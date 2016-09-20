Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Bites

Citizen Pie Inks Deal in Ohio City for Second Location

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge citizen_pie_pizza.jpg
Two months shy of its one-year anniversary, the popular Neapolitan-style pizza shop Citizen Pie (15710 Waterloo Rd., 216-417-2742) has announced that it is expanding. The team has inked a deal to open a second location, this one in the SoLo neighborhood of Ohio City, a block or so south of the West Side Market. The 1,700-square-foot brick building (2144 W. 25th St.) is twice the size of the original in Collinwood, which continues to exceed the expectations of both the owners and customers.

“It’s just this tiny little place, but we have become a destination,” explains owner Claudia Young of the first location. “Things are going really well.”

click to enlarge citizen_piesecond_location_2_.jpg
The team, which also includes chef Vytauras Sasnauskas and partner Paulius Nasvytis, will be starting the process with an empty rectangular shell. When the dust finally settles in early spring, the shop will dish up the same great wood-fired pizzas to a room of approximately 40 guests.

The new eatery might be twice the size, but don’t expect Citizen Pie to alter its successful approach to business. Diners will still order and pay at the counter in a casual, server-free setting.

“It’s going to be pretty much along the same lines, but each shop will have its own flavor and vibe,” adds Young. “This location will be able to do some things that the other location cannot just due to size constraints, but we want to keep it pretty simple.”

New additions will include a few salads and Saltimbocca Neapolitan sandwiches, which basically take all the usual pizza ingredients and assemble them into sandwich form. Think wood-fired pizza dough for bread filled with mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes and prosciutto, which will be sliced in house on a shiny new slicer. Also new to the roster will be pizza fritta, a Neapolitan street food that quickly deep fries a stuffed double-dough pie. For dessert, the team is developing a soft-serve ice cream recipe for use in a new machine.

One big change will be the pizza oven itself. For this go-around, chef Sasnauskas is swapping his trusty Stefano Ferrara oven from Naples for an Acunto Napoli, also from Naples. Both are fueled exclusively by wood. The dough will be made from scratch at each site.

With growth comes the challenge of maintaining quality and consistency. But Young says that she and her partners have been preparing for this day since the beginning.

“Rarely is anything great ever accomplished alone,” she says. “We got extremely lucky early on with some phenomenal people and we’re so proud of our team. The most fun of this whole thing is having the potential to change the lives of the people who work for us.”

When it opens this spring, Citizen Pie will serve lunch and dinner. 

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Citizen Pie

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Air Sex Championship Tour Is Coming to Cleveland Read More

  2. Cleveland Cyclist Struck in Montana, in Critical Condition Read More

  3. The Browns Unveiled Jim Brown's Statue in the Brownsiest Fashion Read More

  4. How Did an Ohio Kennel Get Involved in Dakota Access Pipeline Security? Read More

  5. Indians Magic Number: 7 (And Players Get Feisty About Paul Hoynes) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation