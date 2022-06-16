Top 10 Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites for 2022: Find Local Mature Women to Date

"Cougar" is thought to have "originated in Vancouver, British Columbia, as a put-down for older women who would go to bars and go home with whoever was left at the end of the night". Though, like many former terms, there has been an increasing effort to "reclaim" the term in recent years. It’s unclear whether it was originally meant as an insult or a compliment, but many women have since worn the term as a badge of honor.

Cougars are gaining a growing number of popularity — particularly the true hotties — as young men find not only the mature date but many times the true psychological satisfaction.

In nature, cougars are dedicated and beautiful apex predators, chasing their prey without hesitation or fear. They exude a deadly charisma that will never be forgotten when one encounters a cougar in the wild. Now, “Cougars” are popularly defined as women in their 40s (or older) who date significantly younger men, generally with a gap of 10 years or huger.

Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites for 2022

CougarD was launched in 2016 to create an efficient dating app for mature single women and attractive men. It has grown by leaps and bounds since then. More than 150,000 members join the CougarD community each month, all being willing to date people beyond their age range.

Over the past few years, CougarD has become the top cougar dating app for older women looking for younger men. This safety friendly app incorporates AI algorithms for 24-hour vetting and creates matches based on location and age filters. So, both men and women can find a real date that matches their type. CougarD has put a lot of thought on optimizing the algorithm in maintaining a safe environment and accurate matching for the app.

When a mature woman uses CougarD, she will be quickly matched, chatted with, and even invited on a real date, because here she is no longer age-bound. Once a match is established, CougarD users can start private conversations and record voice messages or send pictures in the chat box.

Pros:

The overwhelming majority of active users are mature women

Over 150,000 newcomers per month

City-based proximity matching algorithm

Free download and free registration

24-hour AI audit mechanism to ensure authenticity and security

Cons:

App only, no web version

No Undo function for swiping profile cards

Cougar Life is a leading online cougar dating site with a unique concept that age is only a number. It offers a safe and private community where experienced women and young men can be connected. Basically, there are two types of members you can find: the cougar and the cub. Cougars are experienced mature women who are confident and attractive. Cubs are young and active men who are interested in cougars.

Pros:

A large number of active women

Specifically designed for cougar dating

Cons:

Higher premium membership price

Lots of fake accounts

Older Women Dating, started in 2007, is specially designed to link older women with younger men. It is available in web and free versions in the Google play store, with over 1.5M users all around the word. Its slogan, "Being a Cougar is being a Queen", has contributed more cougar women and younger men to joining this platform. Besides the general features, OWD adds special functions like Spark, First date idea& experience& advice and Connections to improve match rates. Thus, cougars can be real queens here.

Pros:

1.1M verified users

Advanced search filtering by personality

Flexible discounts with different plans

Spark matching system

Cons:

Need to be VIP for reading and sending messages

Scam occurs

Age Match, began in 2001, is the world’s first and largest site for age gap dating with over 1 million users around the world. According to a new study last year, older men and younger women account for the highest proportion here. Now, it is available on iTunes and Google play simultaneously. Since most users are looking for serious relationships, it is also one of the most reliable dating sites around. Notably, in the “Match or Not” feature, members upload photos of clothes with jewelry, demonstrating the use of impeccable fashion sense here.

Pros:

Looking for a more serious relationship

Focusing on fashion sense

Responsible support team

Showing interest with a wink

More details about users’ personality and information

Cons:

You can't initiate chats as a free user

Website design is a little outdated

EliteSingles has defined itself as one of the leading dating services in the United States for educated singles seeking serious relationships. It is widely used among singles with academic backgrounds, with more than 80% of its members holding a bachelor's degrees.

EliteSingles is a great platform for educated singles to congregate and mingle with peers, and for those marriage-minded daters to find a committed relationship. The Scam Detection System keeps fake profiles out of the site, and its in-depth Personality Test guides matchmaking and ensures singles meet "the one" who is perfectly compatible in different aspects. This platform aims to provide members with a secure, effective, and enjoyable online dating experience.

Pros:

Advanced privacy and safety system

Detailed profile with a "Big Five" personality Dimension Analysis

Free Basic membership

Available on both Apple iOS and Android

Cons:

Not suitable for casual hookups or singles over 50 who are trying to find a partner

Completing the personality test can be time-consuming

SilverSingles, as one of the premier senior dating services for the over-50 group, is perfect for older singles seeking long-term partnerships. Its service range covers people from more than twenty countries, with over ten million singles using it.

SilverSingles offers a lot to seniors seeking genuine love based on mutual compatibility. Not only does the dating site feature a large dating pool gathered completely by senior singles, but it also has a strict verification system to ensure the authenticity of its members. SilverSingles facilitates older dating by creating a secure atmosphere for singles over 50 to chat, meet, and enjoy mature dates.

Pros:

A purely senior user base

Simple and beginner-friendly design

Attentive customer services

Personality test to improve the compatibility

Cons

Profile pictures are not visible for free

Few local members in small cities

XFun is one of the best hook-up dating apps. The platform is designed for open-minded people seeking friends with benefits, no strings attached and one-night stand. If browsing online has brought you to the app, chances are the platform has what you need. Whether you prefer the vigor of local hookups, or the sheer fun of wild dating, XFun will take care of your sexual preferences. What you need to do is being honest with your needs and make up your mind. The app rules allow you to text others for free, making online connection straightforward. Compared to other dating apps that claim to help you find your soulmate, XFun is a breath of fresh air.

Pros:

Great for meeting new people

Easy to be matched and chat with others

Search for a specific location

Cons:

Not suitable for a serious relationship

As one of the most popular dating apps around the world, Bumble is a platform for connecting people — not just those looking for a significant other for the rest of their lives in its dating mode, but also those looking for new friends through Bumble BFF or new partners on Bumble Bizz feature, which broadens your ways to find like-minded local people who might insert you the kind of energy you're seeking. Bumble aims to challenge the outdated man-first dating rules. It takes the first step by empowering women to take things into their own control when matching with the opposite sex on Bumble. Besides, Bumble is also a platform to create and maintain a safe and healthy connection among its users.

Pros:

Women make the first move in conversation

Do a great job in preventing scams and spam

A personality quiz helps women to figure out their dating persona

Cons:

Only with Bumble Premium can users extend matches by 24 hours

eHarmony is one of the most popular dating sites for singles from all over the world. Unlike other online dating sites and apps, eHarmony focuses on matchmaking for users. Each registered newcomer is asked to fill out a 70-question questionnaire. eHarmony's matching system accurately recommends potential matches that meet users' needs based on what they fill in.

Pros:

A big and extensive member base with active users

Cons:

The registration process takes a lot of time

Bustr is a professional dating site for plus-size singles, BBW singles and curvy women. This local BBW dating site caters to large friends looking for a date or hookup. Compared to other complex and impractical online BBW dating sites and apps, Bustr has a simple interface and some very useful features like real-time links system, quick match feature and instant messages. This curvy dating app is ideal if you just want to meet local plus-size singles in your area and test the chemical explosion of you.

Pros:

Free to download with no ads

A large community of users with highly active members.

A quick registration process, and features are easy-to-use

Cons:

An unbalanced gender proportion.

Cougars And Younger Men - Why Are They Drawn To Each Other?

Now the term “cougar” refers to a woman who is thirty-five years old or older. She actively pursues young men to satisfy her pleasure in life or in new relationships. In 2007, a film called Cougar Club was released to describe the relationship between older women and younger men. While historically it was more about older men chasing younger women, today we see older women being deliberately and proactively attracted to younger men.

Many women of 35 or older have already achieved careers. Successful careers endow these women with totally different charms. Independent finances and thinking make them accustomed to being more proactive. It's hard for them to suddenly find their dating partners from the perspective of vulnerable women asking for help from men. Therefore, these confident women show preferences toward younger men. On the one hand, these young men are energetic and have a positive attitude. On the other, they will praise and appreciate the status and success achieved by mature women. Psychologically, this undoubtedly gives the cougars unparalleled satisfaction.

