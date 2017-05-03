Scene & Heard

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Matt Underwood Sang the Hot Pockets Jingle and Brought Last Night's Indians Broadcast to a Screeching Halt

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge hqdefault.jpg
There's a noticeable shift going on among Tribe fans on the goodness or badness of Matt Underwood. It's not seismic, by any means — the Souvenir Shitty contingent is still strong and vocal — but there's a certain lovable affability to Underwood's ramblings and interjections that's winning at least some of us over.

The latest piece of evidence to bolster that sentiment is below. At one point during last night's broadcast, Underwood and Rick Manning were discussing players keeping their hands warm in their pockets. Underwood then, and for no discernible reason, busted out the Hot Pockets jingle. What followed were 16 seconds of absolute silence as, we assume, Manning contemplated where he was golfing this afternoon and Underwood continued singing the jingle to himself in his head while thinking about his favorite flavor.

Let's Go Tribe captured the video and even brought out a stopwatch.




Tags:

Jump to comments (0)
Cleveland Indians

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

