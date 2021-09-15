SynoGut Reviews: Is It Worth the Money? Scam or Legit?

SynoGut is a nutritional supplement designed to promote digestive health.

The human digestive system is complex, and as we get older, it tends not to function as efficiently as it once did. Even many people in their 30s and 40s have to avoid foods they love, and it is not unusual to spend years trying to find the right diet and digestion improving supplements that let you feel young again in that way.

SynoGut supplement contains a combination of prebiotics, probiotics, fiber and natural laxatives. The product is generating a lot of excitement online. Social media mentions are through the roof. It became an obvious choice to make it the next supplement we reviewed, and this was a particularly exciting project for me personally because I am a man in my 40s who has dealt with a range of digestive issue for years.

What is SynoGut?

SynoGut is an all-natural solution to digestive health. It promotes strong digestive health and function and is designed to help people achieve it and maintain it. All SynoGut capsules are 100% organic and GMO free and have been manufactured in a lab that is FDA approved and GMP certified.

This product can be used as a preventive. Many people who take SynoGut are doing so in response to a digestive issue or multiple digestive problems. These include bloating, gas, frequent nausea, constipation and so forth. Due to a combination of prebiotics, probiotics, natural laxatives and fiber, many people are able to eliminate all of their digestive symptoms through the use of this one product.

About the Makers of SynoGut

It is not uncommon for the dietary supplements we review to be the result of one person striving to overcome a personal problem. That is the case here with Samuel Bart, a man from Tennessee. Both he and his wife Alma are knowledgeable gardeners who have long used the plants that they grow in their diet and as dietary supplements. As Bart got older and began to experience digestive troubles, he began to experiment with what would become the plant-based SynoGut digestive formula.

Bart was eventually able to cure all of his digestive issues and knew he was on to something. But the product had to go through a rigorous process before it could be sold to the public. Bart partnered with a supplement company. They had their medicinal chemists test and refine the product, and the product you can purchase today is a result of an exhaustive process that took about five years in all.

How SynoGut Works?

One of the most common questions we encountered during this review process had to do with how can the SynoGut formula be so effective where so many other digestive supplements have failed. The answer to that question is a multi-pronged approach. Digestive health is complex. There are many components. The issues you experience are often not the result of one cause but a confluence of causes.

Many digestive health products seek to tackle a particular problem. That means that a person has to find the right combination of supplements to make them feel well. You can break SynoGut down into four core strategies: prebiotics, probiotics, natural laxatives and fiber. Let’s have a closer look.

- Prebiotics

Prebiotics are a specialized type of plant fiber that serve as nourishment for the good bacteria in your gut microbiome. Prebiotics are acquired naturally through the foods you eat, but people experiencing digestive issues have a disrupted gut microbiome. The prebiotic and probiotic cycle does not work as it should. Acquiring prebiotics via SynoGut supplement ensures that your gut has the nutrients it needs to allow good bacteria to grow. This is important to sustainable gut health because it means that you are not solely reliant on the probiotics that are included in this and other dietary supplements.

- Probiotics

Probiotics is a broad term that encompasses many different live bacteria and yeasts that live in your gut and are beneficial in the digestive process. Probiotics are also acquired naturally through the foods we eat, and when a gut microbiome is healthy, probiotic colonies are able to replicate and flourish. Of course, in people who experience digestive issues, probiotic levels are often quite low. The probiotics included in this supplement help to ensure that your gut microbiome is reseeded on a daily basis. Note that there are different probiotics. The one included in SynoGut pills is lactobacillus acidophilus. It not only enhances digestion but improves your ability to absorb nutrients from foods.

- Fiber

Dietary fiber is integral to digestion, regulating bowel movements, controlling blood sugar levels and even maintaining your weight. Think of fiber as the fuel colon cells use to remain healthy. Constipation, bloating, flatulence and intestinal pain are often due to a lack of fiber. You do get fiber naturally through your diet, but chances are that you are not getting enough if you experience digestive issues. SynoGut formula contains both soluble and insoluble fiber in amounts suited to the average person.

