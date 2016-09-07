Scene & Heard

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Scene & Heard

Downtown Hilton Fails to Grasp Meaning of "Bike Lane"; Cleveland Transportation Theatre Continues to Plumb Absurdity's Depths

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY DAVE SCHALMO, @COURIER429
  • Courtesy Dave Schalmo, @Courier429
Cleveland's Transportation Twitterati (CTT) have been duly up in arms all the blessed afternoon, after Dave Schalmo (@courier429) noted that which is depicted above: The dedicated bike lane on Ontario Avenue, painted pre-RNC outside the Downtown Hilton, has been weirdly halved, spliced and thereby right-triangularized to preserve and protect the hotel's curbside valet service.

"I have never seen a design quite like it," wrote CTT Brigadier Angie Schmitt (@Schmangee), in bewildered correspondence with Scene.

Given the dearth of dedicated bike lanes downtown, this encroachment — only the latest in a series of bizarre and nationally derided decisions by Cleveland's transportation engineering corps in persona Andy Cross — feels very much akin to the "three steps forward, five steps back" mentality in play on the most perilous high-altitude peaks of the Himalayas, as cited by just about every celebrity alpinist on record. 

In this instance, to compensate for the loss of the dedicated lane, Cleveland painted two new "Sharrow" signs on Ontario, signs which mean very little to motorists but which nonetheless constitute bona fide "bike lanes" to the folks at @HiltonCleveland.

(@HiltonCleveland did not immediately confirm that they were referencing Sharrows in their Tweet, below.)

Our man Dan Ball, in Cleveland's Media Relations wing, spit on both hands, rubbed them together and assured us he'd be looking into all this, and but certainly to confirm whether or not the Ontario bike accommodations were modified at Hilton's behest. 

Here's the money shot on social media: 


"If I had to distill the Dadaist shitshow that is Cleveland’s transportation planning into one tweet," hazarded Tim 'Hot Takes for a Warming Planet' Kovach, in a blistering post, "you better believe that’s the one."

It was, and continues to be, a spirited back and forth. Hell, even Bike Cleveland (@Bike_CLE) got in on the fire-spitting:

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

