Inter-Urban Street Festival Celebrates First Anniversary of Red Line Murals

click to enlarge Pat Perry’s Inter-Urban mural. Photo by Brandon Shigeta.

Before last summer’s Republican National Convention, Land Studio partnered with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA), the City of Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation and Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards to install original artworks along the RTA’s Red Line, transforming visitors’ and daily commuters’ rides into a breathtaking “moving canvas” art experience.The project created large-scale murals and photography installations by 19 local and international artists throughout the RTA’s Red Line. The term “interurban” comes from the Latin term, inter urbes, which translates to “between cities.” LAND Studio received nearly 300 submissions for the project, and the contributing artists were selected by local collector, philanthropist and co-founder of Transformer Station Fred Bidwell and Hawaiian artist Jasper Wong.In celebration of the community and the project’s one year anniversary, Land Studio and Market Garden Brewery are hosting the Inter-Urban Street Festival from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The event includes artist vendors, an Inter-Urban beer brewed by Market Garden, live music and food trucks. During the evening, guests can tour Market Garden’s production brewery and sample its delicious products. The event is also designed to raise awareness for the Inter-Urban project again, as Land Studio prepares to launch phase two of the project later this year.“The Street Festival is a launching pad for the next wave of Inter-Urban projects,” says Land Studio project manager Joe Lanzilotta. “We’ll be releasing details of the next phase in the coming months. The Street Festival event will showcase artwork from local artists, DJs, Market Garden beer and new Inter-Urban merch. At the event, the Cleveland-based artist collaborative Bubble Process will create a new signature mural on-site at the Market Garden Brewing Facility based on Rowan Ricardo Phillips’ Anisfield-Wolf Award-winning book, Heaven.”Sean Higgins and Nicholas Rezabek, known collectively as the Bubble Process, have been working together since meeting at Kent State University in 1999. The award-winning group’s clients include: the Black Keys, Girl Talk, House of Blues, Phoenix Coffee, Newsweek, AOL, Cleveland Magazine, Cleveland Public Theatre, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University and many more.Stay tuned for more information on phase two of the Inter-Urban project.(Inter-Urban Street Festival) 1849 West 24th St., interurban-cle.com.