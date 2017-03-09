Saucisson Announces Opening Day for Slavic Village Butcher Shop

click to enlarge
“We’re opening a butcher shop!” Melissa Khoury and Penny Barend shout in unison. “We just passed our last inspection today.”
The long wait is almost over for Cleveland’s “Lady Butchers” as their long anticipated butcher shop, Saucisson
, will open next Thursday, March 16th.
Since 2013, the butchers’ artisanal cured meats, sausages and other products have been available at various fleas, farmers’ markets and pop-up events around town. Moving forward, the gals have a permanent home base on Fleet Avenue in Slavic Village, in the former home of Jaworski Meats, which relocated years ago to Middleburg Heights.
click to enlarge
“We’re just excited to be open because we’ve been taking about it for so long,” says Khoury. “We’re here and we don’t have to keep telling people to find us at the farmers market.”
“And we also have this really bad-ass facility to process animals in,” adds Barend.
To start, the shop will be open 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. They will add days as the demand arises.
Shoppers will find a rotating selection of products like fresh-cased sausage, pates and rilletts, nitrate- and preservative-free deli meats like mortadella, and popular items like tasso, smoked chorizo, bacon, jerky, and chicharron. All are made with locally raised meat.
“We’re not going to change who we buy from or how,” says Khoury.
Saucisson will also offer a prepared soup, sandwich or other meal of the day. A freezer will be stocked with soups and stocks, rendered lard, ground meats, soup bones and other items.
“There’s not a lot of places around us to grab lunch, so when we are open, the businesses that are around can come in,” adds Khoury.
Khoury and Barend signed the lease on the building 18 months ago, but construction snags prolonged the process.
“It’s a 110-year-old building,” says Barend. “You find some good charm when you get into these old buildings.”
Saucisson is opening at the right time, fresh on the heels of a $9-million streetscape project. They hope that this is the start of many great things to come for their new neighborhood of Slavic Village.
“We’re really excited to be part of this neighborhood, we’re excited to help with the regrowth of Fleet and looking forward to other small businesses moving in. Hopefully people will begin to see this area in a different light."