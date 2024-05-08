15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Mother's Day Weekend (May 9-12)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of AEG Presents
Chris Young kicks off the summer season at Jacobs Pavilion on Friday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 05/09
Always... Patsy Cline
Patsy Cline’s friendship with fan Louise Seger started in 1961 and continued until Cline's death. This humorous and heartfelt tribute features 27 songs and many of Cline's unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through May 19.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Company
Directed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse
, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
, Angels in America
) this new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy centers on a 35-year-old single woman who struggles to find a stable relationship. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through May 19.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Los Straitjackets
This wild and zany garage rock act whose members wear Mexican wrestling masks when the band performs initially formed back in 1988 but then quickly broke up. It would reform in 1994 and release its debut album, the aptly titled The Utterly Fantastic and Totally Unbelievable Sound of Los Straitjackets
, in 1995. A great collection of surf rock instrumentals with some garage rock bite to them, the album established the group an underground sensation. The band brings its 30th anniversary tour to Beachland Ballroom. The show begins at 8 p.m. Televisionaries and Wasted Major open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
FRI 05/10
Live Poetry: Philip Metres, John James, Zach Savich, Bridget Lowe, Dave Lucas
Five established poets will read at this event that takes place at 7 p.m. at Visible Voice Books. Virginia Konchan will host and moderate the event. It's free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
The Many Moods of Melodrama: Sentiment, Satire, Horror, and Noir
Students from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music will perform original scores to five classic short films at this event that takes place tonight at 7 at the Transformer Station.
1460 West 29th St., 216-938-5429, transformerstation.org
.
Marc Maron
Famous for his WTF
podcast that finds him interviewing actors, politicians and comedians, veteran comedian and aspiring actor Marc Maron performs tonight at 8 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Belleville Senators
Since this round of the Calder Cup playoffs that pits the Monsters against the Belleville Senators is played in a 2-3 format, the Monsters began the series on the road. Tonight at 7, the series comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If necessary, the two teams will play again at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Our Day Will Come
Chrissy Strong, The Crones, Eaten By Kittens, Elliott Carter, Jinni Fontana of Rubber Heads, Moon Echo Garden, Patty No!, Alison Garrigan with Queue Up, the Super Babes and Vanity Crash will perform at this special concert acknowledging women rock artists from Cleveland and Akron. It begins at 8 p.m. at Jilly's Music Room in Akron.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Our Last Night
As if to prove there is an audience for just about any band with a gimmick, this group has made a name for itself by playing hardcore versions of popular tunes. In 2022, it continued that tradition with Disney Goes Heavy
, a release featuring 23 cover songs from popular Disney movies such as Encanto, The Lion King and The Nightmare Before Christmas. It turns "When You Wish Upon a Star" into a Trans-Siberian Orchestra-like rocker, and it cranks up the guitars for "Let It Go." The group brings its the Covers Only Tour to the Agora at 6:30 p.m. Broadside and Normandie open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Chris Young
Nearly 20 years into his career, this country singer-songwriter continues to refine his songwriting. His latest effort, Young Love & Saturday Nights
, features carefully curated tunes. The album veers from sentimental ballads ("All Dogs Go To Heaven") to gutsy rockers ("Young Love & Saturday Nights"). Young performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion. Singer-songwriter Bryan Martin opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
SAT 05/11
Cavs vs. Boston Celtics
After winning a Game 7 against the Orlando Magic in dramatic fashion, the Cavs have moved on in the NBA playoffs and now face the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The two teams play each other today at 8:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and they'll face off again at the arena at 7 p.m. on Monday.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
C.S. Lewis on Stage
Actor Max McLean portrays C.S. Lewis in this show about Lewis's belief in Christ and his famous wartime talks on the BBC. McLean will be available for a post-show discussion as well. Performances take place at 4 and 8 p.m. today at the Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Finale
Cleveland Orchestra musicians team up with composer and curator Allison Loggins-Hull for this program that includes the world debut of a new chamber commission. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall. It's free, but tickets are required.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Ghost-Note
Led by Snarky Puppy’s multi-Grammy-winning duo of drummer-keyboardist Robert Sput Searight and percussionist Nate Werth, this group contains members who've played with the likes of Prince, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock and Kendrick Lamar. The current tour that brings them to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights supports Mustard n’Onions
, their first new LP in six years.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Kathy Griffin
The comedian brings her cheekily named My Life on the PTSD List tour to the Agora tonight at 7. In the past few years, Griffin, who famously posted a picture of Trump that got her put on the no-fly list, has also dealt with cancer and divorce during the past few years, so you can expect those topics to find their way into her set.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
In the Heights
The hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air. The musical pairs Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell the story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through June 9.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-521-2540, playhousesquare.org
.
Mother’s Day Celebration
John P. Knee, Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr and Charles Jenkins will perform as part of this special Mother's Day celebration that takes place today at 7 p.m. at the State Theatre. Comedian Jay Lamont serves as the host.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Mother's Day Weekend
To celebrate Mother's Day, visiting moms/stepmoms/foster moms/grandmas who come to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium save $5 at the for in-person adult admission with the purchase of another adult or child ticket. The promotion runs today and tomorrow. There will be parenting-themed trivia, extended hours and a “fin”tastic parent pin (while supplies last). The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com
.
Our Day Will Come
Local acts such as Charity Cunningham, Girl Cologne, Jinni Fontana, Kristine Jackson, Lilieae, Moon Echo Garden, Queue Up with Alison Garrigan, the Super Babes and Vanity Crash will play this special show that celebrates women musicians from Cleveland and Akron. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Play Day: Chroma
This special event at the Cleveland Museum of Art will feature music, games and art making for the whole family. There will be a giant light bright and a prism play space. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Shadows of the '60s: A Tribute to Motown's Super Group
Dave Revels, the Creative Director of Shadows of the' 60s, is a former member of the Drifters, and the current lead singer, record producer and vocal arranger of the a cappella group, the Persuasion. With his backing, this tribute appears legit. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
.
Uriah Heep and Saxon
Led by guitarist Mick Box, Brit rockers Uriah Heap enjoyed commercial success in the '70s and '80s when its style of heavy metal and progressive rock became popular. Not willing to just rest on its laurels, the group returned last year with Chaos & Colour
, an album of wailing vocals and heavy guitars with a progressive bent that finds the group embracing drastic time signature changes in tunes such as "Silver Sunlight." Like Uriah Heap, Saxon also enjoyed a certain amount of commercial success in the '70s and '80s, and singer-bassist Peter "Biff" Byford has somehow kept the band going all these years. The two acts play tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Wonderland Vintage Bazaar
More than 30 vendors will be on hand for this special vintage bazaar that'll feature clothing, accessories, records and housewares. There will be a brunch cocktail bar, a coffee truck and a food truck. The event occurs today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ingenuity Labs. Parking is free; admission is $5.
IngenuityLabs, 5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.org
.
Young Rising Sons
Thanks to the popularity of their new single, "(Un)Happy Hour," a song with a great pop hook and snotty punk rock vocals, Young Rising Sons have generated a buzz for themselves. In the past, the group has toured with acts such as Halsey, Weezer, Bleachers, Kongos and The 1975. The current headlining tour brings them to 20 Lanes in Lakewood, where they perform tonight at 7.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SUN 05/12
Axis: Sova
Recorded with indie rocker Ty Segall at Harmonizer Studios in Los Angeles, Blinded by Oblivion
, the latest effort from the psych-pop trio Axis: Sova features Gang of Four-like tunes that possess a real sense of urgency. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Burning Plastic Blues Band opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Portugal. The Man
Although Portugal. The Man was originally formed as a side project for lead vocalist and guitarist John Baldwin Gourley, the band has risen to prominence in the experimental rock scene. The band has built a reputation as “one of the most exciting and sought-after live bands on the touring and festival circuit,” as it's put in a press release, and has sold out venues around the world and held main stage slots at festivals like Bonnaroo, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many more. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Uli Jon Roth
The Scorpions guitarist will undoubtedly do some serious shredding when he performs tonight at 6:30 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
