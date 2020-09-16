Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Cheap Psychics Online: The Best Psychic Reading Deals of 2020

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM

screen_shot_2020-09-16_at_9.30.18_am.png
Getting a cheap psychic reading by phone or chat can be a very powerful and life-changing experience.

Whether you're looking for relationship insights, career advice, or just want to know how your future will unfold, an online psychic can provide the type of clarity that you just can't get by talking to family or friends.



Several popular psychic reading services are offering heavily discounted rates and free minutes in order to help their customers get through these challenging times. Psychics are caring people that genuinely want to help others, and these affordable rates help them to reach as many people as possible.

If you're looking for an AMAZING psychic reading without spending a fortune, here are the cheapest psychic deals that you'll find anywhere, guaranteed.

  • Psychic Source - 3 FREE Minutes + Rates As Low As $0.66 Per Minute
  • Keen - 10 Minute Psychic Readings For Just $1.99!
  • Asknow - 15 Minute Psychic Reading For Just $10 + 5 FREE Minutes
  • Kasamba - 3 Free Minutes + 50% Off For New Customers
  • Oranum - $9.99 in Free Credits After Registration

Psychic Source - Psychic Reading For Less Than $1 Per Minute

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-16_at_9.30.26_am.png

Out of the many online psychic websites that we explored, Psychic Source is by far the best at what they do. Their services came highly recommended and there is a good reason why they are known and loved by everyone – and that’s their highly accurate psychic readings.

Psychic Source has been in business since 1989, generating thousands of 5-star reviews over the years from satisfied clients. They have been helping people live up to their true potential by guiding them in the right direction via live video, online chat, as well as phone readings.

Their online psychic readers include love psychics, mediums, clairvoyants, clairaudients, tarot card readers, and many others. Additionally, you can turn to them for cartomancy, tarot readings, dream analysis, angel card readings, numerology readings, and much more!

Every psychic brings their own strong-suits and skills to the table, and they are put through a screening process to ensure legitimacy. So you can call one of their phone psychics in confidence, without doubting the psychic’s expertise.
Plus, you’ll only start paying after the first three minutes… that are completely free. And that’s not all; here are some advantages of getting an accurate psychic reading with Psychic Source:

  • The Best Online Psychic Readings By Phone Call, Chat Session, or Live Video
  • Over 250 Highly Gifted Online Psychics To Choose From
  • Clairvoyants, Empaths, Mediums, Energy Healers, Love Experts, and More.
  • 3 Free Minutes With Your Phone Psychic
  • Rates As Low As $0.66 Per Minute


Keen – 10 Minute Psychic Reading For Just $1.99

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-16_at_9.30.34_am.png

Stuck in life and nothing makes sense? Try talking to an expert psychic at Keen to help you find clear choices and see the path that’s chosen for you.

It’s the world’s largest and cheapest psychic network and loved by many for offering some of the best psychic readings online.

Keen.com began operating in 1999, and their fantastic progress is worth every praise. They have more than 1,700 online psychic advisors on their payroll that offer services such as tarot cards, love readings, astrology, dream interpretation, numerology, aura cleansing, and literally anything else you can think of. Keen offers these services 24 hours a day via phone psychic readings and online chat readings.

To date, they have had more than 35 million conversations, and the positive reviews on their website are all the evidence you need of how good they are.
The best part is that when narrowing down to an online psychic based on your requirements, you will see their reviews regarding them and the ratings given to them by past customers — that’s a sure-fire way of ensuring credibility and avoiding poorly-rated psychics.

Thanks to their user-friendly app and a well-designed website, you can get your psychic reading online from any device, including phone or tablet.

And to top it all, their rates are AMAZING. They only take $1.99 for ten whole minutes and the first 3 minutes are free. Imagine how much info you can gauge in that much time.

Here are the advantages of getting your psychic readings from Keen:

  • 10 Minute Psychic Readings for $1.99
  • Useful Filtering Options Make It Easy To Find The Best Psychic
  • 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on All Readings
  • 1,700+ Online Psychics To Choose From
  • Choose Between Phone Reading and Chat Reading

Asknow - 15 Minutes For Just 10 Dollars

screen_shot_2020-09-16_at_9.30.44_am.png

Asknow is one of our favorite psychic websites for a variety of reasons. They have an excellent reputation and have been in business since 2005, offering insight and guidance to those that need it.

The psychic experts at Asknow have many years of experience and their accuracy reflects that. Although there are many different types of psychics and a multitude of abilities to choose from, they are best known for their love readings. But they do have other types of topics too including relationships, money, career, life purpose, spirit guides, and more.

With Asknow, you don't need an appointment and they always have an advisor ready to take your call anytime you need advice. Some of their psychic mediums use divination tools such as runes and crystals to gather information about your life, while others just rely on their intuition and clairvoyance.

