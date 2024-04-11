Suavecito Tequila is Preserving its Legacy One Generation at a Time

By Suavecito Tequila on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 9:00 am

Colorado-based, family-owned Suavecito Tequila was born from the unlikely combination of curiosity, circumstance, and innovation.

Curiosity
Founder Bill Foss visited the Mexican state of Jalisco to purchase an agave farm in 2002. He was on the hunt to find the best land possible to cultivate his plants while transitioning into the next chapter of his life: retirement. Working with one of the country’s preeminent experts in agave cultivation, Bill learned that Highland-grown agave develops slowly, allowing more time for the plant to mature and ultimately yielding a smoother spirit with slightly fruity and floral notes when made into tequila.

Circumstance
Now, Highlands-grown agave takes several years to develop and adequately mature. When the first agave crop was ready for harvest, the financial collapse of the American economy in 2008 left Bill with nowhere to sell his agave. Bill had never intended to make his own tequila, but rather than let his crop rot, he decided to create a boldly original spirit that honored tradition while forging its own path.
click to enlarge Suavecito Tequila is Preserving its Legacy One Generation at a Time
Barrels Used in Suavecito Tequila Aging Process, Courtesy of Suavecito Tequila

Innovation
With only 10% of the world’s tequila made from Highland-grown agave, Bill had the opportunity to bore a premium tequila. He learned that a longer barrel-rested aging process creates a smoother, more robust spirit. Today, the brand proudly offers a well-rounded portfolio of blanco, reposado, and añejo tequilas, each aged longer than required and containing 2% agave nectar (unfermented agave) to lessen the burning sensation experienced with other types of tequila.

Family-Oriented Through and Through
Working alongside his father at their Denver headquarters, Jeff Foss is committed to preserving the legacy and personal touch that distinguishes Suavecito Tequila from other premium brands. Not only is Suavecito family-owned and operated but so is their distillery partner, Destiladora Agave Azul. Jose Garcia, the owner of the third-generation distillery in the heart of San Juanito de Escobedo, discovered the unique taste of Suavecito Tequila and was looking for a way to be involved with the company. Jose’s family is deeply rooted in the art of tequila making, so he wanted to bring the creation of Suavecito under his family’s distillery.
click to enlarge Suavecito Tequila is Preserving its Legacy One Generation at a Time
Jeff Foss (Left) and Bill Foss (Right), Courtesy of Suavecito Tequila

Together, Suavecito Tequila and Destiladora Agave Azul stand as proud stewards of the earth and tradition, crafting not just tequila but a legacy of environmental responsibility and unparalleled quality. Fortified by family ties, Suavecito Tequila redefines tequila excellence to produce The World’s Smoothest™ agave-based tequila on the market.
click to enlarge Suavecito Tequila is Preserving its Legacy One Generation at a Time
Suavecito Tequila at Destiladora Agave Azul Distillery, Courtesy of Suavecito Tequila
