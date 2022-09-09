Metamorphx Reviews (Scam or Legit?) Ingredients That Work or Side Effects?

Metamorphx is a weight loss supplement that uses a “1-minute Japanese breakfast trick” to melt fat.

By taking Metamorphx daily, you can purportedly lose weight while eating whatever you like. The formula contains natural ingredients with zero side effects.

What is Metamorphx? How does Metamorphx work? Can you really lose weight without dieting while taking this supplement? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Metamorphx and how it works today in our review.

What is Metamorphx?

Metamorphx is a diet pill that uses a blend of natural ingredients to help you lose weight.

When you take two capsules of Metamorphx, you can purportedly take advantage of a “revolutionary Japanese weight loss breakthrough,” making weight loss easy for anyone.

Metamorphx is specifically targeted to people who have tried to lose weight through other methods but have struggled to achieve results. If diet and exercise don’t seem to be working for you, then Metamorphx may be able to help.

Metamorphx Features & Benefits

Metamorphx is priced at $69 per bottle and exclusively available through GetMetamorphx.com

According to Metamorphx.com, the weight loss pill has the following features and benefits:

Doctor approved

Contains clinically studied ingredients

Veggie capsules

Use a 1-minute Japanese breakfast trick

Melt fat daily, no matter your starting weight

Eat whatever you want while still losing weight

In other words, Metamorphx aims to be the ultimate weight loss supplement, allowing you to lose significant weight without dieting or restricting what you eat. If you want to eat whatever you like and as much as you like while still losing weight, then Metamorphx could be the right supplement for you. Even when comparing this newly formulated and recently released formula to other top weight loss pills, one can quickly see just how unique this product is and its rare blend of high quality nutrients aimed at a very specific health goal for whole body wellness.

How Does Metamorphx Work?

Metamorphx claims to help you lose weight without requiring you to eat right or exercise.

The formula is based on a revolutionary Japanese breakthrough discovered by a woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma after a humiliating experience at a “nude massage.” The massage therapist called her fat, and the woman was so humiliated that she began to research and test the world’s best weight loss cures.

To make a long story short, that woman stumbled upon a revolutionary Japanese weight loss secret. It’s one reason why Japan has such a famously low obesity rate.

Today, anyone can use that same “1-minute Japanese breakfast trick” to melt fat daily, even if your metabolism feels stuck. Whether you’re trying to lose weight for the first time, you’ve been stuck on a weight loss plateau for a while, or you’re frustrated by your diet and exercise results, you can get the results you need with Metamorphx.

Metamorphx Ingredients

Metamorphx contains a dozen unique herbs and plants to help you lose weight. Some of these plants have adaptogenic benefits, which means they help manage stress response. Other plants help with inflammation or other effects.

Some of Metamorphx’s ingredients are common and can be found in many other weight loss supplements sold online today, including astragalus root and milk thistle seed extract. However, the formula also contains less common ingredients, including balloon flower root and shepherd’s purse stem extract – two ingredients that are little-known outside of herbal medicine.

Here are all of the ingredients in Metamorphx and how they could work for weight loss:

Astragalus: Metamorphx contains astragalus root extract. Used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, astragalus root extract is best-known for its adaptogenic effects, which means it supports your body’s stress response. When you’re stressed, your body is constantly clinging to stubborn fat, making it impossible to lose weight. Stress isn’t just a mental issue: it’s a physical effect. Your body produces more cortisol, a stress hormone, when dealing with cognitive and physical stress, for example. Ingredients like astragalus could help.

Balloon Flower: Balloon flowers, or Platycodon grandiflorus, are not commonly found in many weight loss supplements. However, they’re the second-listed ingredient in Metamorphx, indicating there’s more balloon flower in the formula than any ingredient but one (astragalus). There’s limited information online about the benefits of balloon flower. However, the flower is used in certain types of traditional medicine in China, Japan, and Korea. According to the University of Iowa, the plant has been used for thousands of years to treat hypotension, help with weight loss, and promote healthy inflammation, among other benefits. One 2020 study found balloon flower works because it contains a large number of fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, and essential trace elements, including up to 63.24% of linoleic acid.

Eleuthero Root: Eleuthero root comes from a woody shrub. Also known as Siberian ginseng, eleuthero root is prized for its adaptogenic and antioxidant properties. According to Kaiser Permanente, eleuthero root is used in traditional medicine in parts of Russia, China, Korea, and Japan. Today, studies have shown eleuthero root can help with athletic performance, immune function, stress, and energy, among other issues. Traditionally, the root was known as ci wu jia in Chinese medicine, and it was used to help treat colds and flus.

Licorice Root: Licorice root is grown throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Best-known as a flavoring agent in candy, licorice has been linked to a growing number of benefits. Some studies have connected licorice to blood sugar supporting benefits, for example, while other studies have linked licorice to metabolism and weight loss. We need more studies on licorice to verify these benefits. However, it’s possible licorice could help with weight loss by controlling blood sugar, making it easier to avoid wild swings in appetite caused by fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Lycium Berry: Lycium berry is a traditional Chinese herb better-known as goji berry. Native to Asia, the bright-colored fruit is rich with vitamin C and other nutrients, which could help support inflammation throughout your body. One study found lycium berry was abundant with polysaccharides, betaine, phenolics, carotenoids (like zeaxanthin and beta-carotene), flavonoids, and vitamins, all of which can support inflammation and help with weight loss.

Milk Thistle Seed: Milk thistle seed extract contains an ingredient called silymarin. This ingredient is linked to a range of effects. Milk thistle is best-known for its ability to support the liver. In Metamorphx, milk thistle could help with weight loss by supporting digestion, metabolism, and other effects linked to weight loss. The terms milk thistle and silymarin are used interchangeably. Some milk thistle supplement companies disclose their concentration upfront, while others do not.

Schizandrae Chinese Fruit: Another popular fruit in traditional Chinese medicine, schizandra (Schisandra chinensis) is a plant native to northern China. Like astragalus, it’s prized for its adaptogenic effects, which means it can stimulate the body’s resistance to physical, environmental, and emotional stressors. You can’t lose weight if your body is stressed, and schizandra can help support your body’s resistance to stressors.

Shepherd’s Purse Stem: Shepherd’s purse stem, like balloon flower above, is a very unique ingredient in Metamorphx, and few supplements contain shepherd’s purse stem. There’s limited information online about shepherd’s purse stem and how it works. However, Michigan State University reports the plant is part of the mustard family. Some cultures have used the leaves, stems, fruits, and flowers of the plant for traditional medicine. With shepherd’s purse stem in Metamorphx, you get the stem of the plant. The stems grow up to 2 feet tall and are typically unbranched. There are some reports of shepherd’s purse being used to support heart health, headache, and nausea, although there have been no largescale studies in humans verifying these benefits.

Solomon’s Seal Root: Solomon’s seal root is an herb used in teas and other concoctions. A close relative of lily of the valley, Solomon’s seal was important to the indigenous cultures of North America, who used the plant to make breads and soups. Today, some people use Solomon’s seal root to make medicine. According to WebMD, Solomon’s seal is sometimes used for lung disorders, inflammation, bruises, and hemorrhoids. However, there’s no evidence supporting these uses. There have been no largescale studies proving Solomon’s seal root can help with weight loss.

White Mulberry Leaf: White mulberry, also known as Morus alba, is a medium-sized tree found around the world. Studies show the herb can support inflammation while being safe for most people to use. However, white mulberry leaf recently made the news for being linked to the death of Loretta McClintock, the wife of United States politician Tom McClintock. Despite the death, white mulberry is thought to be safe for most healthy adults to use in normal doses, and it could help support weight loss in a small way.

Wild Yam Root: The last listed ingredient in Metamorphx is wild yam root. Wild yam root is found in skin creams and oral supplements. It’s been linked to a range of benefits – particularly when supporting hormones. If hormones are imbalanced, it can be difficult to lose weight. Hormones play a crucial role in appetite control, weight loss, and energy - and will even see them in men's health pills. Poor hormone production or imbalanced hormones could make it difficult to lose weight. Although Metamorphx does not contain a significant dose of wild yam, it could help support weight loss in a small way, and it’s been used for centuries in traditional remedies.

How Metamorphx Leads to Weight Loss

Metamorphx uses a traditional Japanese recipe to help you lose weight without dieting. We listed the ingredients in Metamorphx above, which are very different than some of the popular weight loss products like Exipure or PhenQ. These ingredients work in different ways to help with weight loss much like the Protetox ingredients do.

Some of the positive customer effects of Metamorphx weight loss pills include:

Adaptogenic Herbs for Stress Response: If you’re stressed, it’s hard to lose weight. A body that is stressed has high levels of cortisol, and cortisol tells your body to stubbornly cling onto fat. If you’re dealing with belly fat or love handles that don’t seem to disappear, then your weight loss issues could be linked to high levels of cortisol. Metamorphx contains adaptogens like astragalus that have been used for years for stress relief and anxiety. In fact, astragalus is the first listed ingredient in the 800mg proprietary blend in Metamorphx, indicating there’s more astragalus than any other ingredient.

Antioxidant Herbs with Polyphenols for Fat Oxidation: Inflammation also forces your body to stubbornly cling onto fat. Metamorphx helps by providing a blend of antioxidant herbs and plants. These ingredients, including milk thistle extract and white mulberry leaf extract, contained polyphenols (plant-based antioxidants) linked to healthy inflammation. By taking these ingredients daily, you can accelerate fat burning and control inflammation, making it easier to lose weight.

Boost Metabolism & Energy for Greater Calorie Expenditure: The only way to lose weight is to maintain a caloric deficit. If you consistently eat fewer calories than you burn, then you’ll inevitably lose weight. One of the best (and easiest) ways to do that is to boost calorie expenditure by raising your metabolism. When you raise your metabolism, you increase the number of calories your body burns at rest.

Support Appetite Control: Some of the ingredients in Metamorphx make you feel fuller, helping to suppress appetite and control your hunger. Again, the only way to lose weight is to maintain a caloric deficit. You cannot lose weight if you’re eating more calories than you’re burning each day. Metamorphx can suppress appetite, helping you eat less and making it easier to stick to your weight loss goals. Many of the ingredients in Metamorphx, for example, are fiber-rich fruits and plant extracts. These ingredients soak up water in your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer. If you find yourself snacking between meals and feeling hungry, then the ingredients in Metamorphx could help.

Overall, Metamorphx tackles weight loss using ingredients that provide a range of different effects on the body. Instead of exclusively focusing on metabolism and fat burning, for example, Metamorphx provides stimulant-free weight loss by targeting stress, metabolism, appetite, and inflammation, among other areas.

Metamorphx Ingredients Label

The makers of Metamorphx use a proprietary blend. Although we know the total dosage of the formula, we don’t know the individual ingredient breakdown within Metamorphx.

The full list of ingredients within Metamorphx includes:

Herbal Proprietary Blend (800mg) with astragalus root extract, balloon flower root extract, eleuthero root extract, licorice root extract, lycium berry extract, milk thistle seed extract, schizandrae Chinese fruit extract, shepherd’s purse stem extract, Solomon’s seal root extract, white mulberry leaf extract, and wild yam root extract

Other (inactive) ingredients, including a vegetable capsule (made from hypromellose and water), and rice concentrate

How to Use Metamorphx

The makers of Metamorphx recommend taking two vegetable capsules of Metamorphx daily with an 8oz glass of water, or as directed by your physician:

Take 2 veggie capsules of Metamorphx daily

For best results, take 20 to 30 minutes before a meal with an 8oz glass of water

Metamorphx Pricing

Metamorphx is priced at $69 per bottle, although you could pay as little as $49 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles. Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today when ordering through the official Metamorphx website:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.99 Shipping

$69 + $9.99 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping ($59 Per Bottle)

$177 + Free US Shipping ($59 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping ($49 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Metamorphx, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily for weight loss. Although certain images show the bottle of Metamorphx containing 30 capsules, all bottles of Metamorphx contain 60 capsules.

Metamorphx Refund Policy

Metamorphx is backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Contact the Metamorphx customer service team to initiate the refund process within 180 days of your purchase date.

About Metamorphx

Metamorphx is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The manufacturer is based in Aurora, Colorado.

Although we know little about the team that created Metamorphx, we know the formula claims to be “doctor approved.” That means at least one doctor either formulated or approved the supplement.

You can contact the makers of Metamorphx via the following:

Final Word

Metamorphx is a weight loss supplement available exclusively through GetMetamorphx.com.

Featuring a unique blend of ingredients mostly sourced from traditional Chinese medicine, Metamorphx aims to provide powerful weight loss results without side effects – and without strict dieting. While there are many different options when it comes to losing weight (i.e gummies or Ikaria powder or ACV supplements), there is no doubt about the buzz that is brewing around this rare, unique, super-qualified weight loss supplement in Metamorphx.

To learn more about Metamorphx and how it works, or to buy the new weight loss formula online today, visit the official website.