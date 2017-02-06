Scene & Heard

Monday, February 6, 2017

Scene & Heard

70 Fatal Overdoses in Cuyahoga County So Far in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:08 AM

At least 70 people have overdosed and died in Cuyahoga County so far this year, according to new data from the medical examiner's office. Six of those deaths occurred just this past Saturday in a particularly alarming 24-hour span.

The medical examiner's office reports that there are still several cases awaiting final toxicology results, and that the number could — and, based on our observations, likely will — increase.

The news follows the 2016 numbers, still not 100-percent finalized, that showed more than 500 people had fatally overdosed across the county. Scene, in attempting to profile men and women in recovery last year, ended up meeting with one man during the last few weeks of his life before he relapsed and overdosed.

