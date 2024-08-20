Bubble Fest Headed to Cleveland in September

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Pearlman was a seasoned magician with over 40 years of experience at that time. During that time, he adopted the moniker Dr. U.R. Awesome and started to attain a loyal following. About 10 years ago, he began performing bubble tricks, and his "bubble in a bubble," "carousel of bubbles" and "volcano bubble" tricks became fan favorites.
In 2015, Dr. U.R. Awesome set the Guinness World Record for the largest free floating bubble outdoors at Wade Oval with a bubble that measured 96.27 cubic meters. He’s continued to break bubble records and has set 15 Guinness World Records while becoming a part of the Tribe, a group of professional bubble performers.
Each year, many of the international bubblers get together for a Bubble Fest, where they perform for the public. Last year, Bubble Fest was held in Berlin, Germany, and the previous year, London, England hosted the event. This year, it’ll be in Cleveland.
This year's Bubble Fest will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Edgewater Park and from noon to 4 pm. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Wade Oval. Local rockers Cats on Holiday will perform afterward that day from 4 to 6 p.m. Tom Noddy, the Godfather of Modern Bubblers, who appeared on The Johnny Carson Show in 1983, will be on hand and so will Blaise Ryndes, a 22-year-old bubbling phenom who's competed on America's Got Talent.
"It is going to be a really cool show!" says Big Fun owner Steve Presser, a longtime friend of Pearlman's. "These folks really know how to perform!"
In addition, an indoor paid ticketed event billed as a World Class International Bubble Variety Show takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Cleveland Heights High School.
The events at Edgewater Park and Wade Oval are free. General admission tickets for adults for the Cleveland Heights High School show cost $20. Tickets for students, children and seniors cost $15.
