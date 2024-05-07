A Brownbag Lunch Concert at Trinity Cathedral and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, original student scores to silent short films and more

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 8:18 am

click to enlarge Trinity Cathedral hosts another Brownbag Concert on Wednesday - Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Trinity Cathedral hosts another Brownbag Concert on Wednesday

This week, we’re recommending half a dozen classical music events with interesting twists or content — something a bit different to pique your curiosity.

- French composer César Franck’s popular Violin Sonata is sometimes appropriated by cellists, as John Walz will do in collaboration with pianist Elizabeth DeMio on Wednesday at noon on the Brownbag Concert series at Trinity Cathedral. They’ll fill out the program with Antonín Dvořák’s Sonatina.

- On Wednesday at 7:30 pm the Oberlin Improvisation and New Music Collective will improvise on John Cage’s Ryoanji in addition to playing their own Ornithological Observations and Steve Reich’s Pendulum Music in Stull Recital Hall (enjoy the event in person or via livestream).

- More from Oberlin — but happening in Cleveland: on Friday at 7, The Many Moods of Melodrama: Sentiment, Satire, Horror, and Noir will offer an evening of short silent films exploring the melodramatic mode, with original scores performed by students from the Oberlin Conservatory at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Transformer Station.

- On Saturday at 2 at the Main Cleveland Public Library, Les Délices will present “Sounds of Sancho’s London” featuring music composed and published by Charles Ignatius Sancho and his contemporaries. Sancho, a man of letters, merchant, abolitionist, and theater lover who lived from 1729-1780, made history as the first British man of African descent to vote in a general election.

- Saturday evening at 7:30, the Akron Symphony will bring its 70th anniversary season to a close with Mozart’s “Great Mass in c minor.” Written to be performed at the composer’s wedding but never completed, its torso still makes for an impressive work that features magnificent writing for double chorus. Christopher Wilkins conducts at E.J. Thomas Hall.

- Our list ends at Disciples Church on Tuesday at 7:30 when cellist Anthony Albrecht & violinist Simone Slattery of the Bowerbird Collective will present Where Song Began, “a cinematic concert celebrating songbirds” featuring music by Arvo Pärt, Sarah Hopkins, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Chris Williams, Ross Edwards, Johann Heinrich Schmelzer, J.S. Bach, David Lang, and Ngarra Burra Ferra.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.


April 24, 2024

