Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Where to Watch Fireworks in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio This 4th of July Weekend

Options abound on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 1:41 pm

ERIK DROST FLICKR/CC
Erik Drost Flickr/CC

Wherever you are in Northeast Ohio and whenever you're looking to celebrate this July 4th weekend with fireworks, there's a display for you.

Beginning this Friday night, July 1st, there will be blasts and kabooms east to west, north to south, all the way through Monday evening, with a bonus four-day extravaganza in Broadview Hts. later next week. Here's what's on tap.

JULY 1ST

Guardians (2401 Ontario Rd.) - Fireworks after the game July 1st and 2nd

Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Fireworks in Twinsburg (10260 Ravenna Rd.) - Starts at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Hudson - Barlow Farm Park (1965 Barlow Rd.) - Event begins at 7 p.m., Fireworks at dusk

Medina’s Fireworks and Food Trucks (3939 Granger Rd.) - Activities at 6 p.m., Fireworks at dusk

Avon Lake - Weiss Field (33401 Webber Road) - Festival starting at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk

JULY 2ND

Solon - Solon Community Park (6679 SOM Center Rd) - Park will open at 7 p.m., Fireworks at dark p.m.

Mayfield Village - Parkview Pool (425 N. Commons Blvd.) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Avon - Lake Erie Crushers Stadium (2009 Baseball Blvd.) - Red White and Boom Festival July 1st to 3rd, Fireworks at dusk on the 2nd and 3rd

JULY 3RD

Brunswick (3553 Center Rd.) - Fireworks begin at dusk

Blossom Music Center (1145 W. Steels Corners Road) - The Blossom Festival Band plays A Salute to America, July 3rd and 4th at 8 p.m. Fireworks after concert.

JULY 4TH

Bay Village - Cahoon Memorial Park (27600 Lake Rd.) - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Akron - Lock 3 Live - 9:45 (Rib, White and Blue Festival takes place from July 1st-4th)

Akron (Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island) - 9:45 p.m.

Aurora - Kiwanis-Moore Park (35 E. Pioneer Trail) - All day festival, Fireworks at dusk

Berea - Grindstone Festival and Fireworks (85 S. Rocky River Dr.) - Festival from 4 to 10 p.m., on the 3rd and 4th, Fireworks at 10 p.m. on the 4th

Cleveland - Light Up The Lake (Downtown Cleveland, Flats West Bank, Flats East Bank, North Coast Harbor) - Fireworks at Dusk

Lakewood Fireworks (14532 Lake Ave.) - Fireworks around 9:45 p.m., Live music and more earlier

Lorain - Mile-Long Pier (301 Lakeside Ave.) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Mentor - Civic Amphitheater (8600 Munson Rd.) - Festivities at 8 p.m., including The Verve Pipe live, Fireworks to follow

Music Box Supper Club Fireworks Party (1148 Main Ave.) - Party begins at 7 p.m including a Journey tribute band and a Motown night, Fireworks at dusk

Strongsville - City Commons (Corner of Pearl and Royalton Road) - Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., festivities at 6

Westlake - Clague Park (1400 Clague Rd.) - Fireworks at Dusk, Festivities begin at 2 p.m.

Willoughby - Downtown - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

JULY 7TH - 10TH
Broadview Heights Home Days on the Green & Fireworks (9543 Broadview Rd.) - Fireworks at 10:30 p.m., Four Day Festival

Tags:

About The Author

Brett Zelman

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Trending

Savage Love: Is It Sexual Preference or Just Racism?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Is It Sexual Preference or Just Racism?

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 23-26)

By Jeff Niesel

Darius Rucker.

Mike Birbiglia Headed to Playhouse Square in September

By Jeff Niesel

Mike Birbiglia.

Israel-Based Dede Bandaid Brings Life-Size Prints of Notable Local Artists to Walls All Across Cleveland

By Shawn Mishak

Kasumi piece at Moonstruck CLE Vintage in Little Italy

Also in Arts & Culture

Israel-Based Dede Bandaid Brings Life-Size Prints of Notable Local Artists to Walls All Across Cleveland

By Shawn Mishak

Kasumi piece at Moonstruck CLE Vintage in Little Italy

In 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Now on Stage at Porthouse Theatre, the Plant Wins the Day

By Christine Howey

In 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Now on Stage at Porthouse Theatre, the Plant Wins the Day

Savage Love: Is It Sexual Preference or Just Racism?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Is It Sexual Preference or Just Racism?

Exhibit Featuring Brazilian Artists Opens on July 1 at the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

By Jeff Niesel

Darcilio Lima Title unknown, 1972 lithograph
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us