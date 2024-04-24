15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 25-28)

Courtesy photo
Fred Armisen brings his 'Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome' tour to the Grog Shop
THU 04/25
Amadeus
Peter Shaffer’s award-winning parable about the famous composer comes to the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Clue
The play based on a popular Hasbro board game and 1985 movie concludes a three-night stand at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
198 Hill St., Akron, 330-972-7570, ejthomashall.com
.
An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil
The creator, executive producer, and host of Somebody Feed Phil
, one of Netflix’s most popular food and travel shows, comes to the Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox
The Guards got the better of the Red Sox when the two teams met earlier this month in Boston. Now, the Red Sox come to Cleveland for their one-and-only regular season visit. Today's game represents the final game in a three-game series between the two teams. It begins at 1:10 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
The Melon Heads
This locally lensed horror film centers on four college students who head up to an abandoned mansion in Kirkland. The legend of the mysterious Dr. Crow and the Melon Heads has haunted the locals for years, but when the students enter into the mansion, they come face to face with the diabolical Doctor and his flesh-eating Melon Head creatures. The movie screens tonight at 7:30 at Atlas Cinemas Shaker Square.
13116 Shaker Square, 216-331-6825, atlascinemas.net
.
Angela Perley
Singer-guitarist Angela Perley, who grew up in Hilliard, OH, started writing songs when she was still in high school and initially put together an all-girl pop-punk band. She shifted to alt-country and performed Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons for many years but now simply performs as Angela Perley. She shares tonight's bill at the Beachland Tavern with Handsome Jack. The music starts at 8.
15711 Waterloo Road, +1 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Sleeping Beauty
Cleveland Ballet presents this version of the classic story of a cursed princess who can only be awakened by a kiss from a prince. Today's performance takes place at 10 a.m. at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Saturday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
TommyInnit
Tonight at 7 at the Agora, this comedian, a British YouTuber and Twitch Streamer with 50 million subscribers across all platforms, will talk about how he turned success on YouTube into a lucrative career.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 04/26
Always... Patsy Cline
Patsy Cline’s friendship with fan Louise Seger started in 1961 and continued until Cline's death. This humorous and heartfelt tribute features 27 songs and many of Cline's unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through May 19.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Arbor Day 2024
Holden Forests & Gardens offers free admission today to both the Cleveland Botanical Garden and the Holden Arboretum on Arbor Day. The Botanical Garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Arboretum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are not required.
9500 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, 440-946-4400, holdenarb.org
.
Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome
The co-writer and co-star of IFC’s Emmy-nominated series Portlandia
, which he created alongside Carrie Brownstein, Fred Armisen can also play the hell out of the drums. He brings his concert and comedy tour to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 7:30 and 10:15.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Richard Bona
Guitarist Richard Bona developed an early love for jazz after listening to the music of Jaco Pastorius as a youth. His career really took off when he moved to New York in 1995 and became Musical Director for the late Harry Belafonte. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
.
Ronny Chieng
A standup comedian, actor and correspondent on The Daily Show
, Ronny Chieng brings his The Love To Hate It tour to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jitney
Jimmie Woody directs August Wilson's Jitney
, a play about influence of generations of jitney drivers on their communities. Tonight's performance at Beck Center for the Arts takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through May 5.
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
The Print Club of Cleveland Fine Print Fair 2024
This event features what is reportedly one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive displays of fine prints. In addition to the sale, there will be educational tours, lectures and activities, including printmaking demonstrations by representatives from local universities. The event takes place today, tomorrow and Sunday at Cleveland Museum of Art. It's free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto
David Afkham conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Mandel Concert Hall as it plays selections by Unsuk Chin, Rachmaninoff and Bartók. Guest pianist Beatrice Rana will perform as well. The concert begins at 7:30 and performances take place tomorrow and Sunday too.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Todd Rundgren
The experimental singer-songwriter famously dismissed the Rock Hall before he was inducted and then snubbed the Rock Hall when he was inducted in 2021. And yet, he remains hugely popular in Northeast Ohio. He returns to the area tonight to perform at 7:30 at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. According to the club's website, the show is sold out.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
.
Rye Valley
This local group that formed nearly a decade ago after founding members Brett Auerbach and Landon Kearns met at an open mic night plays what it calls "eclectic Americana." It celebrates the release of its debut album, Miss River
, with tonight's show at the House of Blues Foundation Room. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Silkroad Ensemble
Tonight at 7:30 at Finney Chapel in Oberlin, this classical ensemble will perform with several special guests, including pipa player Wu Man, flutist and vocalist Nathalie Joachim, and Pura Fé, a Tuscarora/Taíno lap-steel slide guitarist and vocalist. The program will draw from folk and ancestral music of Japan, China, Armenia, Ireland and the Hebrides, and native populations across North America.
90 North Professor St., Oberlin, 440-775-8269, oberlin.edu/conservatory
.
SAT 04/27
An Evening with Steve Treviño
Famous for his funny comedy specials such as I Speak Wife
and Simple Man
, Steve Trevino comes to the MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Judas Priest
In the wake of a 50th anniversary tour and their recent Rock Hall induction, Judas Priest comes to town tonight as part of a lengthy tour in support of the new album Invincible Shield. A song like the hard-rocking "Panic Attack" features wailing guitars and Rob Halford's searing vocals. Tonight's show starts at 7:30 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Mahall's Presents: To Books and Beyond
More than 30 vendors will sell books, baked goods, stationary, jewelry, candles and clothing at this special event that takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. It's free.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Professional Fool
This one-woman show features CIA student Annie O'Brien, who'll demonstrate her unique definition of femininity during the performance. The performance and an accompanying exhibit were created through CIA's Creativity Works program. The show begins at 7 tonight at the Wizbang Theatre in Cleveland Heights.
2134 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-534-9482, wizbangtheatre.com
.
Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
This local rock group celebrates the release of its new album, Two
, with tonight's show at Buzzbin in Akron. Snowdon, who draws from pop, jazz, rock and world music, made its local debut back in 2019 when it participated in a John Lennon tribute.
952 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, buzzbinkenmore.com
.
Song Recital Project: Franz Schubert’s Winterreise (Winter Journey)
Consisting of 24 interconnected lieder, Schubert’s Winterreise explores themes of "unrequited love and existential despair" as a wanderer navigates a desolate winter landscape. Schubert’s haunting melodies and evocative harmonies create a "profound emotional journey." Today's performance of the piece takes place at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Museum of Art.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Erin Viancourt
Country singer-songwriter Cody Jinks recently signed this rising Cleveland-bred singer-songwriter to his Late August Records. Co-produced by Viancourt and Kyle Dreaden, Won’t Die This Way
finds Viancourt exploring "Should've Known Better" the kind of introspection that eludes most singer-songwriters. Viancourt performs at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 04/28
Atmosphere
Last year, the hip-hop duo Atmosphere released the Talk Talk
EP. The tunes emerged during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously
. The guys also made their early 2000s mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2
available for the first time ever. On tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the inventive duo perform tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Royel Otis
Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey produced the debut album from Royel Otis. The group's melodic pop has caught on, and its cover of Ellils-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" has become a viral hit. Expect to hear it when the band plays tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