- Natural Laxatives

Natural laxatives are integral to digestive health. Chemical laxatives can be effective in the short term but they disrupt the digestive system and thus are not ideal for long-term use. Natural laxatives can be acquired through your diet. They not only help avoid constipation but aid in the digestive process overall. Most people do not get enough. To remedy this, SynoGut pills include both prune extract and aloe vera, which will help to move stool that is now larger and softer due to the increased fiber intake.

SynoGut Ingredients

Here is an overview of the 10 core SynoGut ingredients:

- Aloe vera

Many people associate aloe vera with external usage for better skin health, but you can ingest it as well, and there are aloe vera juices and supplements. Aloe vera is known to reduce irritation in the intestines and bowels, and the juice is often recommended to people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome. Aloe vera is also a highly effective natural laxative and simply excellent for digestive health overall.

- Apple pectin

Pectin is a plant fiber found in apples among other fruits. It is a prebiotic that feeds the probiotics in your system. It also relieves diarrhea and constipation and helps to control blood sugar levels.

- Bentonite clay

Bentonite clay is a natural clay and a popular traditional medicine. It is included here due to clinical research that shows that it increases probiotic counts in the gut. The clay is also used to treat constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and intestinal bacterial infections. It is also known to aid in the digestion process overall and to help flush heavy metals and other toxins from the body.

- Black walnut hull

Black walnut hull has long been used in Native American traditional medicine to treat constipation. It also expels parasites from the intestines and can improve skin health when ingested.

- Flaxseed

Flaxseed is one of the original super foods and is known to be used by the Babylonians circa 3000 BC. It provides a wide range of health benefits, is rich in nutrients and promotes good digestive health. Adding flaxseed to a modern diet can be a challenge, and it is much easier to take it in a supplement like this.

- Glucomannan root

Glucomannan is a source of dietary fiber that helps promote a strong probiotic presence. It also aids in glycemic control, which among other things gives you a greater sense of fullness after you eat.

- Lactobacillus acidophilus

Often abbreviated L-acidophilus, this is the primary probiotic included in the SynoGut supplement. Its presence is integral in the intestines but also in the mouth in your saliva. This bacteria aids in predigestion and digestion and can cure a wide range of common digestive health problems. There are many excellent reasons why L-acidophilus-based products are among the most popular on the market.

- Oat bran

Oat bran is an excellent source of fiber. It is also considered to be one of the most IBS-friendly fibers available, and it is included in SynoGut capsules to promote better digestion and help avoid common IBS symptoms.

- Prune extract

Prunes have long been recognized as one of the best natural laxatives available, and many people drink prune juice for this specific purpose. But you do not have to eat prunes or drink prune juice to get those health benefits. The pure prune extract included here will deliver those same results.

- Psyllium husk

Psyllium husk-based products are some of the most popular fiber supplements on the market. This is the main ingredient in Metamucil. It includes both soluble and insoluble fiber. It also helps to absorb intestinal fluids in order to make bowel movements smoother. It is a bulk-forming laxative, and many people have had great success remaining regular by taking it, which is why it is included here.

Benefits of Taking the SynoGut Supplement

- Optimizes the gut microbiome

- Promotes regular bowel movements

- Eliminates digestive distress

- Reduces the presence of inflammation in the gut

- Relieves digestive concerns that affect your social life

- Improves your mood and bolsters mental health

- Enhances nutrient absorption and your sense of fullness

Current estimates suggest that 20% of American adults suffer from chronic constipation. It cannot be emphasized enough how disruptive this is not just too digestive health but systemic health. I dealt with chronic constipation for a long time without recognizing that it was a problem until a doctor told me that it was and recommended psyllium husk. It is not hyperbole when I say it changed my life, and I transitioned from the supplement I was taking to SynoGut pills without any issues at all on that front.

