A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

New St Pattys Day Bar - from the Creators of XMAS Bar comes Clover -opening Jan 27 6 PM pic.twitter.com/VBX3jQnaW5 — Matt Lance (@lance_aerial) January 25, 2023

Seasonally themed pop-up bars are now apparently operating on the schedule of micro-brewery seasonal releases or local radio stations' transition to Christmas music, which is to say maybe before anyone is actually ready for them.Clover, a St. Patrick's Day-themed pop-up bar from FWD Hospitality Group, opens in the Flats East Bank today.Today is January 27. A full 49 days before the holiday.Is there an appetite to celebrate St. Pat's the same way we do Christmas?Trees and decorations go up around Thanksgiving or early December, and remain up through New Year (or later, if you're a holiday hardcore or a procrastinator) for a reason: We want to bathe in the season. It's a whole process and mood. From the arrival of holiday movings on your favorite streaming service to the holiday list making and shopping and meal planning, it's a time to bask in the glow for a few weeks, at least.Sure, Cleveland loves it some St. Patrick's Day. WalletHub ranked the city the 13th best spot to celebrate in a recent article, and no sentient being can disagree, except to perhaps argue we should have been ranked higher.But do you want to crank the green up to 11 in January? Before Valentine's Day has even arrived? Before the calendar even turns to March? While we're still facing sub-zero temps and snowstorms?We'll find out. (FWD certainly isn't in the business of losing money, so this will probably kill.)Clover, located in the same space that was the Xmas Bar last year, will offer a "Keg Korner and Leprechaun Lemonade as well as 'a few pots of gold.'"