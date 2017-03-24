Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, March 24, 2017

Film

Matthew McConaughey's 'White Boy Rick' Movie Has Begun Filming In Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge lincoln-matthew.jpg
Today, film crews were spotted at E. 128th Street and Beachwood Avenue in Cleveland filming White Boy Rick, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern and more.

Cleveland 19 nabbed footage of the filmmaking in progress, but McConaughey was nowhere in sight. View that right here.

While we already knew the movie, slated for a 2018 release, was being made in Cleveland and Detroit starting this March, it was still unclear exactly when filming would begin. Now it seems production is in full swing.

The film tells the real life story of Richard Wershe Jr., who went to prison for almost 30 years for a nonviolent drug crime committed when he was a juvenile in 1988. In the movie, McConaughey plays Wershe's dad.

Hopefully, we'll have a McConaughey sighting soon.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Matthew McConaughey, White Boy Rick

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Find Local Drummer's Stolen Car and Drum Kit Read More

  2. 10 Concerts to Catch This Weekend Read More

  3. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  4. MetroHealth Board Approves $1.3 Billion Bond Sale for Hospital Transformation Read More

  5. Rood Food and Pie to Open this Summer in West Madison Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation