LeptiTrim Reviews: Ingredients That Work or Disturbing Side Effects? (Legit or Scam?)

LeptiTrim is a metabolic support formula designed to help anyone lose weight.

By taking one scoop of LeptiTrim daily, you can purportedly burn fat, boost energy, support immunity, and suppress appetite, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about LeptiTrim today in our review.

What is LeptiTrim?

LeptiTrim is a powdered weight loss formula exclusively sold through TheLeptiTrim.com.

Priced at $69 per bottle, LeptiTrim uses a blend of vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients to support weight loss in various ways.

The makers of LeptiTrim advertise the formula as a “simple morning ritual” that was “discovered by [a] top doctor,” and that someone who takes the formula can “melt off pounds & inches” while stopping their yo-yo weight loss “dead in its tracks.”

Many people eat right and exercise – but they don’t get results. LeptiTrim is marketed to those who want extra help to enjoy real weight loss results.

LeptiTrim Features & Benefits

LeptiTrim comes with the following features and benefits:

Made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility

Easy to drink as part of a 30-second daily ritual

All-natural, common ingredients that are 100% safe to take

Lab tested and manufactured in a state-of-the-art, government-inspected, GMP-certified manufacturing facility

Notice results in a few days, with the best weight loss results after a few months

Overall, the makers of LeptiTrim are confident the formula can boost metabolism and immunity while leading to significant weight loss results.

The Story Behind LeptiTrim: Who Made LeptiTrim?

LeptiTrim was developed by a partnership between a mother of twins and a professional nutritionist. The two teamed up to create an effective weight loss aid, and LeptiTrim is the result.

It started when Nubbia Stirling gained weight after the birth of her twins. Prior to giving birth to twins, Nubbia had been a personal trainer, fitness model, and coach. Then, she experienced what she describes as an “embarrassing fall from grace.”

Nubbia was frustrated with the lack of attention from her husband. Their love life was lacking. She had tried diet and exercise programs, but nothing seemed to work.

Then, Nubbia met a man named Dr. David Gundermann. Dr. Gundermann is a professional nutritionist: he has a PhD in Nutrition & Metabolism from the University of Texas Medical Branch. He also has a Masters in Human Performance from the University of Florida.

Dr. Gundermann told Nubbia her weight gain wasn’t her fault: it was the result of a dormant hormone within her body.

Dr. Gundermann created a blend of natural ingredients to reactivate this hormone, and Nubbia rapidly lost weight. Here’s what happened next, according to Nubbia:

“I feel better than I did when I was 20 – and my sexual health – well…let’s just say that little secret stays in the bedroom.”

In fact, Nubbia claims to have lost her baby weight while still eating whatever liked and drinking. She claims to regularly eat chocolate and pasta and drink glasses of wine with her husband, for example.

Motivated by her successful weight loss journey, Nubbia wanted to share the formula with the world. Nubbia and Dr. David Gundermann teamed up with a manufacturer to launch the formula, and anyone can buy the formula today as LeptiTrim.

How Does LeptiTrim Work?

LeptiTrim comes in the form of a powdered formula. It takes just 30 seconds per day to make the formula: just mix one scoop of LeptiTrim powder with water, then drink it daily.

As you may have guessed from the name, LeptiTrim is designed to target leptin, a hormone linked to weight loss. Studies have connected leptin to weight loss because of its impact on fullness, appetite control, and satiety. When you feel fuller, you naturally eat less food, making it easier to stick to your weight loss goals.

The formula includes natural ingredients, and the makers of LeptiTrim claim the ingredients are “100% safe to take.”

LeptiTrim is formulated specifically for women, although men could also take the product too. Many of LeptiTrim’s customers are mothers, for example – similar to the creator of the formula. However, the makers of LeptiTrim claim it doesn’t matter if you’re 20, 60, or 80 years of age – you can get the best results by taking LeptiTrim daily.

To do that, LeptiTrim contains a blend of popular and proven fat burning ingredients. The formula contains cinnamon, green tea extract, and African mango extract, for example, all of which are found in some of the most popular diet pills sold online today. Some of the ingredients in LeptiTrim are designed to suppress appetite, while others are designed to burn fat. Some influence immunity, while others support healthy inflammation linked to weight loss.

By targeting weight loss from multiple angles, LeptiTrim aims to be the ultimate weight loss aid. Just take one scoop of LeptiTrim daily to support weight loss using a blend of popular and proven ingredients.

LeptiTrim Ingredients

LeptiTrim contains a blend of some of the trendiest weight loss supplement ingredients available today – from green tea extract to Irvingia gabonensis to cinnamon, all of which have been linked to powerful weight loss results.

Here are some of the ingredients in LeptiTrim and how they work, according to TheLeptiTrim.com:

Cinnamon: A favorite spice for many, cinnamon is also rich with antioxidants. It also influences leptin, according to the manufacturer. Leptin is a crucial weight loss hormone linked to appetite control and fat burning. If leptin levels are imbalanced, then your body may stubbornly cling to fat. Cinnamon, according to the official website, is rich with antioxidants to keep leptin levels within a normal range.

EGCG: LeptiTrim contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a plant-based antioxidant found in green tea. The natural chemical has been linked to powerful effects on inflammation and fat burning. Multiple studies have linked green tea to weight loss because of ingredients like EGCG, caffeine, and other proven fat burners. By concentrating the antioxidant EGCG into LeptiTrim, the makers of LeptiTrim aim to have created the ultimate weight loss aid.

African Mango Extract: Also known as Irvingia gabonensis, African mango extract is a popular weight loss supplement ingredient that, according to the makers of LeptiTrim, specifically influences leptin. It also starts to work “almost immediately.” And, in addition to supporting leptin levels, African mango extract also leads to “significant fat burning results” when used in conjunction with the two ingredient listed above.

Inulin: Inulin is a natural source of fiber. Commonly found in a range of supplements and formulas, inulin is “an exotic soluble fibre extracted from the chicory plant root,” according to the makers of LeptiTrim. Inulin, like other sources of fiber, can help you feel fuller. Fiber soaks up water in your stomach and gut, tricking your body into thinking you’ve eaten more. According to the makers of LeptiTrim, the inulin in the supplement “helps switch off cravings for high calorie foods,” helping you avoid snacking and ruining your diet goals.

Oat Fiber: Oat fiber was added to LeptiTrim to help hydrate and support gut health. When you have the occasional sugary snack, you don’t feel gross and bloated.

Antioxidant-Rich Fruit & Berry Powders: LeptiTrim contains a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit and berry powders, including extracts from strawberries, raspberries, black currants, blueberries, cranberries, grape seeds, and pomegranate. When combined together, according to the makers of LeptiTrim, these ingredients “provide an energy boost from their vitamins and minerals,” helping you tackle the day with more energy and better metabolism.

The makers of LeptiTrim combined all of these ingredients into a concentrated powder. You mix the powder with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then drink it daily to support the active effects.

LeptiTrim Targets Leptin for Maximum Weight Loss

Many of the ingredients in LeptiTrim have a similar goal: to target a hormone called leptin for maximum weight loss.

The cinnamon in LeptiTrim, for example, “helps support leptin levels in already normal ranges.” If your leptin levels are imbalanced, then LeptiTrim may not help you. However, if your leptin hormone is within a normal range, then the cinnamon in LeptiTrim can help keep it stable, according to the official website.

Leptin is particularly important as you get older. As you age, leptin levels change. Diet and lifestyle factors can also influence leptin factors, making it difficult for leptin to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Leptin imbalances make it harder to lose weight. When your leptin is imbalanced, your body struggles to tell your brain that it’s full. Your stomach may be filled with food, for example, but it continues to tell your brain to eat more. If your leptin levels are balanced, then you eat a normal amount, and you feel fuller more quickly. If your leptin levels are imbalanced, then the opposite occurs.

Although researchers don’t fully understand the mechanisms of leptin through the blood-brain barrier even after 25+ years of research, they know it plays a crucial role in obesity.

Scientific Evidence for LeptiTrim

The makers of LeptiTrim cite dozens of studies validating the advertised benefits of LeptiTrim. According to these studies, many of the active ingredients in LeptiTrim can genuinely support weight loss in various ways. We’ll cover some of that scientific evidence below.