The best part - all service providers on the Asknow network are fully screened and vetted for authenticity. This means that when you call the Asknow psychic hotline phone number, you'll have zero doubt that your psychic advisor is real. They also provide a chat reading option if that's your preference.

  • 15 Minutes For 10 Dollars + 5 Free Minutes With One of Their Master Psychics
  • Categories Include Tarot Readers, Mediumship, Destiny, and Horoscopes
  • High Quality Psychic Readings Over The Phone or Online Chat
  • Every Psychic Is Screened For Accuracy
  • Great Choice For Accurate Insights Into Your Love Life

How Accurate Are Cheap Psychic Readings Online?

Being online doesn’t hamper the effectiveness of psychic readings, as long as you are getting them from a reliable site.

It is important to remember here that psychic predictions aren’t instructions, but they are guidance. They are only meant to give you a little shove in the right direction, offer information into the future, and empower you to make the right move.

However, a few bad psychics may have the charisma to fool you, but not the gift to help you. So make sure that you select the best psychic to work with, and also keep an open mind when interpreting the psychic readings.

How Can I Tell If My Psychic Medium Is Legitimate?

The psychic reading industry has gotten saturated over time because people see the potential to make easy money by fooling others. They pick a routine, a shtick that’s full of psychological tricks to subdue an unsuspecting client.
Because of these ill-practices, people have gotten skeptical about psychic readings.

Here is how you can tell if you are being scammed:

If psychic readers claim that they are 100% accurate, run the other way. That’s because fortunes change with circumstances, and what's true at the time of a psychic reading may be delayed or canceled depending on your choices in life.
If a psychic service has horrible reviews online, they are not a good pick. Check the testimonial section on their website to check what people have to say about them. Also, explore their Google reviews.

If they claim that they can remove curses, you can’t trust them. Psychics don’t have the power to do that or influence fate in any way.

Your psychic is not cupid, so if they say that they can force your crush to fall in love with you, that’s a lie.

If they leave you at a cliff hanger or ask for additional money, don’t trust them.

Are Phone Readings Better Than Cheap Psychics Near Me?



Online psychics know more than what meets the eye because of their skill, experience, and their god-given gift. Your experience depends on how open you are with the psychic; if you hold back, you won’t find the answers you seek!

The medium you choose to contact them doesn’t really matter. It’s a soul connection that can happen across digital realms as well. Just make sure you trust the psychic you are working with, and the rest will take care of itself.
In fact, face-to-face meetings may lead to biased results based on your appearance or other factors, so a phone psychic reading can do you good.

Phone and chat readings are similar to meetings in-person, as the reader takes the same route to prepare for them. For example, a tarot card reader may have the cards in front, and mediums will have their own set of tools ready, and so on.

Once connected, they will guide you and ask questions to set the premise, then you’ll be allowed to ask them what you want to. Based on your voice, some phone psychics can read on your emotions and feelings, which may help them in helping you.

Overall, you will be getting expert advice without leaving your home. And that too at a much affordable price than in-person sessions, so undoubtedly, a phone psychic reading is better than other options.

Are Affordable Psychics As Good As Expensive Readings?



Yes, they are. In fact, they may even be a lot better. Money has nothing to do with the expertise and reliability of a psychic.

Their charges online depend on the praises they have gotten in the form of reviews. Also, their standing among their peers says a lot about their integrity.
Like the two companies we mentioned, most cheap online psychics provide a few free minutes. Use those three minutes or so to decide if you have found a good fit; otherwise, you can move to the next one.

One reason an online advisor might charge less for a psychic reading is that they have just commenced their career and want to build their portfolio. Since many people seek such services, but also subconsciously are skeptical about it — they choose the cheaper option. With time, the psychic reader lands with a fair amount of positive reviews, which leverages them to take their rates up a notch.

Also, there is a good chance that a credible psychic decided to go digital; therefore, to enhance their footprint, they may be providing services at a cheap rate.

Furthermore, some gifted individuals are in it to help people and are not interested in the money that comes with it.

They might be just charging the website fee and pocket anything at all; they may be great spiritual readers, and you can get readings done by them for very little money.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Paid Content »

Speaking of Sponsored, Sponsored Content

Paid Content

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Steel Bite Pro Reviews - Scam or Does It Work? Read More

  2. Best Male Enhancement Pills: Top 3 Natural Supplements [2020 List] Read More

  3. Shaping America: Dipping Tobacco’s Past and Future Read More

  4. Steel Bite Pro Reviews: Does It Work? [2020 Update] Read More

  5. KoreTrak: Best Smart Fitness Tracker Activity Watch Money Can Buy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation