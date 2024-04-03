15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Solar Eclipse Weekend (April 4-8)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tri-C
Sean Jones performs on Friday at Tri-C's Metropolitan Campus.
THU 04/04
The Aliens
Two New England thirty-somethings who regularly meet at a coffee shop to discuss poetry and music in this play, one of Annie Baker’s three Vermont Plays. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Helen, where performances continue through April 14.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
City Noir
Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra takes on Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and John Adams's City Noir, a piece inspired by '40s and ’50s film noir. The concert repeats on Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Cleveland International Film Festival
The 48th iteration of the Cleveland International Film Festival is currently underway at Playhouse Square. This year's festival will include 138 feature films and 225 short films from 60 countries. More than 300 filmmakers will be in town for post-film Q&As, industry events and additional "audience interaction opportunities." The festival continues through April 13. Consult the website for a complete schedule.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, clevelandfilm.org
Hot Club of Cowtown
This Western swing band first formed in the late '90s, and its combination of jazz, country and swing has received critical acclaim during the course of its lengthy career. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at Treelawn Music Hall.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
Kitchen Dwellers
For its latest album, Seven Devils
, this folk-rock group took inspiration from a literary classic. The songs allude to Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell. Of course, with twangy guitars and banjos, the tunes get a bluegrass/alt-country makeover. The band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Cris Jacobs opens. He's touring support of the forthcoming One of These Days
, his first album in five years.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
James McMurtry
Veteran singer-songwriter James McMurtry started playing cover tunes at a college hangout in Tucson. It was one of the first places that gave him a regular gig in the early ‘80s. Produced by John Mellencamp, his 1989 debut, Too Long in the Wasteland
, announced that McMurtry, the son of writer Larry McMurtry, had a good knack for words. Tonight at 7:30, he plays Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Mistress Ford and Mistress Page devise a scheme of their own to teach Sir John Falstaff a well-deserved lesson in this Shakespeare play. Great Lakes Theatre presents the classic comedy tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through April 7.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Jeff Rosenstock
Known for his other indie/punk bands Bomb the Music Industry! and the Arrogant Sons of Bitches, this indie rocker comes to Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood tonight as part of a tour supporting his new album, Hellmode
. It finds him balancing his noisier impulses with some catchy harmonies, as album opener "Will U Still U," demonstrates. The show starts at 7.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Think & Drink with the Extinct: Lights Out
At this special eclipse edition of the Museum of Natural History's Think & Drink with the Extinct event, there will be special shows in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran planetarium, meet-and-greets with museum scientists and live music. Expect space-themed foods as well. The event starts at 7 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
FRI 04/05
2024 Women's Basketball Final Four
As if the Solar Eclipse weren't bringing enough people into town, the Final Four also goes down this weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Four teams, including a top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina squad and an Iowa team featuring sharpshooter Caitlin Clark, play tonight at 7, and the winners square off at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Steve Forbert
Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight in support of his acclaimed album, Moving Through America
. A cancer survivor, he's been on major labels and indies and had his songs covered by people like Rosanne Cash and Keith Urban. He survived being labeled the “new Dylan” and once famously passed on being on the cover of Rolling Stone
. The show starts at 7 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Glamgore: Creatures of the Deep
Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their "love and appreciation of drag and performers" and for their "interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form." It's one of few all-inclusive alternative drag events that incorporates curated themes in a safe and supportive space. Tonight's performance takes place at 9 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Jitney
Jimmie Woody directs August Wilson's Jitney
, a play about influence of generations of jitney drivers on their communities. Tonight's performance at Beck Center for the Arts takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through May 5.
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Sean Jones: Dizzy Spellz
Native Clevelander Sean Jones returns to Northeast Ohio with this project that combines tap dancing and vocals with the music of Dizzy Gillespie. Teaming up with choreographer Brinae Ali, Jones will fuse elements of jazz, tap, hip-hop and bebop to "articulate the social vernacular language of the African American experience," as it's put in a press release. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Tri-C Metropolitan Campus Auditorium.
2900 Community College Ave., tri-c.edu
.
Michael Kosta
Comedian Michael Kosta likes to joke that he has so much experience doing standup comedy, he might as well have a doctorate in comedy. He’s got a point. He’s been a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
and served as a co-host on Fox Sports 1’s Crowd Goes Wild
. A former athlete, he had a breakout performance a few years back at the HBO Comedy and Arts Festival in Aspen. He performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
LLS Happy Hour
Ten percent of sales at this special event that takes place today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rozi's will go toward the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). In addition to special drinks, there will be raffle baskets as well.
