Oil.

It is safe and effective and assists in preventing fungal growth.

Continuous application of Tea Tree Essential Oil helps resolve the problem of nail fungus and thus helps in maintaining your nail health.

Organic Flaxseed Oil

Organic Flaxseed Oil is considered to be a superfood for your skin. It boosts the skin's natural immunity.

It is also known to help with inflammation due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

It is also rich in essential fatty acids, which aid brittle nails.

It improves the immune system and slows the development of the fungus.

Organic Flaxseed Oil can support:

irritable bowel syndrome

weight gain

heart health issues

symptoms of menopause

Lemongrass Oil

Lemongrass Oil is used by health professionals to treat high blood pressure and digestive issues.

It is also used in aromatherapy to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression. It also fights off free radicals that damage cells in your body.

It has been found by various researchers that Lemongrass Essential Oil has anti-bacterial properties and is found effective against skin, lung, blood, and intestinal infections.

Researchers found that at least 2.5 percent of the solution must be lemongrass oil to be effective against fungal infections.

Lemongrass contains anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of citral, an anti-inflammatory compound.

Manuka Honey

Manuka Honey has the following properties -

anti-bacterial

anti-fungal

anti-inflammatory

anti-oxidant.

Due to these many properties, it becomes obvious to use this as one of the Kerassentials ingredients to treat fungal infections derived from natural extracts.

Manuka honey also has antimicrobial properties and can be used as a dressing for nail infections.

Almond Oil

Almond Oil is very commonly used as a moisturizer for skin and hair in many households.

It is also used to maintain your blood sugar levels and a healthy weight.

It has antifungal and anti-microbial properties, which help protect your body from infections and treat them, if any.

Rubbing Almond Oil on your feet also helps prevent an athlete's foot.

Other Minerals & Oils

There are other minerals and oils also used as Kerassentials ingredients, mentioned below -

Undecylenic Acid: It is one of the beneficial fatty acids. It helps prevent fungus and protects the nails from any infection. It is an active ingredient used to treat skin infections. It provides relief to the symptoms of skin issues, like - redness, itching, and burning.

Chia Seeds: It is an antioxidant that helps treat high blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart diseases, reduces inflammation, and has potential skin benefits. It also helps keep the nails hydrated.

Isopropyl Palmitate: This Kerassentials ingredient makes your skin soft and smooth. It targets the root cause of a fungal infection and helps clear the skin and nails from it. It also helps maintain skin and nail health. It assists its users in developing clear and healthier skin. It also supports nail growth.

Clove Bud Oil: Research has found that clove oil has health benefits like treating infections, even for fighting cancer, and easing digestive problems. It is considered to be one of the best essential oils to treat toenail fungus. According to a 2007 study, it was found that clove essential oil has antifungal properties and it can destroy the fungus. It is used to treat bacterial infections as well. It is pretty good at relieving pain and treating nail infections.

DL-alpha-Tocopherol: It is a stable form of Vitamin E. It prevents skin aging and protects the skin from infections. It helps in moisturizing the skin and preventing wrinkles. It helps in wound healing and reduces inflammation.

Benefits Offered By The Kerassentials Oil

Various Kerassentials reviews on the official website state multiple benefits of the oil. The credit for this goes to the potent and valuable ingredients used in the product.

Let us have a brief discussion about the key benefits of Kerassentials toenail fungus support oil on your body.

Fights The Root Cause Of Toenail Fungus

The Oil attacks the root cause of toenail fungus and stops it from receiving any further nutrition from the host cell and replicating, thus leading to severe infections.

It vanishes the fungus in your nail and skin in a way that it does not return.

Moisturizes The Skin

The presence of ingredients like Aloe Vera Gel and Almond Oil in Kerassentials moisturizes your skin and makes it smooth and soft.

Such ingredients help you get rid of flakiness and dryness in your skin.

Prevents Skin Aging

The presence of DL-alpha-Tocopherol and such ingredients in the Oil helps treat wrinkles on your skin.

It makes your skin hydrated and glows from within, thus keeping your skin healthy. It makes your skin feel beautiful and smooth.

Improves Nail Health

It helps in the treatment of toenail fungus. By tackling this infection, the product helps improve nail health.

The presence of natural ingredients in the product makes it one of the best possible solutions for improving and maintaining nail health.

Where Can You Buy Kerassentials Oil?

The Kerassentials oil can be brought directly from their official website.

The makers of the product do not sell it on any of the third-party platforms, so their official website is the only place to go if you want to buy Kerassentials.

