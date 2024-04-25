The Singers Club Does a Game-Show Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

This week’s recommendations fall into categories that resemble a bride’s list of good luck charms.- Trobár Medieval sets the clock back to the Italian Trecento — the 1300s — when soprano Elena Mullins Bailey, medieval harpist and wind player Sian Ricketts, tenor Nathan Dougherty & percussionist Allen Otte serve up polyphonic works, laude (cousins of French troubadour songs) and instrumental dance music on Friday (7 pm at St. Pauls, Cleveland Hts.), Saturday (7 pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Cleveland), and Sunday (3 pm at St. Anselm, Chesterland).- Apollo’s Fire reaches back a mere 300 years to celebrate Easter with the closest Johann Sebastian Bach came to penning opera: the Easter Oratorio and an Easter Cantata with soloists Andréa Walker, soprano, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor, Haitham Haidar, tenor, and Edward Vogel, baritone, taking on dramatic roles. Festive baroque trumpets add to the celebration. Jeannette Sorrell conducts on Thursday (7:30 at Federated Church in Chagrin Falls), Friday (7:30 at St. Raphael, Bay Village), Saturday (8 pm at St. Paul’s, Akron), and Sunday (5 pm at Church of the Gesu, University Hts.)- The Singers Club, one of the oldest of Cleveland’s musical organizations, presents Game On! — an innovative musical “game-show concert,” where club members sing the questions while contestants (the audience) interact with the host. Ready to choose “1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll” for $200? Friday at 7 at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland.- Cleveland Chamber Collective will present the premiere of Ty Alan Emerson’s OATH BREAKER for chamber ensemble and digital playback. The work takes the audience on a 60-minute journey of anger, grief, and hope, while striving to come to grips with the events of January 6 and the subsequent fallout. Sunday at 3:30 at Pivot Center, Cleveland.- The Cleveland Orchestra tucks Unsuk Chin’s subito con forza from 2020 between the not-so-old Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 & the not-so-new Bartók Concerto for Orchestra. David Afkham guest conducts, with Beatrice Rana, piano. Friday at 7:30 at Severance Music Center (repeated Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 3).- On the Oberlin Artist Recital Series, the Silkroad Ensemble proposes to connect the music of indigenous North America to the world, “drawing inspiration from folk and ancestral music of Japan, China, Armenia, Ireland and the Hebrides, and native populations across North America.” Percussionist Haruka Fujii, Celtic harpist & vocalist Maeve Gilchrist, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and violinist & vocalist Mazz Swift, make up the band, joined by two special guests: Tuscarora/Taíno lap-steel slide guitarist & vocalist Pura Fé and pipa player Wu Man. Friday at 7:30 in Finney Chapel.- And the Canton Symphony will play “Rhapsodies from Bohemia,” with music by Dvořák, Smetana, Alma Mahler, & Gustav Mahler led by Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz. Sunday at 7:30 in Umstattd Hall.- Blue would mean jazz, and Cleveland Jazz Orchestra welcomes Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Richard Bona for its next concert on Friday at 7:30 at the Maltz.- Summit Choral Society’s Metropolitan Chorus will sing a program led by Britt Cooper at St. Bernard Church in Akron on Saturday at 7, contralto Heidi Skok will sing Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder and Mahler’s Ruckert Lieder with pianists John Simmons & Randall Fusco on Saturday at 7:30 at Disciples Christian Church, and Bard College organist Renée Anne Louprette will give a recital on Sunday at 4 on the Berghaus organ in Akron’s Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.