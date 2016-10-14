Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, October 14, 2016

Scene & Heard

Former Channel 5 Reporter Homa Bash Had the Cops Called on Her in Dallas for Looking Hispanic and Suspicious

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 8:40 AM

click to enlarge image-1.png

Homa Bash left the friendly confines of Northeast Ohio recently to go work in Dallas for NBC5. Things are a little less friendly down there, it seems.

Bash tweeted yesterday that she and her cameraman, C.J. Johnson, were filming near a local school. Someone ended up calling the cops on them because there was “a hispanic-looking woman and a black man with a suspicious white truck and camera.” Nevermind that Bash is Indian. Anyway.

Her tweet was shared tens of thousands of times and gave way to many reporting similar instances of racial profiling.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the responding officer quickly recognized there was absolutely zero cause for alarm, but a Plato police representative reiterated they do encourage the public to call authorities if they see anything suspicious.

Tilley said this wasn't the first time Plano police were called on journalists: It happened twice to a former TV reporter who is white.

He said his department regularly encourages residents to call the police if they spot something that they regard as abnormal in their neighborhoods.
 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Media, Race

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Adopt a Hurricane Matthew Dog from the Cleveland APL Read More

  2. Now Open: Ohio Beer Garden in North Olmsted Read More

  3. Opening Soon: Barabicu Smokehouse in Parma Read More

  4. Judge Rules Cleveland Must Pay $13.2 Million Judgment for Wrongfully Convicted Man Read More

  5. Dumb Ranking Says Cleveland Among Saddest Cities in U.S. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation