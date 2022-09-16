Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Opening Soon, "W/O Limits" Exhibition Exclusively Features Works by Artists Facing Chronic Illness or Disability

It opens on Sept. 22 at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 6:23 am

click to enlarge Opening Soon, "W/O Limits" Exhibition Exclusively Features Works by Artists Facing Chronic Illness or Disability
Chappelle Letman Jr. (Detail), Original photo by Don Snyder

After Megan Alves, the marketing and program manager at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, was diagnosed with Scleroderma, a rare and progressive autoimmune disease that impacts organs and connective tissue, she began to pay attention to how many other artists were dealing with chronic health issues.

"I started looking around. I realized how many brilliant artists I knew who were also living with some form of disability," she said. "These challenges make their art more powerful because it addresses the complex realities of living in a human body. It is fearless, and ultimately, about us all.”

In her first dip into curating, Alves conceived an exhibit built around those artists and their work — "W/O Limits: : Art, Chronic Illness, & Disability," which opens on Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the AAWR, and which will remain on view through Nov. 12.

Sponsored in part by a grant by the Cuyahoga Board of Developmental Disabilities, the exhibition features artists Sarah Brown, Kristi Copez, Chappelle Letman Jr., MANDEM, Meg Matko, Arabella Proffer, Nate Puppets, Andrew Reach, and Kate Snow. There will be a variety of mediums explored including, painting, video performance, touchable sculptures, and interactive digital installations.

“As an art historian, I was drawn to artists who not only demonstrate technical skill, but also fearlessly address disability in their practice,” said Alves. “W/O Limits shares the moving stories of artists who are also survivors. Though their situations vary, they are united by their talent to explore, share, and rise above their physical limitations using the power of visual art. The artists were also selected because of their incisive ability to communicate the experiences through a wide array of dynamic media, including painting, photography, performance art, digital compositions, sculptures, textiles, ceramic, and assemblage. Viewed as a whole, the exhibition provides a unique window into a world rarely considered by able bodied people.”

Cleveland artist Arabella Proffer’s work in 2010 began to steer away from Renaissance-inspired portraits with a punk edge and moved towards biomorphic still-lives. After her diagnosis with terminal cancer, Proffer began to appreciate that the shapes emulated the tumors that wrapped around her kidneys and spine. As Proffer described, “My work has increasingly gone into a transcendental direction with these organisms and shapes acting as guides, or perhaps signals and prophecies. My visual vocabulary is now about the universal love of beauty, because making it beautiful is the hard part.”

The exhibition also features a posthumous display of work by Chappelle Letman Jr., a successful painter and printmaker who at the age of 41 lost his sight to glaucoma just days after his mother’s death. Letman persevered and turned to carving stone and said, “I was not a blind artist, I was an artist who was blind. Making art puts me in a state of mind where my disability is not an issue.... I’ve always been an artist since day one. I didn’t let a disability interfere with my life’s calling.”

Letman’s work will be archived in the museum’s permanent collection after the exhibition closes.

“Ultimately, interaction with these artists has had an unexpected impact on my life,” continued Alves. “Their steadfast example has allowed me to transform my own relationship to disability and illness. How could I extend heartfelt compassion to these amazing souls and not extend that same compassion to myself? This is the true purpose of the exhibition. Not to alienate able-bodied people across an ocean of challenge, but to show how much we share in common. If just one person walks away with more compassion for themselves and others, then the exhibition is a success.”

According to the press release, W/O Limits also features a variety of accessibility measures including braille text, a wheelchair friendly layout, and a selection of touchable sculptures for those with sensory sensitivities and visual impairments.

W/O Limits and AAWR will host a free, virtual artist panel discussion on Oct. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. which will provide deeper insight into the artists’ work as well as a platform to discuss issues of accessibility in the arts. This digital event will include a community Q & A period. In addition, there will be a broadcast of the show’s mission outside the gallery walls for those who are unable to attend in person.

Additional programing will feature a puppet-making workshop led by exhibiting artist Nate Puppets with facilitation by Clinical Social Worker Chris Richards-Pagel, BFA, MSW, APSW. During the free, two-hour session, participants will be encouraged to create an “identity puppet” that represents an aspect of themselves using an easy-to-follow template and an exciting array of props and materials.

