Black Market Meats, an All-Vegan Grab-and-Go Deli, Opening This Week in Lakewood

Todd Kronika says it’s “full steam ahead” for Black Market Meats (15613 Detroit Ave.), the chef’s all-vegan deli concept in Lakewood. Customers can expect a limited menu beginning tomorrow, with new items being added each day.Up until January, Kronika was the man behind the popular vegan foods at Cloak & Dagger in Tremont. For this project, he teamed up with Cory Hajde, partner in Cloak and Mahall’s. The small storefront is wedged between Merry Arts Pub and Nature’s Oasis. It’s a grab-and-go concept with a few stools, a Galaga game and a chalkboard menu that will change regularly.“Everything is made from scratch – I’m not going to use any Beyonds or Impossibles,” he explains, referring to the two big commercially available meat substitutes.Guests can look forward to a roster of soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Kronika crafts pretty much everything in the kitchen, including the vegan deli meats, cheeses and condiments. He uses techniques like brining, pickling and smoking to boost the flavor and texture of fruits and vegetables.Some of the items he’s working on include ginger and apple sausage, broccolini and peanut salad, jambalaya, mulligatawny, pho and ramen starring housemade noodles.Black Market Meats will be open for lunch and early dinner.