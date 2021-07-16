July 16, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
For most marijuana growers, feminized seeds are the obvious choice when it comes to producing an excellent, smokable bud. It’s choosing a reputable seed bank that will deliver quality seeds that is the hard part. All too often we hear stories of first-time growers who purchased from banks advertising feminized seeds – yet these grew into unusable male plants.
But how do you weed out the good seed banks from the bad? Unless you trial all of them, it can be an arduous and expensive task. Never fear – we’ve done the hard work for you. We shopped around for feminized cannabis seeds from seed banks across the globe and had them delivered right here in the US. Each seed bank was trialed on different factors like seed quality, affordability and customer experience.
So without further ado, here is our list of top 10 seed banks that lived up to our expectations and stayed true to their claims.
Definitive Score - 96%
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds sells more than 100 strains of feminized seeds.
Their website’s filters allow for easy navigation and will find you a strain that perfectly matches your expectations.
We selected “extreme yields” on the feminized marijuana seeds category, and settled for their Mother of All Buds feminized. Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds describes the strain as providing up to 14.1 ounces/sqm indoors and 19.4 ounces/sqm outdoors.Despite their Amsterdam location, our package of fem seeds was delivered to the USA in less than two weeks.
Their comprehensive germination guide made the entire process foolproof and straightforward. We ordered their package of 20 seeds and were astonished to have 20/20 germination success. In fact, Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds has a 90% germination guarantee – this type of sprouting success is rare and unheard of in the growing community. We took a look at the reviews on each strain and 99% of their customers achieve 100% germination success. This is pretty incredible!
Now when it came to the actual growing of the ordered strain seeds, we followed their grow guide and we were thrilled to get 19.3 ounces/sqm indoors and 26.6 ounces/sqm outdoors.As for payments, Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds supports cryptocurrencies which will allow you to save 10% off the regular price. You can also pay for these feminized weed seeds using cash, credit cards, banks, and SEPA transfers.
AMS are also known for their round-the-year promos. Right now they are offering 10 free white widow feminized seeds for any purchases above $175. Since we bought the packet of 20 feminized seeds, we received 20 free WW feminized ganja seeds. Wow! An additional 25.6 ounces/sqm indoors for free?! If this isn’t great customer service, please tell us what is!
As if their wide collection of feminized marijuana seeds isn’t enough, Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds has more than 35 feminized marijuana variety packs! Ideal for that grower who wants to experiment with different strains. And if you are just starting out in growing seeds, look no further than AMS for 15 feminized beginner-friendly strains!
Gorilla Seeds (Gorillacannabisseeds.com) is a UK-based seed bank that ships to the USA and worldwide. United States customers have a dedicated team available to take calls in case of any mishaps or answer general purchasing questions about feminized strains.
They stock more than 300 feminized strains and have feminized variety packs too. Theirs is a mixture of common and unique strains. As you search for your favorite strain, their filters are relatively easy to apply – but not as sophisticated as Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds.
Their genetics are top-notch, but in the event a customer is not satisfied, Gorilla Seeds does have a return policy (provided the breeder package is unopened). We ordered their Dos si Dos feminized for the purported high THC amounts (28%), and we were not disappointed. Truly an impressive high! They claim that the outdoor yield is 70.5 ounces per strain. We recorded 69.8 ounces per square meter which is within the range.
As for delivering to the United States, Gorilla Seeds delivers seeds within 25 days or less. Fantastic.
Definitive Score - 95%
Seedsman (Seedsman.com/en/) is one of the oldest cannabis seed banks that have been shipping to the USA. Their list of feminized weed seeds spans more than 2400 strains, but with only 55 under their own brand. We decided to try out their Peyote Zkittlez feminized seeds. We accumulated loyalty points from the purchase.
We had different payment methods to choose from and decided on crypto, where we saved a whopping 25%. Seedsman promises to deliver marijuana seeds within 25 days in the United States, and we can attest to this.
The indoor yields for this strain are 22.9 ounces/sqm and up to 52.9 ounces/plant when cultivated outdoors.
Even though they haven’t provided much growing information about the strain, we got a deficit of -10 from their optimum yields, which is incredible and indicates a seed quality that is truly top-notch.
Seed Supreme (SeedSupreme.com) offers stealth delivery of feminized weed seeds to the USA.
One exciting thing about Seed Supreme is their offer of free seeds with every order – perfect for regular buyers!
They stock more than 3200 strains of feminized seeds which to us indicates that they work with other licensed breeders.
Like its competitors, Seed Supreme provides easy-to-use filters on their website. We did notice however that we were unable to filter by the yielding capabilities of each strain, which is disappointing. We bought their 710 Lemon Candy feminized seeds. They haven’t provided as much information about the strain as most of the seed banks in this list, but their genetics are high-quality and resonate with what they have stated.
They have a distribution center in California, making for ultra-fast USA shipping. We received our order in less than a month. Note that if you are looking for stealth delivery you should be prepared to pay more with Seed Supreme.
They support Bitcoin payments and cash by mail.
Crop King Seeds (Cropkingseeds.com) sells more than 320 feminized marijuana seeds. We found that some of their strains are available in other seed banks, but they do also offer unique strains exclusive to their seed bank only.
Crop King Seeds offers an 80% germination guarantee, so we decided to verify this by purchasing their White Widow feminized seeds.
Unlike Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds where we had 100% germination success with the free WW fem seeds, Crop King Seeds had a germination success of 85%. Crop King Seeds could improve this success rate by providing growing information for each strain and including proper filters when searching through their website.