Kerassentials Pricing

The bottle of Kerassentials Oil can be brought from the official website in any of the 3 packages mentioned below -

Buy 1 Bottle at $69 per bottle + free shipping (30-day supply)

Buy 3 Bottles at $59 per bottle + free shipping (90-day supply)

Buy 6 Bottles at $49 per bottle + free shipping (180-day supply)

Money-Back Guarantee

As you have already seen above, Kerassentials is available in 3 packages on their website.

So, after you choose any of the packages and place your order, you will be automatically covered by their full 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee.

This means that if you change your mind at any time or for any reason, you can just email their customer support team, and you will be refunded your entire money without being asked any questions, which means there is absolutely no risk for you as a customer of the product.

Customer Reviews

A customer from the USA says - ''I’ve tried many products to get rid of foot fungus before Kerassentials. I even had one nail removed, but when it grew back, the fungus returned. Kerassentials is the only thing that actually helped.''

Looking at such reviews on the official website, it becomes almost impossible not to believe that the customers see results after using this product.

They have experienced an improvement in their nail and skin health condition with the help of these miraculous drops of oil.

Another customer from the USA says, “I’ve been struggling with foot fungus since high school, and this is the only thing that helped. I still can’t believe how great it worked!”

This shows us that the Oil is even helpful in case of chronic fungal infections in your nail and skin.

This is not the only one, but many nail fungus sufferers have dealt with the same thing by trying out tons of products, but not even one was able to solve their problems and provide a solid full-proof cure.

The reviews by hundreds of customers are proof of the claims made by the makers of this product.

This oil is considered to be one of the best ways to treat nail fungus.

Usage Guideline

As per the instructions mentioned on the back label of the Kerassentials Bottle by the manufacturers of the product, you have to apply the oil 4 times daily, twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon.

You have to use the enclosed brush applicator to coat your nail and a cotton swab to put the oil in the cuticles of your nail.

For best results, it is advised to use an emery board to gently file the nail so that the oil is absorbed more thoroughly.

Its continuous use will hopefully eliminate the toenail fungus.

Safety & Side Effects

The makers of the product have listed a few cautions to take care of before using the oil -

It is for external use only.

Do not exceed the recommended dose as per the back label of the product or your health practitioner.

Do not swallow it. In case it is swallowed, drink lots of water and contact a doctor as early as possible.

Avoid direct contact with the eyes.

Discontinue usage of the product if allergic reactions like irritation, redness, itching, and burning occur.

Wash your hands properly after using the product.

It is not recommended to use by a pregnant, lactating, or nursing woman.

Do not use it if you are already on medications for any other skin or health problem. In this case, consult your doctor first and use the oil under his guidance and supervision.

Do not walk barefoot after applying the oil.

Keep out of reach of children.

Store it in a cool, dry place.

Keep your feet dry and avoid sweaty feet and smelly feet.

What Causes Nail Fungus?

Nails are the most visible part of your body, and they can be a source of embarrassment for many people. If you have nail fungus, it is important to know what causes this condition so that you can take steps to prevent or treat it like using Kerassentials daily.

Fingernails are made up of three layers: an outer layer of keratin, a middle layer of cells called the matrix, and an innermost layer of living tissue called the nail plate. The nail plate grows from the underside of the finger or toe at the base of the nail. As the nail plate grows, it pushes out the old nail material. When the nail plate has grown long enough, it begins to curve upward. At this point, the nail plate is ready to be cut.

Toenails are similar to fingernails except that they grow from the sides of the big toe instead of the fingers. Like fingernails, toenails are composed of three layers: an external layer of keratin, an internal layer of cells called the nail bed, and an innermost living layer called the nail plate.

The nail plate grows from the bottom of the toenail just like the nail plate does from the finger. However, unlike the nail plate of the finger, the nail plate of the toenail continues growing until it reaches the end of the toenail. Then, the nail plate curves downward toward the sole of the foot.

Fungal infections on nails are caused by fungi (molds) that grow in moist areas such as between the toes, under fingernails, and around cuticles. The most common type of fungal infection on nails is called onychomycosis, which means “nail fungus” in Greek.

This condition affects about 50 million Americans each year, according to the National Institutes of Health. It occurs when the skin surrounding the nail becomes infected with one of several types of molds. These molds invade the nail bed and cause inflammation, resulting in thickened nails. In some cases, the nail may become brittle and break off.

