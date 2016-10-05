Closed Ohio Bridal Shop Sues Dallas Hospital Over Treatment of Ebola Patient

Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said at the time that Vinson "should not have been allowed to travel by plane" because "of the fact she was in an exposed group."Despite a fundraiser to keep the store open and repeated insistences that there was no public health risk, Coming Attractions says business suffered to the point that closure was the only recourse.
Coming Attractions says Presbyterian "negligently failed to heed" warnings of providing nurses with needed training and personal protective equipment while treating Duncan, who ultimately died at the hospital.
The National Nurses United union blasted Presbyterian during the crisis, saying the hospital initially opposed isolating Duncan, placing him for hours in a room with other patients and not providing adequate protective equipment to medical staff.
"Following Duncan's death, the hospital reassured Ms. Vinson, Ms. Pham, and the other nurses that they were at no risk for contracting Ebola even though Ms. Vinson and Ms. Pham had already unknowingly contracted the disease," the six-page complaint states. "On or about Oct. 8, 201[4], the hospital also negligently informed Ms. Vinson and Ms. Pham that they were free to intermingle with family, friends and the public at large, despite the nurses' exposure to the dangerously contagious disease."
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.