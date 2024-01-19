February's MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art is All-Out Barbie

Come on, Cleveland, let's go party

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 9:36 am

click to enlarge February's MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art is All-Out Barbie
Courtesy Warner Bros.
Get that pink out of the closet and get ready to party, folks.

The Cleveland Museum of Art is going full Dreamhouse for February's MIX party on Friday, Feb. 2,  encouraging attendees to match the pink vibes and nostalgia-infused theme with their own takes on Barbie, Ken or their other favorite character.

Tickets start at $16 for nonmembers when purchased in advance, which is good advice, as every MIX since last October has sold out. Tickets, as always, are free for museum members.

Rachel Hunt (WRUW) will be spining tunes all night and Wave & Rowanne will perform in between DJ sets.

A life-sized Barbie doll box, like the ones you found at theaters when you saw the movie that one or fives times, will be on hand for photo ops.

MIX events are 21 and over.

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