The accepted payment methods for US citizens are Bitcoins, VISA, and Mastercard. Free shipping is only offered for orders above $200. Guaranteed delivery is also charged between $20-$40. Express shipments are between 2 to 5 days. Delivery to North America is between 2 to 7 days.
True North Seed Bank (Truenorthseedbank.com) is a Canadian-based bank that acts as a reseller of licensed seed breeders. The feminized cannabis seeds they resell are more than 1100 and this means it is easy to get lost amidst all of the choices. Don’t worry though – their website filters will simplify your search.
We wanted high-quality high CBD seeds and decided on their Amnesia Haze feminized seeds. Truly, this is a high CBD and THC strain. The THC levels spring to 20% with the yields going as high as 28.2 ounces/sqm.
We were impressed by the 80% germination success but this isn’t the best we have seen so far. They have a loyalty program and we were able to accumulate some redeemable loyalty points from the purchase. They didn’t provide growing information for the strain and we are dead certain that if they did, they’d have been higher up in this list.
True North Seed Bank accepts different payment options such as Bitcoins, Bank Transfers, Credit, and Debit Cards.
Their shipping and delivery to the United States occurs within 7 days and this is commendable. Other than free seeds, they do run other promotions depending on their partner seed banks.
Nirvana Seeds (Nirvanashop.com) boasts of being one of the oldest seed banks in the world today.
They have an official distributor (Growingo) in South America, which explains how they manage to quickly deliver seeds to the United States. They currently sell 63 strains of feminized seeds and most of these are the popular strains that you can find across every other seed bank. However, they also have an entire collection of their Nirvana USA strains.
We decided to jump on their Matanuska feminized seed which they claim is a USA strain. The detailed strain description was fantastically written and got us excited to receive our seeds!
Once we were ready to check out, that’s where the discounts started. We found that you can save 5% while using cash or bank wire – or you can get another package for free if you are paying with crypto for the first time. That’s undeniably cool.
They have indicated the delivery time as between 3 and 4 weeks to the US. Ours arrived in 22 days. Top notch!
This medium-yielder provided us with 85% germination success and 490gms/sqm against the purported 16.2 ounces per sqm which is a negligible difference.
Attitude Seedbank (Cannabisseedsbank.co.uk) claims to be the “world’s largest cannabis seeds store”.
True to their words, their seed bank houses more than 4000 feminized weed seeds. Their website isn’t the most appealing and their filters are not as sophisticated.
We opted for their feminized Cali Connection 22. They claim to ship in discreet packages within 21 days for International orders. However, due to COVID, they have put a disclaimer that the 21 days are not guaranteed. We received our packet of seeds in 31 days.
Their prices are affordable and you can try out the ‘PicknMix’ or 06 seeds.
They have a reshipping policy for customers who choose their “Guaranteed International Delivery” should their feminized marijuana seeds not reach you.
Attitude Seeds supports multiple payment methods such as cryptocurrencies, cash, credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and gift cards. They have an entire promos tab and they actually are one of the most generous seed banks out there.
Greenpoint Seeds (Greenpointseeds.com) is a US marijuana seed bank based in the heart of Colorado.
They breed and grow their strains using the optimum growing conditions so that the information they give is as genuine as it can get.
Greenpoint Seeds currently sell 31 feminized marijuana seed strains. Theirs are unique strains and have not been sold to death by other seed banks. We decided to take the bull by its horns and test whether, despite being located in the US, they could tap into their base and impress us.
Their feminized Frozen Custard seeds did just that. The description is fantastically written, complete with extremely detailed tips for growers on pest and disease control, harvesting, and more.
They discreetly ship using USPS and we received our order within 5 business days. This is incredible. Shipping is not free however, and the buyer bears handling charges.
Greenpoint Seeds doesn’t have many offers and promotions and this is a downright shame, as most seed banks beat them hands down. We are convinced that they compensate for this with their reliability and convenience, but still, they need to do something about creating more price discounts.
Herbies Seeds (Herbiesheadshop.com) ships their seeds to the USA and worldwide. They stock more than 500 feminized weed seeds strains and most of their strains are unique and can’t be found at every other cannabis seed bank. The strains on their website don’t all come from Herbies Seeds. This means they work with other licensed breeders.
We wanted a high-THC strain that isn’t a massive yielder, so we ordered their Bruce Banner #3 feminized seeds. They claim that her THC percentage is 28% and that the yield is 28.2 ounces/sqm indoors and 35.3 ounces/sqm outdoors.
They pack the seeds in convenient amounts to fit every price bracket. They also provide free seeds depending on the volume of the order. Their seed quality is applaudable from germination to harvest. Our maximum reported yield was 35 ounces/sqm outdoors and 28.1 ounces/sqm indoors. Fantastic!
Herbies Seeds has a promotions tab where the buyer can seize more offers. Shipping to the US occurs within 3 to 4 weeks.
As this is our personal experience, we have tried to keep the list objective. All the seed banks that appear in the list have 3 things in common:
It is federally illegal to buy feminized seeds and any other cannabis seeds or grow them. However, practically, state laws determine if it is legal or illegal to buy and plant your seeds. Some states such as Massachusetts, Colorado, California, and Alaska allow their citizens to grow pot for recreational use. This is to let you know that the ball is in your court to determine whether your state allows the ordering of seeds.
The seed banks in our top 10 list above deserve every compliment. Our #1 recommended seed bank (Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds) is the only one offering a 90% germination guarantee. This means you can trust their seeds to grow into resistant, healthy plants. When it comes to feminized cannabis seeds, don’t waste time with sub-par quality. Always choose a quality seed bank to make sure you get the most for your effort.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.