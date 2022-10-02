1. Cleveland Bagel Co. 2. Cocky’s Bagels 3. Bialy’s 4. Nubeigel 5. Bagel Buddy’s

1. Zoma Ethiopian Cafe 2. Empress Taytu 3. Yum Village 4. Habesha 5. Afrika Taste and Lounge 6. Kifaya’s Kitchen 7. Choukouya Resto-Bar

1. Luna 2. Blackbird 3. On The Rise 4. Leavened 5. Roasted

1. On the Rise 2. Blackbird 3. Leavened 4. Breadsmith 5. Stone Oven

1. Martha on the Fly 2. Grumpy’s 3. Lucky’s Cafe 4. Borderline Cafe 5. Juneberry Table

1. Rowley Inn

2. Pier W

3. Luxe Kitchen and Lounge

4. The Winchester

5. All Saints Public House

6. Cordelia