Once you are regular, this supplement can improve your gut microbiome, which will eliminate much of the digestive distress you are probably experiencing. It will also make your digestion more consistent, and I became a big fan of SynoGut supplement when I started going to movies and out to dinner without fear of whether I was going to have a flare-up. That has helped my mood and my mental health overall.

SynoGut: Legitimate Digestive Health Supplement or a Scam?

Let us start by getting all the scam talk out of the way. SynoGut is absolutely not a scam, rip-off, swindle, fraud and so forth. We know that there are some SynoGut reviews out there that suggest otherwise, but we were unable to vet that they were associated with verified purchases. We suspect but cannot prove that those reviews are from people who purchased SynoGut knock-offs from sites like eBay.

As mentioned in the opener, what drew our attention to this supplement is all the positive attention that it is receiving online. I will talk more about the statistics on that front in the Customer Reviews section. But I think one of the best SynoGut user testimonials you can get is direct from me. I have been taken SynoGut for more than three months in place of the psyllium husk, prebiotic and probiotic supplements I had been taking. Over the first few weeks, nothing changed, and I mean this is as praise.

I once went without my psyllium husk supplement for about two weeks on vacation, and it was a mistake. My constipation returned within several days. So, I knew early on that SynoGut was working to some degree. Still, I have some issues with heartburn and upset stomach. It is very noticeable if I drink a couple of beers and then eat dinner. I can be hurting afterward for an hour or more. About 40 days into taking SynoGut pills, I noticed that was no longer a thing. I even overindulged one night and then ate this huge Italian dinner, and I got up from the dinner table feeling better than I had in long, long time.

How to Take SynoGut Capsules?

Each bottle of SynoGut contains 60 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The suggested use is that you take two capsules daily with a meal. It does not matter which meal you choose, but we recommend choosing one and sticking to it as your schedule. I chose my evening meal because that is the meal that gives me the most trouble. Although the label does not indicate doing so, I also take it 30 minutes prior to the meal and with an 8-ounce glass of water as well. This approach is better for absorption, and research shows that probiotics thrive better with that 30-minute window. We have encountered more than a handful of critical SynoGut reviews that recommend splitting the dosage. Do not heed that advice. You generally want to take all of your prebiotics, probiotics and fiber once a day.

Long-Term Usage, Results and Time Frame

The maker of SynoGut recommends taking the supplement for no less than 30 days. Often, with supplements, we are recommending patience with the results, but people with digestive issues can experience them within a week and that will only continue to improve with time. Due to the supplement type, you can take it as long as you like. I personally will never stop taking prebiotics, probiotics and fiber because of the way it makes me feel, and I think that is likely solid advice for the average person.

Improving Your Gut Health

There are other steps that you can take to improve gut health, and there are lifestyle choices you can make that can make a supplement like SynoGut less effective. Hydration is very important. You should balance your diet and ensure that it is rich in nutrients and fiber. Regular exercise is great for the gut too, and it reduces stress levels that can undermine the gut microbiome. Limit your alcohol intake as well. Binge drinking, in particular, can be devastating to the health of your gut microbiome.

Potential Side Effects

There are no serious SynoGut side effects, and in analyzing thousands of reviews, we never came across any SynoGut complaints that indicated any worrisome reactions or interactions. All of the substances that make up this formula are known and approved for human consumption, so there is not much concern on that front. A small group of people do have an allergy to black walnut, for instance, but the symptoms are limited to sneezing, nasal congestion and a runny nose. Be mindful that people can have too much fiber in their diets, which can cause unwanted symptoms. This varies from person to person, and it may take a little trial and error to determine the right amounts for you.

Potential Drawbacks

SynoGut is not going to work for everyone, or at least, not everyone will experience the same great success with this particular formula. Another legitimate complaint is that SynoGut supplement is pricey for what it is, and the fact that it is only sold through SynoGut.com keeps that price inflated.

