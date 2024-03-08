Beet Jar is Relocating to the Quarter in Ohio City

"It's long overdue" and will give the owners more space

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 9:38 am

Beet Jar is Relocating to the Quarter in Ohio City
Photo via @beetjar, Instagram
After 10 years in Hingetown, Beet Jar (1432 W. 29th St.) is pulling up roots and moving down the block. Owners Joseph Joseph and Molly Pamela have announced their plans to relocate to a larger space in Ohio City, specifically the former Grocery property at the Quarter, near the intersection of W. 25th and Detroit.

"It's long overdue," says Joseph. "Beet Jar is leaving the location that gave it life and called home for ten years."

The move nets a space roughly three times the size, allowing Beet Jar to expand and mature, but also to improve the things it already does. Down the road, customers can look forward to additional hours, menu items and products.

"The move is more about perfecting our crafts economically too, and doing it sharper with greater pinpointed efficiency," adds the owner. "The extra space will allow us to have expanded organic, vegan grocery items — and have hangout-seating so people can smash a Bravocado over a table, instead of their lap."

The space will get an overhaul as well, with a new layout featuring custom-built furniture and seating. Joseph estimates an early April opening. They intend to ease into the new operation gradually, he says.

"We'll likely open the doors in the first week of April to operate as we do now: takeout. It'll take us a few weeks to tighten up the muscle memory and dexterity, and more important to customers, get all the furniture installed."

Beet Jar will continue operating in its current location until the end of March.

"Molly and I started Beet Jar with zero experience, pure scrappy work ethics, and a chip on our shoulders," Joseph states. "We’ve somehow bulked Beet Jar with a loyal fanbase within that tiny 500-square-foot rectangle, and reincarnating this business is our way to reward ourselves and everyone else who cares about what we do."

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