“To accompany the exhibition, our entrance gallery will feature the work of Archived Artist Marilyn Szalay, who passed away from complications from Scleroderma in 2012, the same progressive autoimmune disease I was diagnosed with several years ago,” shared Alves. “At first when Archives Executive Director Mindy Tousley and Collection Registrar Kelly Pontoni suggested the pairing, I thought the experience would be difficult, or perhaps painful to look at her work every day, given the disease’s challenging prognosis. They were both wonderfully concerned about my feelings, and ultimately, we decided to display the work. To me it represents a graceful embrace of my physicality, and a way for autoimmune diseases to gain visibility. I’m looking forward to being surrounded by those works as a source of inspiration, and for the important conversations it will facilitate.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Pumpkinville 9337 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland Pumpkinville is open in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. In Kirtland, Pumpkinville has pumpkins of all sizes, mums, apples, fresh cider, corn stalks and much more.

28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
Hillside Orchard 2397 Center Road, Hinckley Hillside has 19 varieties of apples, and you can pick your own (depending on what's ripe) for four weekends beginning in October. You can also pick your own pumpkins at this pet-friendly farm. They also have hard-dipped ice cream, famous fruit pies, frozen apple cider and many more goodies.

26 Pick-Your-Own Apple Orchards Near Cleveland to Check Out This Fall
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Waterloo Arts Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Waterloo Arts Festival
Photos From the Science Fair Art Market at MoCA

Photos From the Science Fair Art Market at MoCA

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Pumpkinville 9337 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland Pumpkinville is open in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. In Kirtland, Pumpkinville has pumpkins of all sizes, mums, apples, fresh cider, corn stalks and much more.

28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
Hillside Orchard 2397 Center Road, Hinckley Hillside has 19 varieties of apples, and you can pick your own (depending on what's ripe) for four weekends beginning in October. You can also pick your own pumpkins at this pet-friendly farm. They also have hard-dipped ice cream, famous fruit pies, frozen apple cider and many more goodies.

26 Pick-Your-Own Apple Orchards Near Cleveland to Check Out This Fall
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Waterloo Arts Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Waterloo Arts Festival
Photos From the Science Fair Art Market at MoCA

Photos From the Science Fair Art Market at MoCA

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Pumpkinville 9337 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland Pumpkinville is open in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. In Kirtland, Pumpkinville has pumpkins of all sizes, mums, apples, fresh cider, corn stalks and much more.

28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
Hillside Orchard 2397 Center Road, Hinckley Hillside has 19 varieties of apples, and you can pick your own (depending on what's ripe) for four weekends beginning in October. You can also pick your own pumpkins at this pet-friendly farm. They also have hard-dipped ice cream, famous fruit pies, frozen apple cider and many more goodies.

26 Pick-Your-Own Apple Orchards Near Cleveland to Check Out This Fall
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Waterloo Arts Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Waterloo Arts Festival
Photos From the Science Fair Art Market at MoCA

Photos From the Science Fair Art Market at MoCA

Trending

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 15-18)

The Intersection of Dance and Music at BW and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Intersection of Dance and Music at BW and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

'Buyer and Cellar' at the Beck Center Is More Than Funny Fluff

By Christine Howey

'Buyer and Cellar' at the Beck Center Is More Than Funny Fluff

Savage Love: My Straight Boyfriend Sent His Male Friend Nudes and Says This Is Just Something Dudes Do?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Straight Boyfriend Sent His Male Friend Nudes and Says This Is Just Something Dudes Do?

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 15-18)

Savage Love: My Straight Boyfriend Sent His Male Friend Nudes and Says This Is Just Something Dudes Do?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Straight Boyfriend Sent His Male Friend Nudes and Says This Is Just Something Dudes Do?

Savage Love: I'm a Small Town Public School Teacher. How Do I Find Casual Hookups Without Everyone Finding Out?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: I'm a Small Town Public School Teacher. How Do I Find Casual Hookups Without Everyone Finding Out?

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 8-11)

By Jeff Niesel

Faith & Whiskey will perform at this year's Jam for Justice.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us