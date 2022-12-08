Dating in Vietnam has always been on the rise for one simple reason—men of all races, in all countries, prefer Vietnamese women. Here, you'll find some tips on how to stand out on an Vietnamese dating site, the list of top platforms to find a Vietnamese match, and some facts & figures to understand what kind of experience you can actually have.

Top Vietnamese dating sites in USA

EasternHoneys—the best Vietnamese dating site with video streams

TheLuckyDate Asia—the best of the Vietnamese dating websites in terms of the variety of features

AsianMelodies—the platform with validated accounts of Vietnamese singles

OrchidRomance—the Viet dating platform with social media features

EasternHoneys is a niche dating site. Basically, it means that on here, you won't meet anyone except for Viet singles looking for foreign matches. There's no video chat, but the platform has something better to offer. Some female users are streaming to meet new people, there are free public chat rooms, and if you like a woman, you can start a private conversation. Note that it's still a dating site, so all Vietnamese ladies, including streamers, are looking for relationships and nothing but them. Other standard features like instant chat, Mails, and search are available, too.

Pros Cons One of the dating sites with free streams No mobile dating app Lots of search filters that help find a perfect match

Detailed profiles of female members



More info: EasternHoneys review

If you want to meet Vietnamese women and like Tinder but want to narrow the search, TheLuckyDate may be a great option to choose. It works like an International dating app—though it's available worldwide, there are more members from Vietnam, the Philippines, China, and Thailand. The features are standard, but they work great for those who want to meet Vietnamese women with lots of photos and videos, reach them using a great live chat tool (members can also send photos, stickers, and emojis), see how it goes, and maybe start a relationship with one of them.

Pros Cons Credits are cheaper than on other Viet dating sites No advanced search filters One of the most convenient, easy-to-use platforms No video chat Connects Viet singles worldwide



More info: The Lucky Date review

Asian Melodies is one of the niche online dating platforms where you can meet Vietnamese woman. The best thing about this platform is its moderation system and policy regarding female applicants. If you view random profiles, you'll see most are validated and very detailed. Most Vietnamese women on the website have profile photos and videos, as well as detailed self-descriptions. Of course, there are also a lot of communication tools, from live chat to Mails, as well as some special features like contact requests.

Pros Cons Great security system and anti-spam protection No unlimited messaging Very detailed profiles

Loyalty program and complimentary credits for new members



More info: Asian Melodies review

OrchidRomance is on our list of the best Vietnamese dating sites for many reasons. It's a convenient platform, profiles are manually moderated, and there are hundreds of thousands of profiles of Vietnamese women, some great communication tools, and special features. But what we like most is that it's not just an online dating platform where you browse a profile and reach a person if you like them. On OrchidRomance, you can also follow others, view posts on the Feed, and learn more about members to reach only the best potential matches.

Pros Cons Great dating pool, perfect to meet Vietnamese women No video calls Meeting requests and other special features to get a legit Vietnamese date No mobile dating app Very few fake profiles; Vietnamese woman is likely to have 5+ photos



More info: Orchid Romance review

Getting started on a dating site: Rules of dating search

No matter if you're going to join a casual dating site like EasternHoneys and TheLuckyDate or a platform where most members are looking for serious relationships, if you want to succeed, you need to know and follow the rules of the game. Here's the step-by-step instructions that can help everyone find a perfect match really fast and, more importantly, without any "side effects."

1. Choose one of the best dating sites. There are lots of dating sites on the web, and some of them have really great ads, but we recommend being more skeptical and not trusting them without evaluating the quality of services and value for money. Choose a few sites where you can meet singles, learn more about them, find feedback from real users, read reviews and choose 2-3 best platforms that meet all your basic criteria and expectations.

