Thursday, February 9, 2017

Bites

Now Open: El Puente Viejo Taco and Tequila Bar

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge el_puente_viejo_tacos.jpg
It's almost "taco time" at El Puente Viejo (1220 Huron Rd.), the splashy new taco and tequila bar in Playhouse Square. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor of the Creswell, a high-end residential building, opens tonight (February 9) at 5 p.m.

Owner Rogelio Hernandez was born and raised in Central Mexico, but he’s owned Mexican restaurants in the States for years. He recently added a popular new Si Señor (25048 Sperry Dr., 440-250-0882) in Westlake to his portfolio, which also includes spots in Kamm's Corners, Seven Hills and N. Ridgeville.

Like his Westlake operation, Puente Viejo features handmade tortillas, a guacamole bar, and refrigerated fresh toppings bar for diners to customize their dishes.

Partner Dave Wittschen describes the look and feel of the restaurant as “urban modern,” with a feature wall mural of the puente viejo, or “old bridge.”

“It refers to the old bridge in Central Mexico that separated Rogelio’s hometown from the city,” Wittschen explains. “All the kids would have to cross the old bridge to get to the city, which is where all the old school taco carts would be.”

Here's a look at the interior.


