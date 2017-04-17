Scene & Heard

Monday, April 17, 2017

Scene & Heard

Police Will Provide Update on Steve Stephens Manhunt This Morning: No New Victims, Suspect Still Missing

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge sss.png
After a night with little in the way of information — but plenty of social-media hysteria — Cleveland police and the mayor will update the community on the Steve Stephens case at 9 a.m.

No new victims have been identified in connection with Stephens. His whereabouts are still unknown.

Shortly after midnight, we reported on the status of the manhunt. An aggravated murder warrant had been issued for his arrest, and multiple nearby states were "on alert." Furthermore, Facebook was reporting that Stephens had actually uploaded the video, rather than using Facebook Live.

Since an early evening press conference yesterday, no additional information was provided by the police department.

Nevertheless, Facebook and Twitter were abuzz with dubious police scanner information and flat-out rumors. People all over the city had "heard" that Stephens was in various locations, and many had "heard" that he had killed more people. According to police, of course, none of that was true. "Misinformation in emergencies is dangerous," the department wrote last night, though no official information was provided.

Elsewhere, people across the county memorialized the victim in yesterday's shooting, Robert Godwin Sr., 74. "He was very good hearted," his son said shortly after the murder. "He would give you the shirt off of his back." Godwin was the father to 10 children.

In the wake of the shooting, dozens of GoFundMe pages popped up to offer financial assistance to the family. The pages have recorded thousands of dollars in donations, but the Godwin family says they have not created a GoFundMe page.

