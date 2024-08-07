Birdietown Mini Golf and Lounge to Open in Lakewood This Fall

In addition to 18 holes of indoor, adult-only putt-putt, the venue will include two bars and a restaurant whose menu will be designed by Chef Jill Vedaa

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 10:05 am

Birdietown, a mini golf-themed venue, to open in Lakewood in the fall.
Interiors by Madeline
Birdietown, a mini golf-themed venue, to open in Lakewood in the fall.
Over the past few years, the so-called eatertainment trend has brought us venues that blend food, drink and fun in the form of arcade games, duckpin bowling, shuffleboard and golf sims. One of the latest activities to enter the ring is miniature golf, with places like Puttshack and Puttery making names for themselves.

One person bullish on the concept is Tim Frazee, who will open Birdietown Mini Golf and Lounge in the Birdtown neighborhood of Lakewood. The two-level, 12,000-square-foot venue will take shape in the Nest facility (12501 Madison Ave.), which is home to Phoenix Coffee and Heyday Collective, which Frazee operates with his wife Erin.

“There’s been over $200 million invested over the past 18 months in indoor mini golf alone,” Frazee says.

Birdietown will be all Cleveland, adds the owner. The holes and course are being designed and built by Shred & Co., the brains and brawn behind numerous projects around town. Jill Vedaa of Salt and Poppy will be consulting on the food side of things. And Madeline Beck of Interiors By Madeline is the creative force behind the look and feel.

Like shuffleboard, ping pong and classic arcade games, mini golf brings with it a pleasant sense of nostalgia. Who hasn’t spent a vacation day banging a ball around an Astroturf course?

“It’s a game that’s very accessible; you don’t have to explain the rules,” says Frazee. “It’s going to be challenging for sure – I think it will get the competitive juices flowing for the people who really love golf – but it’s more for fun; it’s miniature golf.”

Unlike the typical beat-to-hell putt-putt course, Birdietown will offer a completely different experience, where food, drink and fun collide in a well-designed space with two bars and a restaurant. And unlike those all-ages beach courses, Birdietown will be adults only (with possible exceptions during certain hours on certain days).

“I don’t think many people have played mini golf in a bar,” Frazee says. “You think about playing outdoors, with the ball bouncing off of rocks, going through different water features. If you come into a bar with a higher-end feel, professionally designed with food and cocktails, you don’t expect to see miniature golf.”

The owner describes the place as a “date-night” destination. The lower level will feature a speakeasy-type bar with premium cocktails. The main level boasts 15-foot ceilings, a second bar and a restaurant, and 18 holes of indoor miniature golf. Each golf hole will have drink stands and players are encouraged to order beverages during play. There will be a system in place for the servers to find the customers.

Don't let the games fool you, says Frazee; his plan is to make Birdietown a destination for diners as much as fun-seekers. The 150-seat restaurant will be open to all, whether or not mini golf is in the plans.

"We're also trying to be one of the best restaurants in Cleveland, which is why we're working with Jill," Frazee adds.

Vedaa will develop the menu and help guide the restaurant to success. While early in the planning, the menu will offer a mix of small plates and entrees.

Frazee says that Birdietown is on pace to open in mid to late fall.

