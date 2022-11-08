Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant Has Found a New Home in Bainbridge

The owners hope to re-open sometime this holiday season

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge Veal crepe at Balaton - Emanual Wallace
Emanual Wallace
Veal crepe at Balaton

As promised, the closure of Balaton restaurant was only temporary. When the restaurant closed its doors at Shaker Square earlier this year, owner Krisztina Ponti pledged to find a new home for the beloved Hungarian restaurant.

“It’s an extremely emotional time for us,” Krisztina stated. “It is not the end, but it is the end over here on Shaker Square.”

We are thrilled to report that Krisztina and George Ponti indeed have secured a new east-side location. This latest iteration will land in Bainbridge, specifically at the corner of Rt. 306 and E. Washington. The goal is to be open sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they say.

This will be the fourth location for Balaton since Therezia Olah launched the restaurant on Buckeye Road in the early 1960s.

Since closing in January, Balaton essentially has been operating as a ghost kitchen. The dining room at Shaker Square is buttoned up tight, but the owners are still accepting take-out orders, which are picked up at the nearby Hungarian Church. Customers can order food by calling the old number (216-921-9691) between Monday and Thursday for pickup Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

We'll announce opening day when we know it. 

Food & Drink Slideshows

My Pizzeta 14290 State Rd., North Royalton My Pizzetta is offering two 10 inch pizzas for pizza week. The pepperoni plus is a brick oven made pizza with in-house made red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, topped with traditional and old world pepperoni. The garden pizza is a brick oven made pizza with broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, and tomatoes.

Here Are All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $8 Pizzas During Cleveland Pizza Week (Nov. 7-13) and What They're Serving
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

