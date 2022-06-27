Where to Watch Fireworks in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio This 4th of July Weekend

Wherever you are in Northeast Ohio and whenever you're looking to celebrate this July 4th weekend with fireworks, there's a display for you.
Beginning this Friday night, July 1st, there will be blasts and kabooms east to west, north to south, all the way through Monday evening, with a bonus four-day extravaganza in Broadview Hts. later next week. Here's what's on tap.
JULY 1ST
Guardians
(2401 Ontario Rd.) - Fireworks after the game July 1st and 2nd
Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Fireworks in Twinsburg
(10260 Ravenna Rd.) - Starts at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Hudson
- Barlow Farm Park (1965 Barlow Rd.) - Event begins at 7 p.m., Fireworks at dusk
Medina’s Fireworks and Food Trucks
(3939 Granger Rd.) - Activities at 6 p.m., Fireworks at dusk
Avon Lake - Weiss Field
(33401 Webber Road) - Festival starting at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk
JULY 2ND
Solon - Solon Community Park
(6679 SOM Center Rd) - Park will open at 7 p.m., Fireworks at dark p.m.
Mayfield Village
- Parkview Pool (425 N. Commons Blvd.) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Avon - Lake Erie Crushers Stadium
(2009 Baseball Blvd.) - Red White and Boom Festival July 1st to 3rd, Fireworks at dusk on the 2nd and 3rd
JULY 3RD
Brunswick
(3553 Center Rd.) - Fireworks begin at dusk
Blossom Music Center
(1145 W. Steels Corners Road) - The Blossom Festival Band plays A Salute to America, July 3rd and 4th at 8 p.m. Fireworks after concert.
JULY 4TH
Bay Village
- Cahoon Memorial Park (27600 Lake Rd.) - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Akron - Lock 3 Live
- 9:45 (Rib, White and Blue Festival takes place from July 1st-4th)
Akron
(Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island) - 9:45 p.m.
Aurora
- Kiwanis-Moore Park (35 E. Pioneer Trail) - All day festival, Fireworks at dusk
Berea
- Grindstone Festival and Fireworks (85 S. Rocky River Dr.) - Festival from 4 to 10 p.m., on the 3rd and 4th, Fireworks at 10 p.m. on the 4th
Cleveland
- Light Up The Lake (Downtown Cleveland, Flats West Bank, Flats East Bank, North Coast Harbor) - Fireworks at Dusk
Lakewood Fireworks
(14532 Lake Ave.) - Fireworks around 9:45 p.m., Live music and more earlier
Lorain - Mile-Long Pier
(301 Lakeside Ave.) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Mentor - Civic Amphitheater
(8600 Munson Rd.) - Festivities at 8 p.m., including The Verve Pipe live, Fireworks to follow
Music Box Supper Club Fireworks Party
(1148 Main Ave.) - Party begins at 7 p.m including a Journey tribute band and a Motown night, Fireworks at dusk
Strongsville
- City Commons (Corner of Pearl and Royalton Road) - Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., festivities at 6
Westlake
- Clague Park (1400 Clague Rd.) - Fireworks at Dusk, Festivities begin at 2 p.m.
Willoughby
- Downtown - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
JULY 7TH - 10TH
Broadview Heights Home Days on the Green & Fireworks
(9543 Broadview Rd.) - Fireworks at 10:30 p.m., Four Day Festival