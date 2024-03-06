15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 7-10)

click to enlarge
Matt Misisco
Alonzo Bodden.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 03/07
Alonzo Bodden
Comic Alonzo Bodden likes to make fun of the news, or lack thereof. "It seems Dennis Rodman is a bad diplomat," he says before talking about how it shouldn't surprise anyone that the former NBA star known for his antics and outbursts doesn't represent the country particularly well. Bodden, who has a matter-of-fact delivery is funny because his material is so sharp. His Seinfeld-like observations about everyday life are generally on the money. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Brahms's Fourth Symphony
The Cleveland Orchestra’s principal piccolo, Mary Kay Fink, performs a work by Israeli composer Oded Zehavi commissioned especially for her in this program that also features pieces by Weber and Brahms. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Funny Girl
Expect to hear classic songs such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People" in this musical-comedy that centers on Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Billed as "an international hit that’s equal parts Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes," this play centers on an opening night that goes awry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Rock Hall Nights
Inductee Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's along with Garbage's Shirley Manson and singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb will be on hand at the Rock Hall tonight for a special edition of Rock Hall Nights that celebrates the newest exhibit, Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center
. The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Bobby Rush
Just last year, singer Bobby Rush recorded an album of brand new spirited blues numbers. Dubbed All My Love For You
, it finds the 90-year-old singer in great form. Rush also recently re-recorded his 1971 hit "Chicken Heads" with his old friend Buddy Guy, and in 2021, he released his autobiography, I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story
. Tonight at 8, he comes to the Beachland Ballroom. Austin "Walkin" Cane and DJ Pete London open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Squash in the Land
An addition to the PSA Tour, this squash competition will feature top professional men’s and women’s players. The final rounds are slated to take place in the Outcalt Theatre at Playhouse Square. Games begin today at 5 and the tournament continues through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 03/08
The 52nd Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival
This annual jazz festival that takes place at Lakeland Community College will kick off today with its Serving the Schools initiative, an event featuring middle school and high school bands performing on campus for adjudication by celebrated educators from the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. The 3D Jazz Trio will perform at 8 p.m. tomorrow, and the Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra and Lakeland Jazz Impact featuring Ava Preston will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, lakelandcc.edu/jazzfestival
.
Alkaline Trio
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
, the latest effort from this emo act, shows off the band's ability to balance harmony and heavy music. Album opener "Hot for Preacher" features the kind of Smiths-like vocals for which the band is know. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Blue October
Blue October, a group that sounds a bit like a hipper version of the Dave Matthews Band, formed in 1995 in Houston, Texas and initially self-released its debut on the label run by the parents of frontman Justin Furstenfeld and his brother, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld. Now they’ve moved well beyond those humble beginnings and found commercial success. They come to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Karan Casey
Irish singer-songwriter Karan Casey performs tonight at 8 at G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula with her trio as part of a special tour celebrating St. Patrick's Day and International Women's Day. A former member of the Celtic band Solas, she's a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene and is touring behind her latest solo album, Nine Apples of Gold
, which topped the Irish and U.S. folk radio charts and is themed around telling of Irish women's stories.
1785 Main St., Peninsula, 330-657-2528, peninsulahistory.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Perhaps the best team in the NBA's Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30 to take on the Cavs. The home stand then continues on Sunday as the Cavs take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
John Morgan
Also known as the Ragin’ Cajun, comedian John Morgan adopts a redneck persona for his standup routines. The fast-talking comedian uses plenty of jargon and slang as he talks about things like the trials and tribulations of getting older. “I ain’t one of those men who like to brag about things they ain’t doin’ no more,” he jokes, explaining why he no longer brags about his sexual prowess. While not quite as big of a redneck as, say, Jeff Foxworthy, the Ragin’ Cajun comes close. He’s also able to do a number of vocal impersonations that make for a lively standup show. He performs tonight at 7:30 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Cleveland Funny Bone.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
The 22nd annual South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival, one of the leading environmental and adventure film festivals in the country, takes place today at 5:30 at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. The event will feature selections from the WSFF’s 2023 and 2024 lineup of films.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
SAT 03/09
Avenged Sevenfold: Life Is But a Dream North American Tour
Avenged Sevenfold, the veteran hard rock band that formed in 1999, returned with its eighth album last year. Inspired by the writings of existentialist author Albert Camus, the songs center on abstract concepts. The soaring single, "Nobody," features operatic vocals and cinematic synths. Tonight at 6:30, the group brings the tour in support of the album to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Poppy and Sullivan King open.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Bizarre Dance Triangle: Joy Division vs New Order
The Brit New Wave band New Order formed out of the ashes of Joy Division, and tonight's dance party at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood celebrates both acts legacies. The event begins at 9 p.m., and tickets cost $10.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
A self-described "throwback carnival" that has toured the world on the popularity of its music videos that have given the band huge followings on YouTube and Facebook, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox offers a range of clever covers, including a woozy take on “All About That Bass” and a particularly soulful rendition of Beyonce's "Halo." The group performs tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Eddie Griffin
As an actor, Eddie Griffin has appeared in over 50 films. Comedy Central calls him one of the Top 100 Standup Comedians of all time, and Griffin continues to film comedy specials. Tonight at 8, he brings his standup show to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Joywave
This indie rock act out formed in Rochester, NY back in 2010 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Its most recent album, 2022's Cleanse,
an album of shimmering synth-pop tunes that explore the feelings of isolation and desolation brought about by the pandemic. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Paw Patrol Live!
A live show featuring the popular animated characters comes to the State Theatre today for shows that take place at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Another performance takes place at 11 a.m. tomorrow.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Totally Rad Vintage Fest
A variety of vendors hawking all things '80s, '90s and Y2K will be on hand at the I-X Center today as part of the Totally Rad Vintage Fest. Check the I-X Center website for hours and ticket prices.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Towpath Trail Lantern Parade
Seven local artists will display their custom works made from recycled materials at this annual event that takes place today at 6:30 p.m. The parade leaves from Sokolowski’s Overlook on the Towpath Trail in Tremont, and it includes a 1.6 mile round-trip walk along the Towpath Trail. Registration for the parade is encouraged but not required. Free parking will be available at 1429 Abbey Ave. Lanterns must be lit using battery-powered lights. Open flames will not be permitted.
canalwaypartners.com/lantern-parade
.
SUN 03/10
Yefim Bronfman in Recital: Chopin & Schubert
Today at 3 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall, pianist Yefim Bronfman performs pieces by Schubert, Robert Schumann, Esa-Pekka Salonen and Chopin.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Dominick Farinacci & Spirit of the Groove
The talented trumpet player brings his Spirit of the Groove ensemble to Market Garden Brewery tonight at 7. The ensemble features artists from various high schools around the Cleveland area and region. It's an invite-only mentorship program that balances classroom study with real world experience. Tickets cost $20.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Louis Katz
This comedian released his latest special, Present/Tense, independently on YouTube in late 2023. It became an instant hit, garnering praise from fellow comics such as Ali Wong and Marc Moran. Katz performs at 7 tonight at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Matisyahu — Hold the Fire Tour
Released on his own label Fallen Sparks Records, Matisyahu's new album, Hold the Fire
, centers on the four earth elements. The EP’s first single, “Fireproof,” addresses Matisyahu’s "unwavering ability to keep his artistic fire burning," as it's put in a press release. The reggae singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of the album to House of Blues at 7 tonight.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter