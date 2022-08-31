15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 09/01
Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs
Best known as the guitarist in Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell brings his solo project to House of Blues tonight. Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (the Black Crowes, the Jayhawks), the band's new 11-track album, External Combustion
, was recorded at Campbell's home studio. The album also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Disney's Frozen
Dubbed "a can't miss Broadway event," Disney's Frozen
joins The Lion King
and Aladdin
as other Disney musicals that have hit the road on nation-wide tours. The story centers on two princesses and features a slew of memorable songs. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info. 1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
.
Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles, a team that has somehow kept playoff hopes alive despite playing in the highly competitive AL East, wrap up a three-game series against the Guards today at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. Check the club's website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Brad Wenzel
Comedian Brad Wenzel once started a routine on Conan
by saying, "Let's get to the issues." He then proceeded to make fun of "little people" and his own outdated choice of clothing (he likes flannel shirts). Wenzel doesn't write narrative jokes; rather, he delivers a series of off-kilter one-liners in a monotone. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 09/02
Dave Attell
Known as the host of Comedy Central’s Insomniac with Dave Attell
and The Gong Show
, Dave Attell is also a great stand up comedian, writer and actor. A New York native, he graduated from NYU in 1987 with a degree in communications. During the day, he worked crappy jobs and did standup at night. After getting national exposure courtesy of David Letterman, his career took off. The caffeinated comic has a rapid fire delivery that suggests he has trouble turning his mind off. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Cleveland Oktoberfest
The annual Paulaner Cleveland Oktoberfest kicks off today at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The fest features more than 20 different types of Oktoberfest-style beers, 15 German and European restaurants, 20 bands from all over the world, more than 100 vendors and local artisans, a daily beer stein-holding contest, the largest glockenspiel in the country, wiener dog races, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a 5-K race and entertainment for all ages. More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the event. The festivities continue through Monday, and the festival takes place next weekend too. Consult the website for a schedule and hours of operation.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com
.
GlamGore: The Filth Ball
Expect to find performances inspired by elements of avant garde fashion, fetish and taboo acts at tonight's GlamGore, a recurring alternative and themed drag show series that takes place at the Grog Shop. Doors open at 8. Tickets cost $13 presale, $17 at the door or $25 VIP (for reserved seating close to stage, a meet and greet and a photo opportunity).
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners got off to a good start this year before fading and then roaring back into contention thanks to some of the best pitching in the major leagues. This three-game series against the Guards starts tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. It's Dollar Dog Night so bring an appetite.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, Akron Civic Commons and the Rotary Club of Akron have teamed up for the return of Kenmore First Fridays to the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district in Akron. Kenmore First Fridays will take place every first Friday through today. The free events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and an outdoor beer garden with a rotating cast of breweries that include HiHo Brewing Company, Lock 15 Brewing Company and Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
betterkenmore.org
.
Nicotine Slumber Party Album Release Party
This local indie alternative act celebrates the release of its new EP, Fauna
, with tonight's show at the Happy Dog. People in the Daytime and Blossom Park open. The show starts at 9. Tickets cost $7.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Tony Roberts
With a wicked sense of humor, Tony Roberts has been blessed with the esteemed title of being the “comedians-comedian,” the guy other performers love to watch work. His hilariously refreshing energetic comedy style has garnered him respect in the state and abroad, creating high-demand for him in the comedy circuit. His appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam
, Showtime at the Apollo
and BET’s Comicview
no doubt attest to his talent; for an evening of laughter, be sure to catch Roberts at 7:30 and 10 tonight at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
The Shins
The Shins will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 debut album, Oh, Inverted World
, by playing it in its entirety at tonight's show, part of a 21st Birthday Tour. The live show will also feature “a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts.” The concert begins at 7 at the Agora. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 09/03
AJ & the Woods
This local rock band draws equally from classic rock and blues and from the newgrass sounds of acts like the Punch Brothers. Its latest effort, Stay Steady
, nicely distills these influences. The band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Orange Animal and Elisa Nichols open. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Hayes Carll
On You Get It All
, his eighth album, singer-songwriter Hayes Carll continues to polish his narrative approach to songwriting. The songs explore "messy relationships, motel room respites and an exasperated, hitchhiking God," as it's put in a press release. Carll performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Cleveland Cinemas Late Shift
Monthly screenings of Late Shift titles will be held at the Cedar Lee Theatre on the first Saturday of each month at 10 p.m. The movie changes from month to month, but at each screening, there will be a special promotion that will give patrons the chance to win a prize or get a free popcorn.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Cleveland National Air Show
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be part of this year's annual Cleveland National Air Show that takes place today, tomorrow and Monday at Burke Airport. Note that tickets will only be sold online in advance of the event and not at the gate. Find more info on the website.
Burke Lakefront Airport, 2301 N. Marginal Rd., clevelandairshow.com
.
Hieroglyphics
Tonight at 8 at Musica in Akron, Keepers of the Art (KOTA) and international Hip-Hop Preservation Project (HHPP) present a concert featuring Hieroglyphics, Souls of Mischief, Casual, DJ Toure and Domino. Locally based KOTA haven’t produced a show since February 2020 due to COVID. The group is known to bring some of hip-hop's biggest acts to town, so it's a good sign that it has returned to promoting concerts. All tickets are $10.
51 East Market St., Akron, 330-374-1114, akronmusica.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
The Sound of Music
Tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at Blossom, the Blossom Festival Orchestra and members of the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music’s Music Theatre Program present their production of The Sound of Music
. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Strobobean
This alt-rock/shoegaze group based out of Cincinnati performs tonight at 8 at the Happy Dog with Cleveland locals Radderall and Bleeder. The band released its debut EP, Winter
, in 2019 and toured that same year to promote a single and a split tape with Cleveland's Forager. In 2020, it released another split single with Minneapolis band Scrunchies.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
SUN 09/04
Cars in the Park
This for-charity event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Crocker Park and will exhibit an all-new and indelible collection of the most exotic, rarest and most luxurious vehicles in the world. Admission is free.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
.
Honey Pocket Album Release
The local band Honeypocket consists of two brothers and two friends with unique musical backgrounds. The band draws from surf, punk, indie rock and classic rock. Songs such as "Penny Smasher" possess a Strokes-like vibe and show off the band's pop sensibilities. Tonight's show at the Grog Shop celebrates the release of the band's new album. The concert begins at 7:30. Tickets cost $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
House Fest 2022
This annual benefit concert will feature performances by singer-songwriter Alex Bevan, Long Time Gone, the Jah Messengers Reggae Band and J.R. Blessington. Renegade, BBC and friends, Universal Funk Mob, and Scotty D. & the Artificial Hipster. Shākē Ground, a new name on the local music scene featuring area reggae music veterans, will close out the night. Butchie B. will be the evening’s MC. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom. A $15 donation is requested.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Rock & Roll Card Show
More than 40 dealers will be on hand to sell modern, vintage, graded and raw wax cards at this event that that takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winchester. Admission is $2, but kids 16 and under are free. There will be raffles, door prizes and giveaways all show long as well as a full bar and brunch menu. Limited tables are still available.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
MON 09/05
Great Lakes 5K Bier Run
This chip-timed 5k run and 1-mile walk takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds as part of the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest. In keeping with the Oktoberfest theme, anyone who dresses up in an authentic German costume will receive a free admission to Oktoberfest. Consult the website for more info.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com
.