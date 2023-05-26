Top 10 T-Shirt Manufacturers for Different Business Needs

Whatever your reasons for looking for a t-shirt manufacturer, whether it’s an upcoming brand, a corporate event, or anything of the like, it’s essential to do your research. You want to choose one that fits your business needs and has the expertise and equipment to take your apparel to the next level.

However, searching online for the best t-shirt manufacturers isn’t everyone’s forte. That's why we bring you a list of the 10 best t-shirt manufacturers for your business demands. By far, Appareify takes the win, and its customers and partner base prove it. This guide also covers other top t -shirt manufacturers for different business needs.

Appareify- Best T-Shirt Manufacturer Across-the-board

You’ll find various manufacturers with unique features that make them stand out from the rest. However, if you're seeking the perfect blend of all these qualities, look no further than a clothing manufacturer like Appareify.

As an all-inclusive t-shirt manufacturer, Appareify enables customers to order small quantities, which reduces inventory risks for startups. That’s not all; to ensure unbeatable quality standards, this manufacturer collaborates with leading suppliers, including Coats, JUKI and YKK.

Appareify’s extensive services include everything, such as small patch production, private labeling, OEM, and more. With Appareify, you can rest assured that your apparel is in the best hands. As one of the best T-shirt manufacturers across-the-board, Appareify can always cater your needs of quality T-shirts in fashionable styles and customizable designs.

Services

Cut and Sew

Private Labeling

OEM

Small Batch Manufacturing

Pros

Personalized support

Sustainable manufacturing

Low minimum order quantities

Full customization

Quick turnaround

Cons

Inspecting the factories on-site could be challenging because it is situated abroad

T-Shirt Manufacturing for Your Business Has Never Been Easier with Appareify

Apparel Empire - Best for Men's T-shirt Customization

Another leading manufacturer that has made a name for itself in the industry, and for a good reason, is Apparel Empire. They're popular for their extensive customization options for men's t-shirts.

Not just styles or designs, Apparel Empires enables its customers to select every single element of the end product, from fabric prints to clothing accessories. With Apparel Empire, consumers have full control and can bring their creative visions to life. Their level of customization sets this manufacturer apart from its competitors.

Besides their unwavering attention to customizability, the manufacturer has a handful of other benefits as well. For one, they’re also running the race in the sustainable clothing industry. Overall, Apparel Empire is a reliable choice for those seeking tailored and sustainable apparel manufacturing solutions.

However, while the manufacturer has many benefits, they have limited information online. For details on pricing models, options, and project doability, you’ll have to reach out to them on their website.

Pros

Extensive customization options

Diverse product range

Strong partnerships

Experienced experts for all clothing needs

Cons

Limited information online

Only Teez - Best Wholesale T-shirt Manufacturer in the USA

Not everyone is looking for small-batch productions. Maybe you’re a business handler with a need to get access to a manufacturer that specializes in large-scale t-shirt orders. Known as one of the best overseas clothing manufacturers, Only Teez could be your perfect choice for quality t-shirts.

Unlike clothing manufacturers that provide wholesale apparel but don’t have the capacity for those enormous orders, Only Teez has kept up with the demands in terms of expertise and equipment as well. They’re well-known for always delivering bulk orders efficiently and timely.

Another standout advantage of Only Teez is that the manufacturer doesn’t limit your options. From t-shirts and sweatshirts to hundreds, if not thousands, of fabrics, designs, and sizes, the manufacturer caters to its customers. Of course, customers can also add a unique business or corporate touch with their customization and private labeling services.

Only Teez has maintained competitive pricing and a quick turnaround time, especially for bulk orders. However, it’s important to note that quality may be compromised in large-scale clothing productions.

Services

Private Labeling

Pros

Specializes in wholesale manufacturing

Customization availability

Competitive prices for bulk orders

Quick turnaround

Cons

Limited to t-shirts only

Risk of quality control in bulk production

Apliiq

If you’re on the lookout for a clothing manufacturer that excels at private labeling, you need to consider Apliiq. As one of the top choices for businesses that want to create branded t-shirts, Apliiq can help your business establish a name in the market with its focused approach to branding.

At Apliiq, their manufacturing experts realize the importance of branding in today’s fierce industry competition. You need to set yourself apart; otherwise, you’re just another voice in the crowd. For this reason, Apliiq provides a seamless process that helps your business showcase its identity through customized t-shirts, labels, tags, and designs.

Besides private labeling, the manufacturer keeps an eye on their quality standards, no matter you are looking for some best hoodies or leggings, you can always get premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. Plus, consumers can go over this entire process on the user-friendly interface, which lets them conveniently submit requirements without any hurdles.

With all that said, Apliiq is only preferable for businesses looking for t-shirts considering the manufacturer only deals in that. If you’re looking for other apparel options, you’ll need to look somewhere else.

Services

Cut and Sew

Printing

Private Labeling

Product Packaging

Pros

Top-notch private labeling and branding

High-quality materials and production

User-friendly ordering process

Cons

Limited apparel range

Royal Apparel

Royal Apparel is a t-shirt manufacturer in New York. Since they’re already well-known in a highly competitive market, you know their commitment to apparel quality and craftsmanship has to be that good.

The manufacturer is present in the hub of the fashion industry, New York, and they’ve already maintained a steady position with their premium t-shirt manufacturing services. Not only do they have strict quality control policies, but their team is equally skilled to tackle any apparel manufacturing order.

The company has an extensive range of materials, both essential and luxurious. On top of that, their cutting-edge technology ensures that you get nothing but the most breathable and durable clothing for your business. As a bonus point, their sustainable collection includes apparel of every type, from t-shirts and activewear to bottoms and accessories.