There are two main kinds of nail fungus: white superficial mycoses and subungual mycoses. White superficial mycoses affect only the surface of the nail. They include tinea unguium, also known as athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and other names. Subungual mycoses affect both the top and the bottom surfaces of the nail. They are more serious than white superficial mycoses because they can spread deeper into the nail bed and cause damage to the underlying tissues.

White Superficial Mycoses

Tinea unguium is the most common form of white superficial mycosis. It is caused by dermatophytes, a group of related fungi that live on human hair, skin, and nails. Dermatophytes infect the feet first, then move up through the leg and onto the arms, hands, face, chest, scalp, and neck. Most people who get tinea unguium do not realize they have it.

The disease usually appears after prolonged exposure to wet conditions, especially water-soaked shoes. People with diabetes, circulatory problems, immune deficiencies, and poor circulation are more likely to develop tinea unguium.

Ringworm is another name for tinea unguium and is often confused with athlete's foot. Ringworms appear as small red patches on the skin. Unlike an athlete's foot, ringworms don't go away without treatment.

Jock itch is another name for tinea unguium but is rarely seen today. It used to be very common among athletes and soldiers. Jock itch causes itching and burning sensations near the groin area.

Subungual Mycoses

Subungual mycoses are much less common than white superficial mycosis, affecting fewer than 1% of all people with nail disorders. This includes onychomycosis, paronychia, and onychocryptic eczema. Onychomycosis is caused by yeasts or molds that grow beneath the nail plate. Paronychia is a bacterial infection of the soft tissue surrounding the nail. Onychocryptic Eczema is a rare condition characterized by painful cracked nails.

Nail fungal infections are difficult to diagnose because there are no specific symptoms. Symptoms vary depending on the kind of nail fungus involved. For example, tinea pedis (athlete's foot), which involves the sole of the foot, usually produces little discomfort. However, if the infection spreads to the toe webbing, it can cause pain and swelling. Tinea manuum (ringworm) usually begins as a red spot on the palm of the hand. As the infection progresses, it can spread to the fingers and eventually the wrist.

If you suspect you have a fungal nail infection, your doctor will examine your nails and look at them under a microscope. Your doctor might take a sample of the affected nail and send it to a lab for testing. If you have any questions about nail fungal infections, ask your doctor.

Tips To Keep Your Nails Healthy

To keep your fingernails healthy, follow these tips:

Wash Your Hands Frequently: Washing your hands frequently helps prevent the spread of germs from one person to another. Germs such as bacteria and viruses can easily be transferred from one person to another via contact with contaminated objects.

Washing your hands frequently helps prevent the spread of germs from one person to another. Germs such as bacteria and viruses can easily be transferred from one person to another via contact with contaminated objects. Don’t Share Items With Others: Sharing items like razors, toothbrushes, towels, and clothing can help spread germs between people.

Sharing items like razors, toothbrushes, towels, and clothing can help spread germs between people. Practice Good Hygiene: Cleaning your hands regularly helps prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. Use soap and warm water when washing your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and genitals with unwashed hands.

Cleaning your hands regularly helps prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. Use soap and warm water when washing your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and genitals with unwashed hands. Wear Gloves When Working Around Food: Using gloves while working around food reduces the risk of spreading harmful germs.

Using gloves while working around food reduces the risk of spreading harmful germs. Get Regular Checkups: A regular checkup with your doctor can detect signs of nail fungal infections early on. Early detection may allow your doctor to prescribe an effective treatment plan.

A regular checkup with your doctor can detect signs of nail fungal infections early on. Early detection may allow your doctor to prescribe an effective treatment plan. Don't Pick Your Nails: Picking your nails too often can damage your nails and make them more susceptible to fungal infections.

Picking your nails too often can damage your nails and make them more susceptible to fungal infections. Avoid Chlorine Water: Chlorinated water can dry out your nails. Instead, use lukewarm water to clean your hands.

Chlorinated water can dry out your nails. Instead, use lukewarm water to clean your hands. Use Natural Products: Many natural products contain ingredients that promote good health. You can find some great options in your local grocery store.

Final Verdict - Is Kerassentials Oil Worth It?

Looking at the Kerassentials reviews by customers, the Oil seems completely worth the hype and price.

It promises healthy nails and skin and delivers the same. It treats the fungal infection of the skin and nails and removes it from the root so that there is almost no chance of it returning.

It not only repairs your infected skin and nails but also restricts further fungal infection. So, if you are someone who has tried every possible solution out there but is still not able to cure the infection, then you might think of giving Kerassentials a try today!