Taking SynoGut With Medications and Other Supplements

SynoGut is a dietary supplement in the purest sense. There is not a great deal of concern about mixing it with other supplements. When combining supplements, you always want to be cognizant of your total intake for a particular item. In the context of this particular digestive supplement, be wary of consuming too much aloe vera, black walnut, flaxseed and fiber in general. There is no serious danger, but taking too much of these substances can lead to some unwanted digestive symptoms. As for medication, it is generally safe to take prebiotics, probiotics and fiber with them, but you may to consult with your pharmacist. Sometimes, it may be necessary to schedule your intake in order to ensure optimal absorption.

How to Purchase SynoGut Pills?

As we mentioned earlier, this product is only sold through the SynoGut official website, and there are some downsides to that. But there are some upsides too. One is that the lab that makes and packages the product has very tight control over the supply chain. Another is that Chinese knockoffs are a big problem in the supplement world, and you do not have to worry about. You can go ahead and presume that any product you see elsewhere is a fake or at least damaged goods to be avoided.

The base price is $69 a bottle, which provides a 30-day supply, and shipping and handling is waived for orders shipped within the U.S. The SynoGut sales page also lets you buy multiple bottles and receive a bulk discount in return. If you purchase three bottles, the per-bottle price is lowered to $59, and if you purchase six bottles, the per-bottle price is lowered to $49. As a first-time buyer, you may be uncertain about making such a commitment, but know that SynoGut offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

You have 60 days from the date your order is shipped to request a full refund for any reason. No questions will be asked. It is required that you return any used and unused SynoGut product by mail, and that cost is on you. To start the process, email [email protected] with the headline Get a Refund.

Customer Reviews

Our team analyzed thousands of SynoGut customer reviews, and this is the highest satisfaction rating of any dietary supplement that we have ever review at more than 94%. The average user experienced results within just a couple of weeks, and more than 85% indicated plans to continue using the product.

Final Verdict: Worth the Money?

Our analysis methods are rather involved, and we were probably already five weeks into the SynoGut review process before getting an early glimpse of the data discussed above. By that time, the product had already impressed me personally. I was encouraged during the first week when I did not have any negative experiences giving up my current gut health supplements, and as mentioned earlier in the review, I was about four weeks in when realized just how big an impact it was actually having on me.

I am a believer, and I plant to continue using SynoGut pills. I do wish the price were lower, but the relief and social freedom I have experienced is worth it. I could not imagine going back to the way it was.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can Anyone Take the SynoGut Supplement?

SynoGut is safe to take for most adult men and women. As with most dietary supplements, it is not recommended for people under the age of 18. The makers of SynoGut use a plant-based gelatin alternative, which means that it is safe for vegetarians and vegans. It is recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding consult with their doctors. In addition, anyone taking medication should consult with his or her pharmacist to ensure that there are no compatibility issues.

2. How Long Does It Take to Receive Your Shipment?

All orders ship within 24 business hours once payment is processed. Customers having their SynoGut bottles shipped to a domestic address will receive it within three to seven business days of it being shipped. International orders can take up to 15 business days. Note also that customs and/or logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic can extend this time frame in some rare cases.

3. How Long Does It Take to Experience Results?

The exact timeline will vary from person to person. That said, the average user should experience some relief from their gut issues with 14 days. Most people will experience substantial improvement within 30 days, and may SynoGut users will continue to experience improvements through the first 60 days of use.

4. How Can You Contact SynoGut Customer Support?

You can use the contact form on the official website at https://synogut.com/help/contact-us.php. You can also email support directly via the email address [email protected] If you use the contact form, support gives you three topic options: Ask a Question, Get a Refund and Make a Complaint.

5. Is SynoGut Sold at Physical and Online Retail Stores?

No. The SynoGut company only sells its product through the official website. It is not sold through GNC and other brick-and-mortar locations. It is also not sold through third-party sellers online. Be warned that SynoGut products you may see on Amazon or eBay are actually knockoff products sold illegally by Chinese companies. They are at best sugar pills and at worst potentially dangerous.