2. Join the community and test the platform as a free member. Yes, the free membership doesn't work that well, at least on niche online dating sites like

or

with the highest-quality services, good moderation, and legit women for dating. Still, many good platforms provide free credits and trials, and that's usually enough to test the site and decide if you want to upgrade your plan/buy credits. Don't pay that much attention to profile photos of ladies and focus on the quality of profiles, price and availability of basic and advanced communication tools, and quality of support.



3. Decide whether you want to stay on the site and make your profile work. After you choose one of the dating platforms, you can invest some time in your own account. It's really important—women can be very picky, and we give some effective tips below.



4. Use advanced search and matching services. If you use a best dating app or site like

, there'll be advanced search filters and/or matching services. Use them and rely on your personal search preferences to find a perfect date without spending your time and money on random attractive women.



5. Use the communication tools that work best for you. For different people, different tools are effective. Test them all, from phone calls to instant messaging to choose the features that work well enough for you, and use them to reach ladies you meet on the site.

How to write a dating profile?

Even on the top online dating sites such as TheLuckyDate, a lot depends on the person themselves. Creating a good profile is the key to success and a way to save time and money you could spend approaching users who're not interested in a conversation because of a low-effort personal page.

Dating profile headlines

Not all sites allow users to create them, and some sites like Asian Melodies and OrchidRomance auto-generated them using the information that a member provided, but if you need a profile, make it witty or useful, or both, if you have a really good idea. Don't use old jokes everyone knows, don't write anything related to sex, and if you can't come up with some creative idea just mention a few most important things that others should know about you (relationship goals, location, occupation, etc.)

Dating profile bio

Bio is the most important section of any profile, and generally speaking, all the rules for creating a good headline go for bios, too. Still, there are some extra tips:

Try not to sound needy or by contrast, demanding

Use fewer adjectives and try to write short stories or at least sentences that would help understand what kind of person you are

Don't create lists of things you don't like in others (we all have them, but it just sounds rude)

Describe your relationship goals clearly

Dating profile examples

Examples are just the best when it comes to explaining the differences between right and wrong approaches. We'd like to emphasize that photos and videos (if you can upload them on a dating website) are incredibly important, so choose your best photos when creating a profile, but the two profile examples below are rather about the meaning and representation.

So, here are two profiles:

As you can see, there's a huge difference. The only thing they have in common is that we learn a lot about the owners, but in the first case, it's a guy with a certain goal and interests, and in the second case, it's a guy who seems snobbish and rude (as we've noted previously, lists of your demands and things you hate in others make you look really bad, even if, unlike the second man, you add something more acceptable).

How to talk to women online?

There are not so many rules you should follow, but a few really helpful tips can help a man avoid the most common mistakes guys usually make when approaching singles on a dating website:

Respect is the key—show a woman that you're interested in her personality most. Use information from a profile to choose the right conversation starter—messages with specific questions work much better than standard 'Hi, how are you?' messages. Indicate your relationship goals clearly and ask a woman about what she is looking for on the site, too. Talk not only about daily life but also about deep things—this will help to start a conversation that actually goes somewhere and also find out if you two really have much in common. Show respect and interest in her culture but don't act like you know everything about it.

How to avoid getting scammed on a dating site?

A lot of men are interested in online dating, and scammers know about it. In the past 5 years, people lost over 1.3 billion to romance scams, and the truth is it can happen to anyone. Here are some safety tips that can help you enjoy dating singles and avoid all possible threats.

Don't get tricked by a scam who uses the princess-in-trouble scheme—don't send money to anyone you've met online even if there's an "emergency"

If you receive lots of messages from beauties on a platform per hour, especially if the messages sound weird, it's one of the sites where a man is just forced to pay for his responses

Use Google image search and video chat to make sure the person you're talking to is real

Be careful with sending photos and videos to new people to avoid blackmailing

Don't follow the weird links that other members may send to you to protect your personal and financial data

Note that it's much easier to avoid scams on one of the best dating sites in USA such as EasternHoneys or OrchidRomance—unlike random sites with singles, top platforms are moderated, use advanced security systems, and have strict registration procedures.