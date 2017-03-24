Matthew McConaughey's 'White Boy Rick' Movie Has Begun Filming In Cleveland

click to enlarge
Today, film crews were spotted at E. 128th Street and Beachwood Avenue in Cleveland filming White Boy Rick,
which stars Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern and more.
Cleveland 19 nabbed footage of the filmmaking in progress, but McConaughey was nowhere in sight. View that right here.
While we already knew
the movie, slated for a 2018 release, was being made in Cleveland and Detroit starting this March, it was still unclear exactly when filming would begin. Now it seems production is in full swing.
The film tells the real life story of Richard Wershe Jr., who went to prison for almost 30 years for a nonviolent drug crime committed when he was a juvenile in 1988. In the movie, McConaughey plays Wershe's dad.
Hopefully, we'll have a McConaughey sighting soon.