Bubble Fest Headed to Cleveland in September

Bubble performers from around the world will attend the event

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 11:04 am

Dr. U.R. Awesome.
drurawesome.com
Dr. U.R. Awesome.
Years ago, Gary Pearlman used to set up shop at Big Fun, a Cleveland Heights toy shop, as a performing magician on the weekends.

Pearlman was a seasoned magician with over 40 years of experience at that time. During that time, he adopted the moniker Dr. U.R. Awesome and started to attain a loyal following. About 10 years ago, he began performing bubble tricks, and his "bubble in a bubble," "carousel of bubbles" and "volcano bubble" tricks became fan favorites.

In 2015, Dr. U.R. Awesome set the Guinness World Record for the largest free floating bubble outdoors at Wade Oval with a bubble that measured 96.27 cubic meters. He’s continued to break bubble records and has set 15 Guinness World Records while becoming a part of the Tribe, a group of professional bubble performers.

Each year, many of the international bubblers get together for a Bubble Fest, where they perform for the public. Last year, Bubble Fest was held in Berlin, Germany, and the previous year, London, England hosted the event. This year, it’ll be in Cleveland.

This year's Bubble Fest will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Edgewater Park and from noon to 4 pm. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Wade Oval. Local rockers Cats on Holiday will perform afterward that day from 4 to 6 p.m. Tom Noddy, the Godfather of Modern Bubblers, who appeared on The Johnny Carson Show in 1983, will be on hand and so will Blaise Ryndes, a 22-year-old bubbling phenom who's competed on America's Got Talent.

"It is going to be a really cool show!" says Big Fun owner Steve Presser, a longtime friend of Pearlman's. "These folks really know how to perform!"

In addition, an indoor paid ticketed event billed as a World Class International Bubble Variety Show takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Cleveland Heights High School.

The events at Edgewater Park and Wade Oval are free. General admission tickets for adults for the Cleveland Heights High School show cost $20. Tickets for students, children and seniors cost $15.

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
August 14, 2024

