First Look: The Kraken Room, Opening in Willoughby in Mid May

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner The Kraken Room in Willoughby to open in mid May.

Earlier this year, the Vergara family made the decision to streamline the offerings at its Willoughby property. What had been a three-headed concern, with Pulpo Beer Co. and Hola Tacos downstairs and Barroco Arepa Bar on the second level, was consolidated to Pulpo operating on the main level with a new "greatest hits" style menu.The rearrangement freed up the second floor for something new: The Kraken Room.Owner Juan Vergara says that the success of Amazonia in Lakewood, the restaurant group’s first foray into craft cocktails, has inspired them to double down by adding a new east-side lounge. As with Amazonia, the bar will be under the guidance of beverage director Gabrielle Swafford."As hinted by the name, The Kraken Room will put on display the dark side of our pink octopus mascot at the brewery. Very much like the mythical creature, this venue will be enshrouded in secrecy, dark tones and leathery textures. The bar program will be the creation of our very own Gabrielle Swafford, beverage director at Amazonia, so expect delicious frothy cocktails, a killer wine list and of course our line up of fresh brews."With names like A Watery Grave, Siren's Song, Harbinger of Doom and, obvs, Release the Kraken, the beverages adhere to a maritime theme. Those custom cocktails are joined by some tiki classics, Prohibition-era blends, mocktails, beer and wine.To eat, there will be a menu of salads and small plates.