At their age, these women are limited in dating their peers. At the same time, some men in the same age are often burdened with a lot of pressure due to life experiences, so they lack enthusiasm for life. In contrast, young men tend to be good-looking, vigorous, enthusiastic about romantic dates, and more. There is no doubt that there has been a major shift among these mature women for an enjoyable date.

Some studies suggest that the reasons why older women pursue younger men may also be influenced by genetics. These theories suggest that, from an evolutionary perspective, females choose stronger mates to reproduce. Middle-aged women are no exception. Younger, stronger, more energetic males mean better genes.

Psychologically, older women and younger men also have good fitness. Successful cougars need to prove to the outside world that they have the ability to attract young men. It's how they reveal themselves. Young men are often tired of the fickleness and uncertainty of their contemporaries. When they are offered an olive branch by a confident, independent, mature, and career-successful older woman, it's hard to say no. If a successful male spouse is a sign of luxury for young women, so is having a successful female spouse for young men.

Why is Online Cougar Dating the Best Way to Find Cougars & Young Men?

When it comes to finding a sexy, exciting woman who is confident and independent and knows what she wants, any man would be wise to pursue an older woman. Likewise, any experienced single woman will tell you how appealing it is to spend time with a younger man whose energy and enthusiasm match yours. After all, "Youth keeps you young". So, this is the hidden excitement behind cougar dating!

But how do you go about finding a cougar to date, or if you are an older woman, how do you go about finding a younger lion? The secret is cougar dating apps. By using these online tools, you can avoid embarrassment and exchange directly with other singles looking for cougar dating.

Some apps are purpose-built for cougar dating. Cougar D is a great app for meeting cougars or seeking cubs because everyone who uses the app is looking for a cougar relationship. When you find someone who piques your interest, it can be a huge confidence booster for you by knowing that they are seeking the same thing as you after you message them.

So, why do online cougar dating sites exist? The ultimate answer to this question is that in addition to being a giant fertility resource for cougar dating apps, seeking online can provide you with a huge range of cougar/milf & young men. You can also connect freely, happily, and confidently with the people you are interested in.

If you're looking for a Cougar or Young man, then online cougar dating apps are significant parts that cannot be definitely overlooked.

Helpful Tips for Men Using Cougar Dating Apps

Know what you want

The first thing you need to do is know what you're really looking for. Are you looking for a mature, intelligent, sexually competent Cougar? Or are you looking for someone who just wants to chill out? If you want to impress your friends, or if you want someone who can handle your relationship problems, you should choose the former. But if you want to lead the relationship, the latter will be the best choice. All cougars are different in one way or another, knowing what you want is the prior key to maintaining a successful relationship with a cougar.

Know what the cougar wants

Many Cougars don't usually want to have a child or look for someone to marry them. They're just women looking for something fun. They are looking for someone they can date and do whatever they want without judgment. They don’t need to rely on a man to support their life. They don’t need someone to control them. In short, they just want someone with whom they can enjoy their life. If you have never dated a Cougar before, you need to change your way of thinking, because dating a Cougar is not like dating someone of your age or younger.

Do your work

Most Cougars have finished the chase game, and this time, it's all men's work to do all the chasing. This is because, work or otherwise, the Cougar life is already pretty full. So, it doesn't matter if you ask them to dance or ask for their phone number. The best thing you can do is to show these women that you are sparing no effort to do the best thing for them. Surprise them, and make them feel special. Remember, when it comes to dating Cougars, you need to work harder. Prepare for a wonderful date and look cute.

Act appropriately

When you are older, you observe things in a different angle. Remember, these women are not after your money and will not be happy about your constant showing off. Avoid ostentatious displays of your latest purchases. This is because they may have dated men who make 20 times as much as you. Or, they are earning a lot more than you. They may let you play around them, but if they tell you to stop, please do so. That's because they want your attention this time without listening to you bragging about something meaningless. Just listen to them and improve.



Conclusion

Cougar dating is getting hotter by the day. A good long-term relationship will be built if a Cougar dating relationship is formed on love, respect, and mutual attraction. These top 10 popular cougars dating apps and sites in 2022 mentioned in this article may help cougars or young men start mature dating more efficiently. Start enjoying!