14900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-1119, rozis.com
.
MIX: Stargazer
The first 500 guests to attend tonight's MIX event at the Cleveland Museum of Art will receive a complimentary glow straw while remaining guests receive a glow bracelet. The event, which starts at 6, celebrates the upcoming solar eclipse.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Out of This World
The Cleveland Orchestra will play music from Star Wars
and Holst’s The Planets at this special concert that takes place tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
SolarFest: Come for the Sun, Stay for the Stars!
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s SolarFest: Come for the Sun, Stay for the Stars! four-day celebration runs from today through Monday. Located in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, the Rock Hall will offer its most expanded operating hours in its history. It'll be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the event weekend, and will feature live music, album and playlist listening parties celebrating the music of David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Sun Ra and Taylor Swift.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama
The Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama celebrates its 57th year in Cleveland this weekend at the I-X Center with a show featuring 1,000 vehicles. The 2024 show will include feature areas, piston-powered vehicles, vendors, 8swap meet tables and toy modeler tables. A prestigious military color guard will open the show each morning. Check the venue website for more info, including hours and ticket prices.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
SAT 04/06
Amadeus
Peter Shaffer’s award-winning parable about the famous composer comes to the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through April 28. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Darkside of the Moon — Solar Eclipse Concert
With the solar eclipse right around the corner, the Pink Floyd tribute act Dark Side of the Moon performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Adam Paddock
Drawing inspiration from singer-songwriters such as of Jeremy Zucker and Ben Platt, Adam Paddock brings his Sweet Ohio Light tour to the Beachland Tavern tonight. The show starts at 8:30. The Meatball Mob, Flavor Wave and Emma Bieniewicz open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SolarFest: Eclipse Family Fun Days
Beginning at 11 a.m. today and tomorrow, the Museum of Natural History hosts SolarFest, an event featuring hands-on STEM activities and discussions with museum experts. It's included with general admission and it's free for all museum members.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
Third Annual Ben Caskey ‘22 Memorial Scholarship Benefit Concert
Tim Caskey's son Ben Caskey passed away unexpectedly in 2022 from a congenital heart defect. He was a senior at Baldwin Wallace University, and his family started a scholarship in his name. For the third year in a row, Tim Caskey's band, Serious Nature, will play a special fundraising concert tonight at 8 at the Winchester Music Tavern to raise funds for the scholarship.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Total Eclipse Fest 2024
This free outdoor festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, tomorrow and Sunday at the Great Lakes Science Center. There will be a slew of activities, and the Cleveland Orchestra will perform at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. Check the website for a complete schedule.
601 Erieside Ave., 216-694-2000, greatscience.com
.
Kountry Wayne
Wayne Colley, better known by his stage name Kountry Wayne, became a viral social-media sensation overnight on account of his hilarious videos. In one skit, he makes fun of a couple of thugs who attempt to rob him. "If you're homeless, that's all you had to say," he tells the guys. "I would have put something in your pocket." He eventually talks them out of robbing him. Wayne performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
SUN 04/07
The Brad “Scarface” Jordan: Behind The Desk Experience
Inspired by an appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
in December of last year, the Houston-bred rapper brings his Behind the Desk Experience to town tonight. Expect to hear songs from both his solo catalog and his time with the Geto Boys. The show begins at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
MON 04/08
Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
Always a day-long celebration of epic proportions, the Guardians' home opener takes place today at 5:10 p.m. at Progressive Field. The Guards will take on the Chicago White Sox, a team that, like the Guards, is coming off a subpar season.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Total Eclipse of the Arboretum
The Holden Arboretum offers a special ticketed event (even for members!) today as it celebrates the solar eclipse. The grounds will open at 11 a.m., and there will be music, activities and food trucks. You can bring your dog if you like.
9500 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, 440-946-4400, holdenarb.org
.
Total on the Oval Eclipse Watch Party
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, University Circle Inc. and the University Circle community will host a full day of family-friendly fun to celebrate the solar eclipse. The event will feature live music, hands-on activities and presentations from the museum's astronomy department. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with additional activities located on Wade Oval. The party will move outside to the Wade Oval lawn beginning at 2 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
