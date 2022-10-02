Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Best of Cleveland

Best African Restaurant

1. Zoma Ethiopian Cafe
2. Empress Taytu
3. Yum Village
4. Habesha
5. Afrika Taste and Lounge
6. Kifaya’s Kitchen
7. Choukouya Resto-Bar

Previous Winners

Food and Drink

Best Bagels

1. Cleveland Bagel Co.
2. Cocky’s Bagels
3. Bialy’s
4. Nubeigel
5. Bagel Buddy’s

Best Bakery/Pastries

1. Luna
2. Blackbird
3. On The Rise
4. Leavened
5. Roasted

Best Bar Food

1. Buckeye Beer Engine
2. Prosperity Social Club
3. Rowley Inn
4. Merry Arts
5. Mars Bar

Best Barbecue

1. Woodstock BBQ
2. Proof BBQ
3. Mabel’s
4. Landmark Smokehouse
5. Real Smoqed BBQ

Best Breadmaker

1. On the Rise
2. Blackbird
3. Leavened
4. Breadsmith
5. Stone Oven

Best Breakfast

1. Martha on the Fly
2. Grumpy’s
3. Lucky’s Cafe
4. Borderline Cafe
5. Juneberry Table

Best Brunch

1. Rowley Inn
2. Pier W
3. Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
4. The Winchester
5. All Saints Public House
6. Cordelia

Best Burger

1. Gunselman’s Tavern
2. Buckeye Beer Engine
3. Heck’s
4. Good Company
5. Cordelia

