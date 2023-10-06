Boom's Pizza Announces East Side Location at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights

click to enlarge
Richardson Design
Architect's rendering of Boom's Pizza Van Aken District
When they launched Boom’s Pizza
earlier this year, partners Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett said that it was their intention to open additional locations beyond the original one in Lakewood. Today, the chefs are following through on that pledge with the announcement of a new east-side restaurant. The team has signed a lease for the recently vacated Michael’s Genuine space at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
“I think Van Aken is a great spot,” Bebenroth says. “Now that Scorpacciata is moving on into his brick-and-mortar spot, we’re going to be the exclusive pizza option.”
Scorpacciata, a fixture in the Market Hall since 2018, recently announced
a move to the former Larchmere Tavern property by Shaker Square.
Once again, Bebenroth is working with Richardson Design to rework the space to better align with the Boom’s Pizza approach, which blends the efficiency of a fast-casual operation with the comfort of a sit-down eatery. Guests order, pay and grab their beverages from self-serve coolers filled with beer, wine by the can, split and bottle and soft drinks.
In Shaker, the team plans to dial back the self-serve beverage options in favor of a streamlined bar program featuring draft beers and draft cocktails, which work better with the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) program outside the front door. The plan is to remove the bar and the pizza oven and surrounding prep station to create an entirely new interior.
Unlike in Lakewood, the owners are inheriting in Shaker a built-out restaurant with a fully equipped kitchen. Bebenroth says that he may take advantage of new gear like deep fryers to turn out wings, mozzarella sticks and other kid-friendly snacks.
Bebenroth could not be more pleased with his new location, he adds.
“I love the Michael’s Genuine space,” he says. “It kind of touches that patio area and it’s close to the Market Hall, which is where all the energy is. I’m pumped.”
Like other areas around town, Van Aken has experienced a handful of recent restaurant closures, including not only Michael’s Genuine but also Shake It and Garden City. Bebenroth says that despite what the average consumer believes, restaurant owners are still grappling with the financial fallout from Covid.
“I think we’re still dealing with Covid turnover,” he asserts. “I think people believe that Covid is over but we’re still working through those leases that were signed in 2018, 2019. You can only go so far in the hole on government Covid money.”
The goal is to have Boom’s Pizza open in time for Van Aken patio season 2024.