The first ingredient mentioned on the official LeptiTrim website is cinnamon. Multiple studies have connected cinnamon to weight loss results. In this 2020 study, for example, researchers found cinnamon supplementation positively affected obesity. Researchers found multiple randomized controlled trials that showed cinnamon helped people lose weight.

A separate study found cinnamon positively impacted metabolic profiles and body composition for people with metabolic syndrome. Researchers found people who took a high daily dose of cinnamon (3g daily) over 16 weeks had significant improvements in all components of metabolic syndrome, including blood pressure, body mass index, and fasting blood sugar, among other metrics. It’s unclear how much cinnamon is inside LeptiTrim, although 3g of cinnamon per serving would be considered a very high dose.

Other studies have connected green tea to fat burning, and multiple studies have specifically connected the active ingredient in green tea, EGCG, to fat burning benefits. In this 2013 study, for example, researchers found green tea extract impacted fat oxidation at rest and during exercise, helping you burn more fat than you normally would without taking a green tea supplement. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a natural antioxidant chemical found in green tea and certain other plants, and studies show it can have powerful effects on inflammation, fat burning, and weight loss.

African mango extract has surged in popularity in recent months, although it’s less-studied than other ingredients in LeptiTrim for weight loss. According to WebMD, a few studies have shown Irvingia gabonensis (African mango extract) can help with weight loss and blood cholesterol – likely because of the high fiber content of the mango extract.

Overall, LeptiTrim contains a blend of weight loss ingredients that can help you burn fat and keep it off. Although we may not know the specific dosages and concentrations within each scoop of LeptiTrim, the formula could provide fat burning benefits via science-backed ingredients. One of the most consumer-savvy options one can do is to start comparing the newly formulated LeptiTrim weight loss supplement with other powerful formulas like Protetox, PhenQ or Exipure, or especially an industry-leader in Ikaria Lean Belly Juice. While there are always weight loss pills or weight loss gummies, the weight loss powders and meal replacement shakes, such as LeptiTrim by Gold Vida really start to stand out as one of the best bangs for the bucks in terms of ingredients robustness and dosage levels.

LeptiTrim Pricing

LeptiTrim is priced at $39 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. The more bottles you buy, the more you save.

You can exclusively order LeptiTrim through TheLeptiTrim.com, where it’s priced at the following:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle of LeptiTrim contains 30 servings (30 scoops). You take one scoop of LeptiTrim powder daily to boost metabolism and lose weight.

LeptiTrim Refund Policy

LeptiTrim has a 180 day moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unhappy with the effects of LeptiTrim for any reason within 180 days, or if you did not get the results you expected from LeptiTrim, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the makers of LeptiTrim to initiate the refund process.

About LeptiTrim

LeptiTrim was made by a woman named Nubbia Stirling.

Nubbia gained weight after the birth of her twins. Before giving birth to twins, Nubbia had been a published fitness model, personal trainer, and coach. Then, she experienced an “embarrassing fall from grace.”

Nubbia partnered with a man named Dr. David Gundermann to develop the LeptiTrim formula. Dr. Gundermann has professional nutritional experience: he has a PhD in Nutrition & Metabolism from the University of Texas Medical Branch along with a Masters in Human Performance from the University of Florida.

You can contact the makers of LeptiTrim via the online contact information listed at TheLeptiTrim.com

Final Word

LeptiTrim is a weight loss supplement that targets energy, metabolism, and immunity to help you burn fat quickly.

By taking one scoop of LeptiTrim powder daily, you can give your body antioxidants, fruit extracts, inulin fiber, cinnamon, EGCG, and other proven fat burners to help you reach your target weight. All in all, the extremely rich-ingredient list of high quality nutrients in comparison to is very low negative side effect safety profile, the Gold Vida LeptiTrim weight loss supplement is definitely one option to strongly consider purchasing today while supplies are fresh and in-stock.

With the risk-free money back guarantee refund policy from a highly reputable company like Gold Vida, to the scientifically-backed ingredients and proven formula from a trusted brand, LeptiTrim supplement for weight loss has ingredients that work without disturbing side effects risk or scam complaints. To avoid any LeptiTrim scam threats online, simply visit the official LeptiTrim website to ensure users will be getting the fully tested and manufactured product directly from the company.

To learn more about LeptiTrim and how it works, or to buy the weight loss formula online today, visit the official website at TheLeptiTrim.com.