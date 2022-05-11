15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 12 to May 15)

click to enlarge
Julieta Cervantes
To Kill a Mockingbird is at Connor Palace this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
THU 05/12
To Kill a Mockingbird
Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork has been a huge hit on Broadway. Now, a touring version of the play comes to the Connor Palace. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info. The play runs through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
Great Lakes Theater’s Production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
mixes suspense with Monty Python in what's been called a "fast-paced, madcap whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna, where performances continue through May 22.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
Schubert's Ninth
Franz Welser-Möst leads the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Mandel Concert Hall as it performs Schubert's ninth symphony, which is called “The Great” because it's such a symphonic masterpiece. The concert begins at 7:30. Consult the orchestra's website for more info. Performances repeat on Saturday and on May 20.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
The Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeers
, an adventurous tale of brave friends fighting injustice, features secret plots, treacherous spies, dazzling swordplay and sweeping romance. Directed by Cleveland Play House's Artistic Director Laura Kepley and designed by Lex Liang, this production will feature a diverse cast and combat styles from around the globe. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 22. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 05/13
Orny Adams
Orny Adams’ dry optimism and seeming preference for the things most people would hate (he likes nightmares more than good dreams) are good fodder for his standup. His past work includes writing jokes for Jay Leno and Gary Shandling, and he played the character of Coach Finstock on MTV’s Teen Wolf
. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Bugsy Malone
Based on the hit 1976 film, and featuring a score by the composer of The Muppet Movie
, Bugsy Malone
centers on two gangs of kids that square off in a 1920s rivalry. A master class in musical comedy, this show, part of the Beck Center's their 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season, offers a fun escape for adults and children alike. Heidi Herczeg provides the musical direction. A performance take place today at 7:30 tonight at the Beck Center, where performances also take place at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Consult the Beck Center’s website for ticket prices.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
Highland Square Film Festival
This two-day event features yoga, live music, a film workshop, a presentation from actors and producers of Rubber City, Akron Library education about the downtown makerspace and an after party. It all begins tonight at 9 with a screening of the 1989 cult classic The Dead Next Door
at The Nightlight Cinema. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director. The film was shot in Akron, and the director is an Akron native. Tickets for this event are limited and available at nightlightcinema.com. The festival starts tomorrow with a community yoga session hosted by Yoga Squared. Then, the Highland Theater will host a screening of the 2015 film Akron
followed by a keynote Q&A with director Brian O'Donnell. The film was shot in Akron, with some scenes filmed on the University of Akron campus, and O'Donnell is also an Akron native. A musical performance by Akron-based Free Black! featuring Floco Torres and Holbrook “HR3” Riles III will take place outside of Zub's sandwich shop. Festival screenings will take place at multiple locations. The festival concludes tomorrow evening with awards and a dance party with DJ Ben Crazy at Mustard Seed Market & Cafe.
highlandsquareakron.org/film-fest/
Valerie June
Produced by June and Jack Splash, singer-songwriter Valerie June's latest album, last year’s The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
, showed off her beautiful voice and exquisite harmonies. Her tour in support of the album comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight. Expect to hear songs from The Moon & Stars
as well as well as plenty of new songs, including the woozy, horn-driven "Use Me." Tonight’s concert begins at 8. Chastity Brown, who embraces a modern soul sound on her new album, Sing to the Walls
, opens the show. Tickets cost $30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Shuler King
When he isn’t on the road performing at comedy clubs and special events across the country, Shuler King, who holds a degree in mortuary science, works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Georgia and South Carolina at his family’s funeral business in South Carolina. Hard to imagine a story or two from the day job won't be part of the set when the comedian performs at 7 and 10 tonight at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Marc Maron
Comedian and actor Marc Maron has become a household name thanks to the popularity of his WTF
podcast, which averages six million downloads per month, Maron has interviewed icons such as Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former U.S. president Barack Obama. The comedian performs tonight at 7 at the Ohio Theatre. Check the venue's website for more info.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Sleaford Mods
This UK duo that's touring in support of last year's Spare Ribs comes to the Grog Shop tonight with a fair amount of buzz surrounding the LP. With songs again hypocrisy, inequality and apathy, the band's electro-punk music simmers with a sense of urgency. The concert begins at 8. Consult the club's website for more info.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more.
experiencetremont.com
SAT 05/14
Alyssa Edwards
Alyssa Edwards brings her Life, Love & Lashes — Memoirs of a Queen world tour to town tonight. Press materials for the trek proclaim that it's "a must-see tell-all story about her life, drag and finding love." The show begins at 8 at the Ohio Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Imprint Zine and Arts Fair
More than 30 independent vendors and makers will be on hand for this event that takes place at Visible Voice Books. There will be performances throughout the day. Check the bookstore's website for more info.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Joe Jackson
Famous for sophisticated pop numbers such as “Is She Really Going Out With Him?,” “Breaking Us in Two” and "Steppin' Out," '80s singer Joe Jackson performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The show will reportedly feature the same band that played on Jackon’s last album, Fool
. It’ll also feature both the full band and a mini-set of Jackson’s solo songs. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
The Pineapple Thief
This English alternative progressive rock band recently released Give It Back
, an album of newly recorded, re-worked classic tracks that now feature drummer Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson). The tour in support of the album comes to House of Blues tonight. Doors open at 7. Check the venue's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SUN 05/15
The Gilmour Project
A “descendant” of Blue Floyd, the early 2000s group made up of Allen Woody, Matt Abts, Marc Ford, Berry Oakley Jr., and Johnny Neel and a tribute to Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour, the Gilmour Project take Pink Floyd tunes and put a twist on them. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
