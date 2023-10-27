Brad Friedlander to Revive Lopez Mexican Restaurant in Chagrin Falls

The original was called Lopez y Gonzalez – and it launched with chef Rick Bayless in the kitchen.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls to reopen as Lopez Mexican Restaurant. - Christian Kalinyak
Christian Kalinyak
Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls to reopen as Lopez Mexican Restaurant.
Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls has closed. Restaurateur Brad Friedlander has purchased the business and will revive his legendary Mexican restaurant Lopez, which he opened in 1980 with partner Craig Sumers. Back then it was called Lopez y Gonzalez – and it launched with chef Rick Bayless in the kitchen.

The popular Cleveland Heights restaurant enjoyed an 18-year run before reopening a few years later as Lopez Bar and Grille down the road, with chef Michael Herschman at the helm. Lopez was finally put to bed in 2020 when Herschman revived Mojo, his small-plates bistro in Tremont.

When it opens in November, Lopez (506 E. Washington St.) will be as close to the original restaurant as possible, says Friedlander.

“My biggest fear is that people will say it’s not the same, it’s not the same, so I’m bringing in 10 to 15 of my original employees to come in and test the food before we present it to the public,” he says.

Friedlander and his kitchen staff have dusted off the original recipe books from the early 1980s to craft the new menu. Everything will be made from scratch, with no bagged sauces, salsas or mixes.

Diners of a certain age will recall with fondness dishes like tacos al carbon starring grilled skirt steak, pork adobo, quesadillas (called sinconizadas), enchiladas, and smoked game hen with jalapeño mustard sauce.

The original menu, which was extensive, will be pared down, says Friedlander.

Despite closing in 1998 and again in 2020, Lopez still enjoys a solid reputation with Mexican food lovers – even out in Chagrin Falls, reports Friedlander.

“People are more familiar with Lopez than I would have expected,” he says. “It’s shocking.”