However, there is limited information on pricing available on their website. Customers may need to reach out directly to obtain detailed pricing information.

Services

Sustainable Manufacturing

Private Labeling

Small Batch Manufacturing

Sample Program

Pros

Wide range of apparel options

Customization availability

Great customer service

Quick turnaround

Cons

Unclear replacement policy for damaged products

Printful

Businesses exclusively focusing on men’s classic t-shirts should find a manufacturer that has their grip on it. And we have Printful on the list for this exact reason. Trust them to handle the manufacturing process of your men’s t-shirt line better than most.

Printful knows the essence of apparel manufacturing. They use only the finest materials and apply their skills to create products that are stylish and comfortable for their customers.

Top-grade material is one thing, but you can’t do much without extensive customization options. Printful lets its customers select between fabrics, colors, styles, and sizes. Let’s not forget that you can add custom designs, logos, and even artwork to your upcoming men’s t-shirt collection. However, the company’s policies are unclear regarding eco-friendly options.

A unique feature that Printful has introduced to its manufacturing business is the ability for customers to opt for global shipping. If you’re unable to provide global shipping from your end, they can manage it for you.

Services

Global Shipping

E-commerce Platform Integration

Warehousing and fulfillment

Print-on-demand

Pros

Extensive customization options

Responsive customer service

Increased scalability for businesses

Cons

Poor printing quality

Gag Wears

You can always find clothing manufacturers in America, China, and the like. The real deal is to find a reliable manufacturer in India, especially if you have an audience there or are seeking competitive prices. If that’s the case, add Gag Wears to your list of top t-shirt manufacturers.

Gag Wears doesn’t disappoint in terms of exceptional products and services, the key reason their customer base is beyond satisfied. The manufacturer has a solid reputation both domestically and on an international scale.

If you need multiple apparel types, Gag Wears has a wide range, including casual wear and sportswear. Furthermore, their diverse selection of styles, sizes, and colors will likely meet your requirements. You can also opt for their customization and personalization services for your branding needs. The key advantage of going with Gag Wears is their competitive prices, which are lower than many of their competitors.

One thing customers may face as a challenge when going for Gag Wears is their limited range in specific sizes.

Services

Private Labeling

Custom Manufacturing

Small Batch Manufacturing

Pros

Wide range of apparel types

Custom designing and printing

Doorstep delivery

Competitive prices

Cons

Size limitations in certain products

Zega Apparel

Moving on in the list of the best t-shirt manufacturers worldwide, we have Zega Apparel, a versatile apparel manufacturer that has people talking about its customization services.

When talking about Zega Apparel, its strength lies in its customization solutions. Whatever comes to mind for your clothing business, Zega Apparels can turn it into reality. Whether it’s a complex design, placing your logo, or branding the entire product, their professionals know how to tackle anything.

One of the standout features of Zega Apparel is its extensive product range. From t-shirts and hoodies to jackets and accessories, they offer a diverse selection of apparel items to suit different styles and preferences. If you want a t-shirt manufacturer that tailors products to your requirements, it’s this one.

Don’t want to risk the availability of customization for a compromise on quality? Zega Apparel won’t do that to you. Their high-quality, comfortable garments are proof of their handiwork. However, this manufacturer most likely can’t solve your eco-friendly apparel needs.

Services

Worldwide Shipping

Private Labeling

Sample Development

Pros

Wide range of customizable apparel

Great quality standards

Competitive pricing

Cons

Poor CSR

No sustainable clothing

RK T-Shirts

Another leading t-shirt manufacturer in the US market is RK T-Shirts. It’s justifiable why their existing customer base swoons over their services. In an already competitive market, RK T-Shirts continues to offer noteworthy RK T-Shirts Manufacturing solutions for businesses.

RK T-Shirts has made waves as an outstanding American t-shirt manufacturer because of its t-shirt varieties, quality, style, and customer satisfaction. You can find three types of styles on their design tab, including half-sleeved, full-sleeved, and basic fleece hoodies. Granted, they have restricted styles, but they compensate for that with superior quality material.

Their styles are unisex, and they provide screening as well as embroidered design services. You can get almost any unique, classic, or trendy design produced, such as graphic tees, statement shirts, and minimalist styles.

If your brand wants to cover hip-hop, trending, and pop cultural designs, RK T-Shirts can get that done. However, even if the competitive prices and user-friendly shopping experience woo you, their limited product range is worth considering before making a choice.

Services

Screen Printing

Embroidery

Pros

Customized design solutions

Competitive pricing

Responsive customer support

Low MOQ of 15

Cons

Limited t-shirt styles and sizes

Made Blanks

Instead of advertising its apparel types and customization abilities, Made Blank features oversized t-shirts and pure cotton.

Made Blanks specifically targets the large audience that’s fond of trendy yet relaxed fits. They don’t believe in the terminology ‘one design fits all’ either, and their substantial range of t-shirt styles proves so. As breathable as possible, Made Blanks' T-shirts are perfect for anyone extending their business to everyday wear.

With an emphasis on exceptional fabric quality and manufacturing standards, Made Blanks has made space for this niche in the market. They don’t compromise on the durability of their products either. But, considering the manufacturer specializes in oversized tees, you won’t find a lot with this manufacturer besides this category.

Services

Private Labeling

Custom Dyes

Pros

Premium fabric quality

No MOQs for stock available styles

Competitive pricing

Cons

Limited style varieties

Final Words

As far as apparel goes, your clothing manufacturer can make or break the deal considering that they’re responsible for the finished product.

You may be able to take shortcuts in some areas, but it’s never advisable to forego choosing the right manufacturer just to regret it later. These top 10 clothing manufacturers worldwide can help you get started on the right track.